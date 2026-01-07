ADVERTISEMENT

We often feel perplexed by how things work around us, and usually science is waiting with a reasonable explanation. Wondering why the sky changes color at sunset or how a tiny seed turns into a towering tree can lead to neat little discoveries. Yet every so often, a moment pops up that refuses to sit in those tidy explanations, like a shadow facing the wrong direction or a coincidence with suspicious timing. Those experiences leave reality feeling a bit like a movie set where someone misplaced the script.

Today, we dove into r/GlitchInTheMatrix, a subreddit devoted to strange occurrences people casually call glitches in the matrix. Members share photos of lighting illusions, out-of-place objects, implausible scenarios, and textures that look broken, along with dozens of other odd sights. The collection feels like walking through reality with the contrast turned too high. Keep scrolling to see the images that caught everyone off guard.

#1

The Sky Outside My House Looks Like A Badly Rendered Video Game

Wave-like rippled clouds over a suburban house and street, evoking glitches in the matrix

LakeTilia Report

    #2

    My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture And Said I Should Post Here 😂

    Car bumper stranded in a snowy neighborhood street, a real-life Glitches in the Matrix moment

    The_Spaz1313 Report

    #3

    Glitch In The Corntrix

    AggieJared14 Report

    Talking about strange occurrences, some of them actually have very solid scientific explanations. Water, for example, can do a party trick where it exists as ice, liquid, and vapor at the same time. Scientists call this the triple point, and it depends on a very specific mix of temperature and pressure. For water, that sweet spot is just above freezing, around 0.1 degrees Celsius. The pressure is tiny too, only 0.006 atmospheres, almost like a gentle squeeze. Every material has its own version of this magical balance. It sounds like science fiction, yet it’s regular old chemistry at work.

    #4

    I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here

    Wind turbines on rolling hills with blurred spinning halos, surreal glitches in the matrix visual effect.

    gsuhrie Report

    #5

    My Friend’s Dad Is At A Santa Convention, For People Who Play Santa During Christmas. This Is During Breakfast At The Hotel

    Several bearded men dressed as Santa in a diner, many look identical, glitches in the matrix

    Songs4Soulsma Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this. It’s like sharing war tales

    #6

    Square Shaped Cloud

    AntxGaming_ Report

    Fish handle emergencies with better manners than we do on a crowded subway. Neon tetra fish form neat, orderly queues when they need to escape through narrow spaces. They line up so the school doesn’t collide or clog the exit route. It’s like they invented traffic rules long before humans drew road signs. Researchers saw this as proof that fish can follow social customs under stress. The behavior is automatic, calm, and surprisingly organized. Humans, on the other hand, tend to panic and bump carts. Nature clearly hired a better event planner for the fish.

    #7

    These Cars Have The Same License Plate

    Two identical silver Toyotas sharing the same license plate, one on a carrier and one on the road, glitches in the matrix

    duramus Report

    #8

    The Sky Tonight In Hanoi, Vietnam

    Vertical light beams piercing a cloudy night sky above trees, evoking glitches in the matrix

    ajplant Report

    #9

    No Need To Update, She Still Runs Alright

    Foggy night photo of a digital billboard showing a Windows 98 error box, suggesting glitches in the Matrix

    RusselKirk1956 Report

    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The windows speaks to you....

    The Moon is shrinking, though not in any dramatic deflating balloon way. Over hundreds of millions of years, it has lost about 50 meters in radius. That’s roughly the height of a medium office building spread across an entire planet. Moonquakes, the lunar version of tiny sneezes, might be part of the reason. The surface wrinkles a bit like an apple left in the fridge too long. None of this changes your horoscope or weekend plans. Still, it’s wild to think our bright neighbor is slowly tailoring itself. Even space rocks go on quiet diets.

