Woman Makes Her Grandma Famous With Viral Prank Video, Surprises Her With Money Made From It

Kaylee Marina is a TikToker whose uploads have already received 8.6 million likes, a good portion of which are thanks to her grandmother.

This Christmas, Kaylee and her family pranked the lady by organizing a mock white elephant gift exchange, using only items they borrowed from her house without telling her.

Kaylee filmed her reaction as she slowly realized what was happening, and then she uploaded the video online. After the clip went viral, the TikToker decided that, in true holiday spirit, it would only be fair to give her grandma the earnings from it.

Money can be a divisive topic and strain even the closest relationships

Image credits: Alexander Mils / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this TikToker didn’t think twice before sharing the earnings with her grandma, who played a key role in one of her videos

Image credits: kaylee.marina

And she also captured her wholesome reaction

Image credits: kaylee.marina

“-That’s the money that you made from the video.

-I didn’t make any money.

-Oh, wait, sorry.

-I didn’t make any money.

-Yes, you did! That wasn’t me.

-Kaylee! I did not do that.

-Yes, you did! It’s that same face.

-We talked about this yesterday, if you would make any money. And you said, ‘Yes, but they wouldn’t send it to me for a few days’, right?

-It’s been a few days. You got $500. Sorry, $600.

-Kaylee!”

“-Okay? Last one, $800.

-That isn’t for real?

-Yes… oh wait, sorry… We’ll just make it an even $1000.

Image credits: kaylee.marina

-That is not for real? That’s what they sent you?

-Yes, and it’s on that one video that’s yours.

-Yes, but you should have that. You thought of it and everything, not me.

-I’m sure it will pull in more and I can have whatever it pulls in after. That’s what it already pulled in. You brought gifts to white elephant and nobody else did, right?

-I can’t take that. I didn’t do that.

-Listen, it’s a blessed Christmas. All you gotta do is say ‘thank you, TikTok.’

-And you swear they sent that to you?

-I swear to God. Grandma, you have over 10 million views.”

Image credits: kaylee.marina

“-I just don’t feel like I earned or did anything for that.

-You did, because you’re so precious and everybody loves you. And all the comments. And everyone took your stuff.

-But they gave it all back.

-All the comments made sure they felt bad. Said that we are mean to you.

-That was not one ounce mean.

-Well.

-If they knew the tricks that she has pulled on me and Austin over the years, that… no… This is too much money.

-This is not from me. It’s from TikTok.

-I feel like I’m in a dang dream.”

So the gradma went viral once again

@kaylee.marina Thank you to everyone who watched, liked, and commented on my video. There isn’t a more deserving woman out there. You made her Christmas a little brighter this year ❤️ ♬ original sound – Kaylee Marina

People were glad to see her happy

Here’s the famous video of the white elephant prank

After all of that success, grandma got a second payment for both clips

Image credits: kaylee.marina

“-Kaylee, what is wrong with you? This thing is loaded with money!

-That’s from the rest of the views from the video and then the second video that we posted.

-That’s seven $100 bills. And there’s 50s and 20s like crazy.

-I saved enough for taxes.

-Yes, but Papa and I were just talking. You need to put this on your college.

-No, I have plenty saved for college from other videos.

(-This is on top of the $1,000 you already gave her?)

-Yes, she already gave me $1,000 and I was able to get my grandkids birthday presents ’cause I was a little behind, ’cause Jackson just retired, and I had prayed that I would get the money I needed for that. I’m a great person with faith and love in the Lord, and that’s why I called Miss Sherry to tell her that money came through. Kaylee, you don’t need to do this, honey.

-I promise you I saved enough for taxes and a little for myself. You earned that, fair and square, I promise you.”

Image credits: kaylee.marina

“-I didn’t earn it.

-Yes, you did.

-I was just me. I mean, I never went to acting school.

(-Kaylee, what inspired you to give the initial $1,000? That’s the last question I can ask you.)

-I just felt like she was absolutely the star of the video. I didn’t expect it really to make any money. I was just kind of sharing something with my friends and family, and every single comment was just about how much they love her. And I know my grandma’s like the most deserving person in the world. You can even hear the first thing she did with that money was give it to all her grandkids. So you do have to use a little bit of this for you. You can’t give it to all your grandkids. She always gives to others, and I just thought it was time to give back to her, and that’s what everyone wanted.

-I love you.

(-Anything else you guys wanted to add?)

-I am blessed. Beyond blessed.”

The two of them even got to share their story with the local news station

The message is endearing: we need to take care of our loved ones. Especially now. Current 55-year-old Americans are far less financially secure than older generations, and face mental and emotional strain that extends beyond prevailing notions about the “midlife” crisis.

According to a 2024 survey, they have median retirement savings of less than $50K, falling significantly short of the recommended goal of having eight times one’s annual income saved by this age. Two-thirds (67%) of 55-year-olds fear they will outlive their savings, compared to 59% of 65-year-olds, and 52% of 75-year-olds.

Because of that, one in four (24%) 55-year-old Americans expect to require financial support from family once they retire and one in five (21%) expect to need housing support.