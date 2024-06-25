Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITAH For Breaking Up With My Girlfriend When She Tested Me?”
“AITAH For Breaking Up With My Girlfriend When She Tested Me?”

No one likes being played with, especially when it comes to mind games. That’s why no person would arguably be too happy to be in this redditor’s shoes, whose girlfriend decided to put him to a test.

When things seemed to be going well between the two and the couple was even planning on moving in together, the woman decided to break up with the guy, to see if he would fight for her. But her test didn’t seem to bring the outcome she expected. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Testing your partner using mind games is never a good idea

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

This netizen’s girlfriend put him to a test and even called him a jerk after it led to some unexpected consequences

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: AdAlarmed2847

The OP said his girlfriend apologized for her actions

Quite a few netizens sided with the OP, they didn’t think he was in the wrong for handling the situation the way that he did

Some redditors believed everyone was a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

captive avatar
Captive
Captive
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No you are not the AH. Don't ever give in to stupid mind games or this "fight for me" c**p. Be glad you dodged a bullet and move on

