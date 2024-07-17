ADVERTISEMENT

When we think about grandparents, our minds jump to pleasant holidays, getting pampered with sweets and candies, and, of course, warm hugs and lots of love! But that’s not the case with all the grandparents out there as some are known for showing favoritism to some of their grandkids and hurting the others.

Just like Reddit user OtherwiseYard2922 whose parents favored her sister’s sons over her own daughter quite blatantly. And one day when her daughter threw a fit about it, they expected her to be punished. But drama ensued when the original poster (OP) refused to do so.

The poster of this story and her husband were slightly better off compared to her sister, so her parents always favored her sister’s kids over her daughter

While they got expensive gifts like iPads and Disney trips, her daughter had to make do with cheap gifts from dollar stores

Because of this blatant favoritism, the granddaughter did not have a good relationship with her grandparents

When she wanted to play on their trampoline, they refused claiming that it was for the nephews, so she stomped out saying she liked her other grandparents more

The grandparents expected their daughter to punish the kid for this behavior, but she refused and told them that it was all because of their clear favoritism

As you already know, this story is about favoritism and how it affects a little girl. So, the poster begins with a little background information about how she and her husband were slightly better, financially speaking, compared to her sister and her family. Apparently, this was the root of all the favoritism that this story is steeped with.

Because of her sister’s financial condition, her parents did more for her and her family than the poster. For instance, they would give extravagant gifts to the poster’s nephews, while her daughter had to make do with cheap gifts from dollar stores. Or, if the poster needed help babysitting, she had to ask 2 weeks in advance, while her sister easily got them to babysit even at the last minute.

And it’s pretty obvious that her daughter noticed this blatant display of favoritism, so she didn’t really have a good relationship with them. And whenever anyone mentioned grandparents, she always thought about her other grandparents, that is her dad’s parents.

One day when they went to visit the grandparents, the poster’s 7-year-old daughter wanted to play on the trampoline outside, but grandpa said that she couldn’t as it was for the poster’s nephews. He didn’t allow her even when she begged him to. Probably stung with hurt and anger, the kid stomped away and said, “This is why I like other grandma and grandpa more.”

The grandparents were shocked and they expected OP to say something but when she didn’t, she later got a call from her mom who said that they expected her to punish the child for her behavior. But the woman stood by her daughter and told her mom that their clear favoritism had led her to believe that they hated her.

Upon hearing this, grandma said that still, she shouldn’t let her daughter talk to family in this way. Well, all this sounds so unfair to the little girl that our heart goes out to her and her sorrow. The poster also gave an update that her dad told her uncle about how disrespectful they were. And as per him, it all comes down to his daughter going to college. Now that sounds absolutely ridiculous, doesn’t it?

He also said that they preferred to help the people who actually needed it which was her sister and her family. And even dared to say that she was being “selfish” for trying to take it away. Well, it just blows our mind to think about the whole unfairness of this situation. And we are not alone, for the Redditors also thought along the same lines and gave out their opinions on the matter.

People online straightaway objected to how the grandparents treated the little girl stating that it was not about who was financially better but about the blatant favoritism that could impact her. And we agree with them, but to understand things from an expert, Bored Panda reached out to Nimisha Katare, a psychologist at The Secret Ingredient.

She said, “Perceiving favoritism can deeply impact a child’s long-term emotional well-being and self-esteem. Research indicates that children who feel less favored compared to their siblings often struggle with persistent feelings of rejection, inadequacy, and diminished self-worth throughout their lives.”

“These emotional challenges frequently translate into difficulties in academic and professional performance, as well as in forming and maintaining healthy relationships.” So it does seem that what netizens are saying is quite true. And the daughter’s actions out of hurt and anger also seem to be justified, after all, she’s just a 7-year-old girl.

As per the Washington Post, “Favoritism hurts everyone, even the one being favored.” Nimisha also stressed this fact and said, “Even for the favored child, despite receiving more attention and praise, the pressure to maintain a high performance can result in anxiety and difficulty coping with failure. These insights underscore the profound impact that familial favoritism can have on a child’s psychological development and long-term well-being.”

So, it looks like the grandparents are indirectly hampering all their grandkids’ well-being. We asked Nimisha for advice on the coping mechanisms that can be taught to children who feel neglected or less favored by their grandparents. She mentioned, “Let the child know that it’s okay to feel sad or upset about the situation. Validate their emotions by acknowledging their feelings without judgment. Encourage the child to talk about how they feel. Create a safe space where they can express their emotions openly.”

“Teaching them that their worth isn’t defined by any single relationship can help build resilience and confidence. Parents can explain to children that everyone is unique and valued in their own way, just like different colors in a kaleidoscope create a beautiful pattern when they come together. Each child contributes their own vibrant hue to the family’s tapestry, and by appreciating these differences, they can create something truly special and harmonious.”

Well, what an insightful piece of advice that was, wasn’t it? It always helps to get an expert involved in these matters and get a fitting resolution! Also, now that you know the whole story, feel free to express your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens called out the grandparents stating that they were harming the well-being of the little girl when all she wanted was to play