    #10

    Perfectly Timed Car Number Plates

    Cars stopped at an intersection on a sunny day, novelty plates reading PEEKABOO and I SEE U hinting at glitches in the matrix

    VerucaMoon Report

    #11

    I Hope This Hasn't Been Posted Yet!

    HueLord3000 Report

    #12

    This Phenomenom Only Happens Twice A Year In Hawaii And It Makes Objects Look Like A Badly Rendered Video Game

    Glitches in the Matrix: four yellow bollards oddly misaligned along a parking lot

    This is called Lāhainā Noon, it's just because the sun lines up directly above Hawaii at high noon or something. It lasts a few minutes or so and happens twice a year. It's not a glitch but it does look crazy!

    danavbaba Report

    It’s impossible to burp in space, and the reason is both gross and funny. On Earth, gravity separates gas from the food soup in your stomach. Only the airy part floats up and escapes from your mouth as a polite little belch. Without gravity, everything stays mixed like a shaken smoothie. Trying to burp would be closer to throwing up inside your helmet. Astronauts have to swallow the gas again instead. So space travel cancels one of life’s simplest relief buttons. The universe really said no manners allowed.
    #13

    I Found My Rug In The Call Of Duty Map “Azhir Cave”

    TV showing identical rug pattern to real carpet, living room scene hinting at glitches in the matrix

    flatsixfan Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It also looks like the rug at the end of Silent Hill 2 when you're fighting the Pyramidheads

    #14

    From R/Pics

    Circular hole in cloud near bright sun over barren field, reminiscent of glitches in the matrix

    mrblahblahblah Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What in tarnation would cause that?!

    #15

    "Ctrl-C" "Ctrl-V" "Ctrl-C" "Ctrl-V"

    Row of identical white SUVs lined up in a fenced lot under gray sky, repeating pattern suggesting glitches in the matrix

    Sly-_- Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ctrl-c" "Ctrl-v", then just "Ctrl-v" over and over. No need to "Ctrl-c" every time. Also, on Windows at least, "Ctrl-C" does not do what one expects. (For me, it opens the browser developer tools tab.)

    About half the cells in your body are bacteria, meaning you’re a walking neighborhood. Estimates suggest around 39 trillion bacteria share space with 30 trillion human cells. Because they’re so small, they weigh almost nothing, only a few percent of body mass. Earlier scientists thought the ratio was ten bacteria to one human cell. Turns out we’re more balanced roommates than expected. These microbes help digest food and train immunity like tiny gym coaches. You are less a single creature and more a friendly ecosystem. That idea makes looking in the mirror more interesting.
    #16

    Pic Of A Concert The Moment The Stage Changes Colour But Not The Filming Phones Yet

    Concert crowd holding up glowing phones toward a large suspended light cube installation, glitches in the matrix vibe

    Fit_Assignment_8800 Report

    shannonferguson avatar
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ughhh, put your phone down!

    #17

    I Have An Old Sugar House That Is Being Eaten By The Ground And Steam Comes Out Of The Chimney

    Leaning weathered wooden shed with strange markings beside red house on grassy slope, evoking glitches in the matrix

    jwatts47 Report

    #18

    When I Came Out Of The Store, There Were Two Identical Suvs Parked Next To Mine

    Glitches In The Matrix: three identical blue Toyota SUVs parked side by side in a sunny palm-lined parking lot

    reddit Report

    Men are more likely to be colorblind than women, thanks to genetics playing favorites. The main genes for common colorblindness live on the X chromosome. Women have two X chromosomes, so one good gene can cover for a faulty one. Men only have a single X, like showing up with one shoe. If that lone gene carries the trait, color confusion follows. This is why more guys struggle with telling navy from black. The biology isn’t personal, just molecular luck. Still, it explains many questionable outfit choices.

    #19

    This Building…?

