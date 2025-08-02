These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck – But You Have To Pick One
We're back with another round of Would You Rather questions. This batch might be even harder to choose from than the first. There are 30 new dilemmas waiting. In each of them, you’ll have to choose between two options. They might be strange, frustrating, or just unfair. Also, we’re letting you know that there’s no in-between in this poll. You have to pick a side, no matter how impossible or ridiculous the choice may be.
If you're up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 1 of Would You Rather poll too.
So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲
Be truly happy but never fall in love or fall in love but never feel truly happy?
Why would you need another person if you were truly fulfilled.
Have a photographic memory or be able to forget anything you want?
Never eat your favorite food again or eat only your favorite food every day?
Last night I couldn't eat enough of the amazing tomatoes in my garden. Today string cheese 🤪
Always be the funniest person in the room or the smartest?
“If you’re the smartest person in the room, then you’re in the wrong room.”
Live in a world where it's always night or always daytime?
Have no job but full freedom or work your dream job but with no personal time?
Wake up every day with no memory of the day before or never be able to make new memories?
Be able to fly or to breathe underwater?
Always feel like you have wet socks or always have a rock in your shoe?
Have unlimited energy but no ability to sleep or sleep 12 hours a day and still be tired?
Have free groceries for life or never have to pay rent/mortgage again?
Be deeply in love with someone who doesn’t love you back or have someone deeply in love with you that you don’t love?
Save the life of one person you love or 100 strangers you’ll never meet?
Be poor & admired or rich & hated?
Lose your sense of identity or your sense of purpose?
Erase your worst memory or relive your best one?
Be able to control people’s emotions around you or control your own emotions perfectly?
Live in a society with mandatory facial recognition or one with complete lack of surveillance but high crime?
All that BS that's happening in the UK and 77% of people still choose surveillance 🥲
Be immortal or have 9 lives?
Be poor in a rich country or rich in a poor country?
Accidentally send a spicy text to a family member or to your boss?
Build something good or destroy something bad?
Find out when you will die or when the person you love dies?
Freeze to death or burn to death?
Be constantly tired, no matter how much you sleep or constantly hungry, no matter what you eat?
Have an extremely high IQ but be socially awkward or be extremely charismatic but have a low IQ?
Have more time or more money?
Be attacked by a lion or 100 totally hysterical cats?
Be unable to say no or unable to say yes?
Take a life to save a life or let both lives be lost?
