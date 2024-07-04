German City Changes Its Name And Undergoes Taylor Swift-Themed Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

A city in Germany is about to undergo a Swiftical transformation, just in time to host Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Gelsenkirchen in Western Germany is gearing up to welcome the mega-famous superstar for three concert shows, scheduled on July 17, 18, and 19.

The city will temporarily be known as “Swiftkirchen” to honor the pop sensation’s visit, according to a July 2 announcement made by Gelsenkirchen’s Mayor Karin Welge.

Image credits: Taylor Swift / Instagram

The idea for this fun tribute came from a teenage superfan, Aleshanee Westhoff, who didn’t just stop at daydreaming about the hitmaker’s upcoming shows.

The teenager started a petition and wrote to Mayor Karin, who was so taken by the idea that she gave it the green light.

“It’s a great idea to temporarily rename Gelsenkirchen to ‘Swiftkirchen,'” Mayor Welge wrote in a response letter to Aleshanee. “I’m particularly pleased that you can experience the short-term ‘renaming’ of Gelsenkirchen live and up close in Gelsenkirchen today.”

Image credits: stadtgelsenkirchen / Instagram

With its new name, the “Swiftkirchen” city will also “be installing many more signs in highly frequented places in Gelsenkirchen in the coming days,” according to Markus Schwardtmann, the head of Gelsenkirchen’s public relations department.

“There will be many small and large surprises so that the Swifties in Gelsenkirchen have a lot to discover,” he added.

The city will roll out the red carpet for the Tortured Poets Department album-maker with a series of changes.

Fans can look forward to a “Taylor Swift tram” from the local public transport company Bogestra and a new addition to the city’s Walk of Fame – a Taylor Swift stone. And for those wanting to get their party on, the city will host a big open-air bash called “Taylor Town,” offering swap markets, karaoke, and tattoos with Taylor-themed fun.

“As mayor, I am of course very happy that Taylor Swift, currently the most successful singer in the world, will be performing three times in Gelsenkirchen. International attention will therefore be back on our city,” the mayor said in a translated statement on the city website.

The Wildest Dreams singer will be shaking it off in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena from July 4th through July 6th before her stop in Gelsenkirchen.