    High-rise office tower and glass skybridge under clear blue sky, glitches in the matrix

    Tesla_please Report

    #20

    Solid Loop Error At Play Here

    Row of seagulls perched in near-perfect alignment along a beach railing, evoking glitches in the matrix.

    reddit Report

    #21

    Two Guys With The Same Tattoo On The Train

    Packed subway car with tattooed arms gripping bars, passengers crammed together — glitches in the matrix scene

    reddit Report

    Soil is packed with life in a way that makes a city concert look empty. A single teaspoon of dirt holds more microorganisms than there are people on Earth. Billions of bacteria, fungi, algae, and microscopic insects hang out together down there. It’s basically Times Square beneath your sneakers. Every garden is a crowded apartment building of invisible tenants. They recycle leaves and feed plants like unpaid janitors. Dirt deserves a thank-you card.
    #22

    One Branch Of This Cherry Tree Stays Longer Green

    Orange autumn tree lit at night in a grassy park with apartments and streetlights, glitches in the matrix

    PinguinBen Report

    #23

    Cloud Texture File Corrupted

    Golden mammatus clouds at sunset resembling glitches in the matrix, puffy rounded cloud formations

    XxBCMxX21 Report

    #24

    The Clouds Failed To Render

    Split storm sky with swirling mammatus clouds evoking glitches in the matrix above trees and a lone streetlamp

    HopefulSwine2 Report

    The human stomach can dissolve razor blades, which sounds like a superhero feature nobody requested. Stomach acid has a fierce pH of around one to two, strong enough to melt metal over time. In one study, the thick back edge of a blade began disappearing after a couple hours of soaking. That doesn’t mean the body enjoys sharp snacks. Razor blades remain extremely dangerous and can cause serious harm long before any dissolving happens. Think of this as proof your stomach is a dragon, not permission to test it. Science tells the story, common sense adds the warning.
    #25

    Was Walking To A Friends House One Night When I Realised It Wasn't Night Yet

    Suburban street at twilight with a straight cloud line and bright horizon, evoking glitches in the Matrix.

    Grimsby545 Report

    #26

    Phew

    Multiple identical blonde women seated on a bus, a real-life glitches in the matrix moment

    digital_bubblebath Report

    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One year Heidi Klum had this costume for Halloween with a couple of Models that were supposed to mimic her. She went as “herself”. This picture made me think:”Oh that’s them driving on public transport to their next venue…”

    #27

    The Shadows Aren't Rendering Properly

    reddit.com Report

    Well, whether there’s an explanation or not, some things are simply fascinating. These posts really do feel like moments when reality looked over its shoulder and blinked. The images resemble real-life glitches in the matrix, like a familiar room wearing an unfamiliar costume. Even when logic can’t pin them down, curiosity still gets the final word. The world stays interesting because it never promises to behave.
    #28

    Rendering Error

    Urban street with reflective glass tower showing clouds, wet pavement and a pedestrian, evoking glitches in the matrix

    BurstYourBubbles Report

    #29

    Forgot To Change To The Sky Channel

    Massive flock of birds creating a textured sky over traffic-lined city street, evoking glitches in the matrix

    Defaultplay3r Report

    kathleenklingbile avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those bugs?

    #30

    So The Cloud's Just End There, Interesting

    Dramatic straight cloud edge over suburban field and houses, surreal sky evoking glitches in the matrix

    gamer_master_lol Report

    #31

    Trippy Tree I Saw Over The Weekend

    Tree with heart-shaped green and yellow leaves by parked cars, evoking glitches in the matrix

    _Orchidia_ Report

    #32

    Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

    Night aerial view from airplane window showing city lights and cloud grid resembling glitches in the matrix

    donbbqq Report

    #33

    Horse Buffering

    Wild horses crossing a deserted road with an optical illusion of a detached head, glitches in the matrix

    nawtch2 Report

    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like most AI pictures of living species: horses with too many or too little feet, human hands with too many digits, etc.

    #34

    Looked Out My Window And Saw This Weird Turn Made By What I Assume Was A Plane

    Contrail forming a zigzag in blue sky with leaves in foreground, evoking glitches in the matrix.

