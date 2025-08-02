ADVERTISEMENT

We're back with another round of Would You Rather questions. This batch might be even harder to choose from than the first. There are 30 new dilemmas waiting. In each of them, you’ll have to choose between two options. They might be strange, frustrating, or just unfair. Also, we’re letting you know that there’s no in-between in this poll. You have to pick a side, no matter how impossible or ridiculous the choice may be.

If you're up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 1 of Would You Rather poll too.

So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲

#1

Be truly happy but never fall in love or fall in love but never feel truly happy?

Two women in contrasting moods, one joyful with arms raised, the other sitting alone by water, for a would you rather poll.

Daniel Reche , Keenan Constance Report

jaqualinheinricy avatar
Katie White
Katie White
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Why would you need another person if you were truly fulfilled.

    #2

    Have a photographic memory or be able to forget anything you want?

    Retro camera on a table with photographs next to a person cleaning a metal surface in a dimly lit room for would you rather poll 2

    Chuot Anhls , cottonbro studio Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    There are some moments I'd like to forget, but by-and-large.I'd rather remember my life.

    #3

    Never eat your favorite food again or eat only your favorite food every day?

    Two young women enjoying pizza and wine at home, smiling and engaging in a lively would you rather poll conversation.

    Eva Bronzini , KoolShooters Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Last night I couldn't eat enough of the amazing tomatoes in my garden. Today string cheese 🤪

    #4

    Always be the funniest person in the room or the smartest?

    Group of young adults laughing outdoors and a smiling student holding books in front of a math equation wall for Would You Rather Poll 2.

    Helena Lopes , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    jaqualinheinricy avatar
    Katie White
    Katie White
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    “If you’re the smartest person in the room, then you’re in the wrong room.”

    #5

    Live in a world where it's always night or always daytime?

    Night sky filled with stars over a field contrasted with a bright sun shining through clouds for would you rather poll.

    Pixabay , Lukas Report

    #6

    Have no job but full freedom or work your dream job but with no personal time?

    Split image showing a person relaxing in a hammock outdoors and a woman smiling during a video call for would you rather poll 2.

    Leonie Fahjen , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #7

    Wake up every day with no memory of the day before or never be able to make new memories?

    Silhouetted woman sitting with warm backlight and happy young woman hugging elderly woman reading a book, would you rather poll.

    Ron Lach , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #8

    Be able to fly or to breathe underwater?

    Silhouette of a bird flying above foggy treetops contrasted with underwater bubbles rising in clear blue water in Would You Rather Poll 2.

    Tim Mossholder , Berend de Kort Report

    #9

    Always feel like you have wet socks or always have a rock in your shoe?

    Pair of worn white sneakers splashing water on wet ground next to a close-up of multicolored river pebbles would you rather poll

    Luca Nardone , Vasilissa Popil Report

    #10

    Have unlimited energy but no ability to sleep or sleep 12 hours a day and still be tired?

    Two people performing backflips outdoors contrasted with a person exhausted and resting on a desk, illustrating a would you rather poll scenario.

    life._.kor , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #11

    Have free groceries for life or never have to pay rent/mortgage again?

    Reusable grocery bag filled with fresh vegetables and jars, next to house keys on euro banknotes for would you rather poll 2.

    cottonbro studio , Jakub Zerdzicki Report

    #12

    Be deeply in love with someone who doesn’t love you back or have someone deeply in love with you that you don’t love?

    A young man and woman sitting apart on a bench in a park, showing conflict in a would you rather poll scenario.

    Vera Arsic Report

    #13

    Save the life of one person you love or 100 strangers you’ll never meet?

    Silhouetted couple at sunset facing each other contrasted with a woman in a hijab standing still as people walk past in motion blur.

    Gabriel Bastelli , Ayşenaz Bilgin Report

    #14

    Be poor & admired or rich & hated?

    Man with disheveled hair leaning on a railing and another person holding a stack of money to their ear in a would you rather poll.

    MART PRODUCTION , Aj Collins Artistry Report

    #15

    Lose your sense of identity or your sense of purpose?

    Red dice mid-air against a red background, illustrating a concept related to a would you rather poll 2 game.

    DS stories Report

    #16

    Erase your worst memory or relive your best one?

    Elderly woman in pink shirt reviewing photos next to notebook and pencil in a would you rather poll setting.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA , SHVETS production Report

    #17

    Be able to control people’s emotions around you or control your own emotions perfectly?

    Woman stressed and frustrated, holding her head with hands, illustrating emotions for Would You Rather poll 2 concept.

    David Garrison Report

    #18

    Live in a society with mandatory facial recognition or one with complete lack of surveillance but high crime?

    Woman with red line on face on left, hand pointing at connected photos on board in investigative would you rather poll 2 concept.

    cottonbro studio , cottonbro studio Report

    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    All that BS that's happening in the UK and 77% of people still choose surveillance 🥲

    #19

    Be immortal or have 9 lives?

    Illustration for a would you rather poll showing a heart on an infinity loop versus a candle shaped like the number nine.

    BoredPanda Report

    #20

    Be poor in a rich country or rich in a poor country?

    Side-by-side comparison of a modern cityscape and an old rural house in a would you rather poll 2 concept.

    pranjal srivastava , Tomás Asurmendi Report

    #21

    Accidentally send a spicy text to a family member or to your boss?

    Left image shows a multigenerational family interacting outdoors, right image features a serious bearded man in formal attire for Would You Rather Poll 2.

    Craig Adderley , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #22

    Build something good or destroy something bad?

    Would you rather poll showing a person smoothing concrete and another with a guitar surrounded by flying insects in studio.

    Rodolfo Quirós , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #23

    Find out when you will die or when the person you love dies?

    Man in a trench coat sitting alone on a gravestone in a cemetery, reflecting quietly in a somber mood.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #24

    Freeze to death or burn to death?

    Close-up split image of cracked ice on the left and bright orange flames on the right representing a would you rather poll 2 scenario

    Julia Volk , Francesco Ungaro Report

    #25

    Be constantly tired, no matter how much you sleep or constantly hungry, no matter what you eat?

    Person sleeping in bed on left, and person holding stomach in discomfort on right in a would you rather poll 2 concept image.

    Ivan Oboleninov , cottonbro studio Report

    #26

    Have an extremely high IQ but be socially awkward or be extremely charismatic but have a low IQ?

    Illustration of a pink brain with bold letters IQ in the center, symbolizing intelligence in a would you rather poll.

    BoredPanda Report

    #27

    Have more time or more money?

    Red alarm clock showing 12 o'clock on grass next to a pile of one and five dollar bills for Would You Rather Poll 2.

    Pixabay , Pixabay Report

    #28

    Be attacked by a lion or 100 totally hysterical cats?

    Side-by-side close-up of a roaring lion and yawning cat for a would you rather poll 2 comparison.

    Pixabay , Serena Koi Report

    #29

    Be unable to say no or unable to say yes?

    Pair of dark-skinned hands raised with yes and no written on palms representing a would you rather poll 2 concept.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    Take a life to save a life or let both lives be lost?

    Paper cutout question marks in speech bubbles on a brown surface representing a Would You Rather poll concept.

    Leeloo The First Report

