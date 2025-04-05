ADVERTISEMENT

We make choices every day. Some of them are easy, some not so much. Now, what would you do if every decision was so difficult that no option felt like the obvious pick? That’s exactly what this “Would You Rather” poll is about.

You’ll go through 31 tricky dilemmas. In each of them, you’ll have to choose between two options. They might be weird, frustrating, or just impossible. But there’s no in-between in this poll—you have to pick a side, no matter how unfair or ridiculous the choice may be.

So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲

#1

Would You Rather Have A Job You Love With A Low Salary Or A Job You Hate With A High Salary?

Person at a desk working on dilemmas, surrounded by papers and stationery, typing on a keyboard.

Ruslan Burlaka

ksmbuddy10 avatar
DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can make your suffering a hell of a lot better quality.

    #2

    Would You Rather Be Able To Speak Any Language Or Be Able To Communicate With Animals?

    Person practicing calligraphy; curious donkey looking into camera, illustrating a choice dilemma.

    Engin Akyurt , Pixabay

    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    If you speak any language, that includes animal languages 🧐😏

    #3

    Would You Rather Be Able To Remember Every Conversation You Ever Had Or Be Able To Forget Anything You Want?

    Scrabble tiles spell "MEMORY" next to a woman deep in thought, pondering dilemmas.

    Markus Winkler , Kindel Media

    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    No more nights replaying my worst memories over and over again, sign my up!

    #4

    Would You Rather Always Have To Sing Instead Of Speaking Or Dance Everywhere You Go?

    Person sweeping indoors playfully; person dancing with child outdoors, representing fun would you rather choices.

    RDNE Stock project , Josh Willink

    #5

    Would You Rather Have To Eat A Whole Onion Every Day Or Drink A Bottle Of Hot Sauce Every Day?

    Onion half next to a bottle of Tabasco sauce, illustrating a 'Would You Rather' choice dilemma.

    Alena Darmel , Jacob Evans

    #6

    Would You Rather Have A Constant Itch You Can’t Scratch Or Always Feel Like You Have To Sneeze?

    Two people experiencing dilemmas: one scratching an arm, the other sneezing into an elbow.

    Towfiqu barbhuiya , Edward Jenner

    #7

    Would You Rather Have A Rewind Button Or A Pause Button For Your Life?

    Rewind and pause icons on beige background, symbolizing choices in a 'Would You Rather' dilemma.

    Gerda K.

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Hit the pause button whenever you get tired, take a nap, resume, time continues as normal but you never have to sleep! You can have entire nights to do whatever the heck you want, you never have to worry about getting tired in the middle of work, and you have 24/7 productivity. Seems like it has a lot of benefits imo.

    #8

    Would You Rather Wake Up Every Day With A Different Face Or A Different Voice?

    Mysterious figure in LED mask with hoodie, and a hand holding a megaphone; depicting a 'Would You Rather' dilemma.

    Sebastiaan Stam , Lara Jameson

    #9

    Would You Rather Know The Date Of Your Death Or The Cause Of Your Death?

    Retro calendar displaying Saturday, May 18th, highlighting a decision point in a 'Would You Rather' game.

    Rene Terp

    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Boredest Panda
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    If you were to know the cause of your death, you’ll constantly be scared of that thing (if it’s not of old age), but if you knew the date, you’ll constantly wouldn’t worry until the date.

    #10

    Would You Rather Hear A Comforting Lie Or An Uncomfortable Truth?

    Signpost with "Lie" and "Truth" indicating a dilemma choice against a cloudy sky.

    geralt

    #11

    Would You Rather Have The Power To Heal Others But Never Yourself Or To Heal Yourself But Never Others?

    Person receiving back treatment from a therapist in a green uniform.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    #12

    Would You Rather Not Feel Any Emotions At All Or Feel Constant Hate For The Rest Of Your Life?

    Split image of two individuals, conveying a thought-provoking dilemma scene.

    cottonbro studio , Craig Adderley

    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Hate eats your soul. Feeling nothing would be the least awful of the two.

    #13

    Would You Rather Be Able To Forgive But Never Forget Or Forget But Never Forgive?

    Yellow sticky note with handwritten "Sorry" and a smiley face, placed on a wooden table.

    Suzy Hazelwood

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Call me jaded, but people could and would take advantage of you forgetting their past transgressions.

    #14

    Would You Rather Be Known For Your Intelligence Or For Your Empathy?