    Familiar_Cattle7464 Report

    #35

    TV Scene Changed While Photo Was Being Taken

    Cat curled on bed in bedroom with TV and mirrored closet, evoking glitches in the matrix vibe

    AvivaSappir Report

    #36

    Same Dude Plays For Both Teams (And Watches The Game)

    Two football players with identical man buns and beards wearing different kits, a real-life glitches in the matrix moment

    tallescabral Report

    #37

    Caught Them Changing Shifts

    Two identical black and white cats divided by a concrete post in a backyard, glitches in the matrix

    GoldenMonster93 Report

    #38

    Bird.exe Has Stopped Working

    rocke7real Report

    shannonferguson avatar
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you people get any ideas...

    #39

    Cannot Place Here - Obstructed By Another Object

    Ixpqd Report

    #40

    Downloading Windows - 90% Complete

    Glass skyscraper with blocky pixel-like protrusions against blue sky, evoking glitches in the matrix

    stoin29 Report

    #41

    Phoenix's Are Real!!

    Contrail forming X-shaped glow over city skyline at sunset, clouds resembling glitches in the matrix

    kod8ultimate Report

    #42

    This Ain't No Photoshop.....it's Just Paint!!

    Colorful geometric installation inside an empty white hall, surreal scene suggesting glitches in the matrix

    xxUTKARSHxx Report

    #43

    🍋🍋 This Is A Lemon🍋🍋

    Surreal multi-lobed lemon on tile with caption, evokes glitches in the matrix

    HerbziKal Report

    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh there is a typo: let me fix it quickly: you mixed up “L” and “D”! It’s supposed to be “De…on” not “Le…on”

    #44

    Smooth Texture Error

    Partially peeled red apple held over cutting board with oddly patterned skin, glitches in the matrix

    Unknown_smile Report

    #45

    The Way These Trees Are Trimmed

    Park with trees pruned into a rectangular block beside a path under overcast sky, evoking glitches in the matrix

    WildBunnyFlower Report

    #46

    A Person Adopted A Puppy (Right), And A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door, And He Looks Like He Is The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something

    Two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels on tiled steps, adult and puppy mirroring each other, glitches in the matrix vibe

    Limp_Yogurtcloset_71 Report

    #47

    Saw This On A Deserted Road While Driving Alone

    Cow standing with head through a wall under streetlight at night, evoking glitches in the matrix

    Adytakhtsang Report

    #48

    Three Oddly Simmilar Cats Looking In The Same Direction

    Two tabby cats on c*****d sidewalk at night, odd mirrored poses suggesting glitches in the matrix

    Exotic_Reference_547 Report

    #49

    Viewed From A Flight Over Norway

    Night aerial view through airplane window showing blurred city lights and glowing streaks, glitches in the matrix.

    Mental_Bit_6399 Report

    #50

    Weird Morphed Landscape Enroute To Anchorage, AK (Not Edited)

    Aerial view of snow-capped mountains, swirling ocean patterns and bright sun rays suggestive of glitches in the matrix

    Puzzleheaded-Ear9242 Report

    #51

    Car In A Wall

    uniyk Report

    #52

    A Dime From 1902 Fell From The Sky And Hit Me In The Head While I Was Taking Out The Trash

    Glitches in the matrix: close-up of a hand holding a small vintage coin in the palm over a hardwood floor

    ProfessorTau Report

    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The flipped coin had to come down eventually.

    #53

    I Took A Picture While On A Bus And The Car's Wheel Is Invisible

    White sedan on sunlit highway beside apartment blocks, bright sun and long shadow, Glitches in the Matrix

    HolidayGirly Report

    #54

    My Brain Does Not Compute

    Corner glass and brick office building with Tom's Watch Bar signage, city street under overcast sky, glitches in the matrix

    eightkangaroos Report

    #55

    Deja Vu

    Two black cats on carpeted stairs, suggesting glitches in the matrix

    PoisonWaffle3 Report

    #56

    How!!!?? My Pencil Did This

    Pencil balanced upright on tile grout line, a real-life glitch in the matrix.

