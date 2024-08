ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not unusual for grandparents to interfere in their adult children’s parenting decisions. Many grandparents think that because they already raised their kids, they automatically have the knowledge and skills to deal with today’s teens. According to a C. S. Mott Children’s Hospital survey, 47% of parents and grandparents disagree about what’s best for the grandkids.

When this grandmother claimed to know how to deal with a disobedient 14-year-old better than her daughter-in-law, the mom decided to let the MIL put her money where her mouth was. She asked people whether she was being unreasonable when she refused to pick the daughter up.

A mother was having trouble with her unruly 14-year-old daughter

Image source: varyapigu / envato (not the actual photo)

Lo and behold, the MIL decided to step in and claimed she could do better, so the mother let her try

Image credits: Kampus Production / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: AggravatingLead5886

People agreed the woman wasn’t being unreasonable – it was what the grandma asked for

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

The mother later posted an update about what happened when the parents picked the 14 Y.O. up

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: Think_Dark7151

As no other family members agreed to watch her, people said that the teen probably understood she was the problem

People delighted in how the mother dealt with both her disobedient daughter and the entitled MIL

