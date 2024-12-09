If You Watch The Golden Globes Not Only For The Outfits But Also For The Movies, You Should Take This Golden Globes Trivia

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Globe Nominations for 2025 are out today and whether you are a cinephile or an award-show watcher just to see the outfits of celebrities, the Golden Globe Awards is one of the most famous award shows in Hollywood to watch. From fun facts to nominations and wins, this trivia is all about the Golden Globes: there are questions about actors and actresses who won multiple times and some who haven’t won. The trivia also includes movies and TV shows that were nominated and won, and those that were nominated but unfortunately went home empty-handed.

Get ready to test your knowledge of the Golden Globe Awards! 🎞️