    Floridaants Report

    #57

    Devs Need To Fix The Sky

    Sunset sky split by a sharp vertical beam with moon and clouds, surreal glitches in the matrix scene.

    autistic_heaven Report

    #58

    Caught The Aurora 2 Weeks Ago And Saw A Weird X In The Sky

    Green aurora borealis above silhouetted treeline, eerie ribbons of light resembling glitches in the matrix.

    ShacloneMan91 Report

    #59

    When The Textures Don't Load IRL

    Car side mirror and chain-link fence framing a tall glass building with warped reflections, evoking glitches in the Matrix.

    Negative-Money6629 Report

    #60

    You’re Not Fooling Anyone Here, Guys

    UPS delivery truck appearing duplicated on a suburban street amid autumn trees, glitches in the matrix scene

    Reddit Report

    #61

    I Thought It Was A Reflection In The Clouds Then Zoomed In

    Sunset over empty road with sunbeams through clouds and a green lens flare, suggesting glitches in the matrix

    twisted_stinkeye Report

    #62

    When You Decrease Shadow Resolution

    Sidewalk at night with a dark cross-like shadow and yellow tactile pad, evoking glitches in the matrix.

    brohannes95 Report

    #63

    Minecraft Shadow

    White sneakers on sidewalk with pixelated leafy shadows resembling glitches in the matrix

    racingtothevioid Report

    #64

    The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

    Two elderly men with canes walking a lush garden path among flowers and trees, glitches in the matrix

    Naivara_Liandon Report

    #65

    Apple Loaded With Chunk Error

    Close-up green apple with dent on wooden table, oddity hinting at glitches in the Matrix

    ProjectKnives Report

    #66

    One In A Trillion Crash: Maroon Sentra Gets Hit By A Teal Hardbody Which Gets Hit By A Maroon Sentra Which Then Gets Hit By A Teal Hardbody

    Glitches in the Matrix collage: maroon car rear-ended by teal pickup in multi-vehicle crash with police on road

    Im_Not_Mr_Fantastic Report

    #67

    Ugh The Dog Is Clipping Again... Please Fix This

    Glitches in the matrix - golden retriever head poking over stone wall through wooden fence, resting by sidewalk

    Spad3s3s Report

    #68

    Exactly Three Years Ago, I Spotted This: Two Black Vw Jetta Cabrios With Both Owners Giving The Same Type Of Dog Ice Cream In The Backseat

    Two black convertibles at a takeout window with people and large dogs under an American flag, glitches in the matrix

    rivibird Report

    #69

    Default_juice

    Carton labeled Default_juice among orange juice cartons on a shelf, an example of glitches in the matrix

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    A Glitchy City Block In Madrid

    Aerial view of terracotta rooftops and narrow streets, suggesting glitches in the matrix

    368476942963 Report

    #71

    Is This A Portal?

    Glitches in the matrix: uneven brick wall with missing and displaced bricks forming a hole

    coachlife Report

    #72

    My Car Is On The Left. This Morning I Noticed A Parked Car The Exact Same Model As Mine That Had The Exact Same Beginning Letters And Digit Of The License Plate

    Two nearly identical muddy Honda CR-Vs with matching plates parked side by side on a snowy street, glitches in the matrix

    thedubiousstylus Report

    #73

    Glitched Skybox In The Beach Area, Scripted Boss Fight Coming? [pic From My Parents]

    Beach scene with plastic chairs and a large reflective panel creating a mirror glitch effect, glitches in the matrix

    fa-bozzi Report

    #74

    Replicating T-Shirt... Suddenly My Wife Has Two Of These Very Specific Shirts

    Cautious-Praline-555 Report

    #75

    My Dad Brought Me A Fake Version Of A Ring That I Wear Everyday That Belonged To His Mother Who Passed Away Before I Was Born. My Great Grandmother Gave Me My Real Ring So He Had No Idea I Even Had It. Real - Bottom