    Brain and light bulbs on black, with people holding hands, representing choosing dilemmas in a conceptual setting.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA , SHVETS production

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Note that it doesn’t say “would you rather be more intelligent or more empathetic”. If the hypothetical situation made you KNOWN for these attributes without increasing them, I’d rather be known for my empathy.

    #15

    Would You Rather Give Up Your Happiness For The Happiness Of Your Loved Ones Or Have Them Sacrifice Their Happiness For Yours?

    Smiling woman with dandelion, representing choice in a black-and-white setting.

    George Shervashidze

    #16

    Would You Rather Be An Eternal Wanderer With No Home Or Trapped In One Place Forever?

    Winter scene with hiker in snow; tennis ball caught in fence, embodying "Would You Rather" dilemmas.

    Jan van der Wolf , RDNE Stock project

    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    The world has too many wonders to be trapped in one place forever.

    #17

    Would You Rather Listen To The Saddest Song On Repeat Forever Or Never Hear Music Again?

    Turntable needle on a spinning vinyl record, close-up in black and white.

    Anton H

    #18

    Would You Rather Live In A World Without Color Or A World Without Sound?

    Close-up of an ear next to abstract grayscale texture, symbolizing dilemmas and choices.

    Kseniya Lapteva , Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    #19

    Would You Rather Have A Friend Who Is Great At Giving Advice But Never Listens Or One Who Is Great At Listening But Never Gives Advice?

    Silhouettes of people at sunset in a field, pondering dilemmas.

    Afta Putta Gunawan

    #20

    Would You Rather Be Able To Retire Early With Less Savings Or Work Longer But With A Larger Retirement Fund?

    Elderly man sitting alone on a bench in a sunny plaza, facing buildings and trees, pondering life's dilemmas.

    Huy Phan

    #21

    Would You Rather Be In Jail For 5 Years Or Be In A Coma For A Decade?

    Dark prison cell with barred window on the left and bright hospital room with medical beds on the right, highlighting dilemmas.

    Jimmy Chan , Pixabay

    #22

    Would You Rather Buy 10 Things You Don't Need Every Time You Go Shopping Or Always Forget The One Thing That You Need When You Go To The Store?

    A small shopping cart against a white background for 'would you rather' dilemmas discussion.

    emirkhan bal

    #23

    Would You Rather Be 11 Feet (~3 M) Tall Or Nine Inches (~23 Cm) Tall?

    Skyscraper reflecting clouds and a small plant growing through pavement, highlighting 'Would You Rather' dilemmas.

    Scott Webb , Engin Akyurt

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Why would you want to be that short? People could step on you! Oh, wait, some people might be into that… I don’t judge.

    #24

    Would You Rather Always Be 10 Minutes Late Or Always Be 20 Minutes Early?

    Alarm clock on desk with laptop and pen holder, illustrating decision-making dilemmas.

    JESHOOTS.com

    #25

    Would You Rather Get A Paper Cut Every Time You Turn A Page Or Bite Your Tongue Every Time You Eat?

    Crumpled paper next to a dog's tongue, highlighting a fun 'Would You Rather' dilemma.

    COLYS HAT , Sibi Mathew

    #26

    Would You Rather Lose The Ability To Read Or Lose The Ability To Speak?

    Person reading a book on bed and another smiling on phone, working on laptop outdoors, illustrating a choice dilemma.

    Edgar Colomba , Andrea Piacquadio

    #27

    Would You Rather Detect Every Lie You Hear Or Get Away With Every Lie You Tell?

    A hand placed on a closed black book, symbolizing a choice commitment.

    Luis Quintero

    #28

    Would You Rather Drink Sour Milk Or Brush Your Teeth With Soap?

    A woman holding a bottle of milk with a disgusted expression, next to a bar of soap on powder, illustrating a dilemma.

    BOOM 💥 , Tara Winstead

    #29

    Would You Rather Be Stranded In The Jungle Or In The Desert?

    Green ferns in a misty forest next to a barren, cracked desert with a solitary tree; choose your dilemma.

    Elias Tigiser , Pixabay

    #30

    Would You Rather Have $1 Million Now Or $5,000 A Week For The Rest Of Your Life?

    Stack of coins on colorful banknotes, representing financial dilemma choices.

    Pixabay

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    If you choose $5,000 a week, you’ll get $1,000,000 in about four years. Assuming you have more than four years to live, you’ll make more money than if you chose $1,000,000 upfront.

    #31

    Would You Rather Live In An Endless Summer Or An Endless Winter?

    Tropical palms under a clear sky beside a snowy mountain landscape, illustrating a 'Would You Rather' dilemma.

    MarcTutorials , James Wheeler

