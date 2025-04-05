Decide Between 31 Hard Choices And Find Out If You’re Like Everyone Else
We make choices every day. Some of them are easy, some not so much. Now, what would you do if every decision was so difficult that no option felt like the obvious pick? That’s exactly what this “Would You Rather” poll is about.
You’ll go through 31 tricky dilemmas. In each of them, you’ll have to choose between two options. They might be weird, frustrating, or just impossible. But there’s no in-between in this poll—you have to pick a side, no matter how unfair or ridiculous the choice may be.
So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲
This post may include affiliate links.
Would You Rather Have A Job You Love With A Low Salary Or A Job You Hate With A High Salary?
Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can make your suffering a hell of a lot better quality.
Would You Rather Be Able To Speak Any Language Or Be Able To Communicate With Animals?
If you speak any language, that includes animal languages 🧐😏
Would You Rather Be Able To Remember Every Conversation You Ever Had Or Be Able To Forget Anything You Want?
No more nights replaying my worst memories over and over again, sign my up!
Would You Rather Always Have To Sing Instead Of Speaking Or Dance Everywhere You Go?
Would You Rather Have To Eat A Whole Onion Every Day Or Drink A Bottle Of Hot Sauce Every Day?
Would You Rather Have A Constant Itch You Can’t Scratch Or Always Feel Like You Have To Sneeze?
Would You Rather Have A Rewind Button Or A Pause Button For Your Life?
Hit the pause button whenever you get tired, take a nap, resume, time continues as normal but you never have to sleep! You can have entire nights to do whatever the heck you want, you never have to worry about getting tired in the middle of work, and you have 24/7 productivity. Seems like it has a lot of benefits imo.
Would You Rather Wake Up Every Day With A Different Face Or A Different Voice?
Would You Rather Know The Date Of Your Death Or The Cause Of Your Death?
If you were to know the cause of your death, you’ll constantly be scared of that thing (if it’s not of old age), but if you knew the date, you’ll constantly wouldn’t worry until the date.
Would You Rather Hear A Comforting Lie Or An Uncomfortable Truth?
Would You Rather Have The Power To Heal Others But Never Yourself Or To Heal Yourself But Never Others?
Would You Rather Not Feel Any Emotions At All Or Feel Constant Hate For The Rest Of Your Life?
Hate eats your soul. Feeling nothing would be the least awful of the two.
Would You Rather Be Able To Forgive But Never Forget Or Forget But Never Forgive?
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Call me jaded, but people could and would take advantage of you forgetting their past transgressions.
Would You Rather Be Known For Your Intelligence Or For Your Empathy?
Note that it doesn’t say “would you rather be more intelligent or more empathetic”. If the hypothetical situation made you KNOWN for these attributes without increasing them, I’d rather be known for my empathy.
Would You Rather Give Up Your Happiness For The Happiness Of Your Loved Ones Or Have Them Sacrifice Their Happiness For Yours?
Would You Rather Be An Eternal Wanderer With No Home Or Trapped In One Place Forever?
The world has too many wonders to be trapped in one place forever.
Would You Rather Listen To The Saddest Song On Repeat Forever Or Never Hear Music Again?
Would You Rather Live In A World Without Color Or A World Without Sound?
Would You Rather Have A Friend Who Is Great At Giving Advice But Never Listens Or One Who Is Great At Listening But Never Gives Advice?
Would You Rather Be Able To Retire Early With Less Savings Or Work Longer But With A Larger Retirement Fund?
Would You Rather Be In Jail For 5 Years Or Be In A Coma For A Decade?
Would You Rather Buy 10 Things You Don't Need Every Time You Go Shopping Or Always Forget The One Thing That You Need When You Go To The Store?
Would You Rather Be 11 Feet (~3 M) Tall Or Nine Inches (~23 Cm) Tall?
Why would you want to be that short? People could step on you! Oh, wait, some people might be into that… I don’t judge.
Would You Rather Always Be 10 Minutes Late Or Always Be 20 Minutes Early?
Would You Rather Get A Paper Cut Every Time You Turn A Page Or Bite Your Tongue Every Time You Eat?
Would You Rather Lose The Ability To Read Or Lose The Ability To Speak?
Would You Rather Detect Every Lie You Hear Or Get Away With Every Lie You Tell?
Would You Rather Drink Sour Milk Or Brush Your Teeth With Soap?
Would You Rather Be Stranded In The Jungle Or In The Desert?
Would You Rather Have $1 Million Now Or $5,000 A Week For The Rest Of Your Life?
If you choose $5,000 a week, you’ll get $1,000,000 in about four years. Assuming you have more than four years to live, you’ll make more money than if you chose $1,000,000 upfront.