    Hand with colorful dot nail art and two heart rings on beige carpet, glitches in the matrix theme

    Mysterious_Bid_8913 Report

    #76

    Found 2 Bottles ! My Friend Gave Me Only 1 Bottle, I Stopped Using After I Got Headache. I Kept This In My Table Drawer, After Manyy Months When I Opened To Clean The Drawer I Find Two Such Bottles!

    Two small green oil bottles with caps on a dark wooden table, photographed overhead, hinting at glitches in the matrix

    throwawayshamelss Report

    saba81de avatar
    Sandra Bartsch
    Sandra Bartsch
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it warm and moist in the drawer? Maybe duplicated itself by mitosis

    #77

    Charging Light Is Green But Reflection On Top Of Alexa Plug Is Red/Orange

    Amazon plug adapter in wall outlet with red and green indicator lights, evoking glitches in the matrix

    Far_Passion_8075 Report

    #78

    I Left A Quarter On My Table. Thought It Was A Good Pun As There Was “Hope For Change”. Left It On My Study Desk & Came Back To Two Coins There. I Moved Here Recently, This Was My First (& Only) Quarter I Have

    Two identical commemorative coins in an open palm, glitches in the matrix

    anindyamishra99 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good heavens! I've been gone from the US for four years - do quarters look like that now? Very interesting!

    #79

    Bright White Clouds At Night

    Night city skyline with glowing tower beneath a huge cloud, evoking glitches in the matrix

    Substantial_Lynx4329 Report

    #80

    Traffic Glitch (Look At All 3 Cars In Line!)

    Glitches In The Matrix: identical maroon Honda CR-Vs lined up at a traffic light beneath I-390 and I-90 signs

    rustybeaches Report

    #81

    The Ice Froze... Up And Diagonally?!?

    Icy spike of frozen water on a metal tin on a wooden garden table with succulents and pots, glitches in the matrix

    idontbiteoften Report

    #82

    Sunset Split In Two

    Sunset sky with gradient band and silhouetted palm trees over city, evoking glitches in the matrix.

    lobotomy-denied Report

    #83

    Noticed This Glitch In The Matrix In Spoons Last Night

    Coffee sign casting doubled shadow under blue lamp, a real-life glitches in the matrix moment

    Becausetoast Report

    #84

    Someone Went A Little Too Wild With The Copy And Paste

    Driver view of parking garage with repeating identical small cars and one red car, evoking glitches in the matrix

    fraMTK Report

    #85

    Came Home From A Trip And Found That My Welcome Mat Had Cloned Itself

    vegaspaul Report

    #86

    This Car Parked Right Next To Me

    Two identical white cars on cobblestone street at night, evoking glitches in the matrix with duplicate license plates

    kadafi17 Report

    #87

    My Apple Had A Texture Bug

    Hand holding red-yellow apple by window with reflection and bottle outside, glitches in the matrix

    alocalcreature Report

    #88

    The Bubbles In This Dish Water Created A Perfect Pattern

    Close-up soap bubbles and water on stainless steel surface, surreal pattern evokes glitches in the matrix

    JVGR-YT-Checkitout Report

    #89

    3 Of The Exact Same Impala At My Local Michael's

    Two identical black cars parked side by side outside Michaels with a woman at one door, evoking glitches in the matrix

    THATDlNOLOVER Report

    #90

    My Shadows Are Rendering At Medium Quality

    White car in a narrow lane with a wall shadow that looks like a hooded figure, glitches in the matrix

    Tripiantes Report

    #91

    Bug In The Raytracing Engine

    Rubik's Cube with green and red faces reflected on glass table beside smartphones and cords, glitches in the matrix theme

    akiloz Report

