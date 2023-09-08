“AITA Because I Don’t Emotionally Support My Wife’s Obsession With Taylor Swift?”

2023 is the year of Taylor Swift. The pop sensation has taken over the world with her record-breaking Eras tour, that’s been in the news for months. From the announcement of the tour, people were talking about the Ticketmaster debacle, the seismic activity caused by the concert goers, the outfits, the movie—one cannot escape Taylor Swift news.

But where’s all this coming from? Why is everyone so obsessed with Taylor Swift?

Well, she is a great musician. According to a recent survey, the majority of US adults like Taylor Swift, and the main reason why they do is her music. She is well-known for her song writing abilities that many appreciate. And while what she produces might not be revolutionary, it is often catchy and of high quality.

People also admit that her music videos and performances make them admire her, as well as her relatability. Many listeners see themselves in her songs, whether it is related to their love lives, personal struggles, proudest moments, and other highs and lows of life.

But for some, this love might be a little too much. Scroll down to read the story of a man who’s questioning his wife’s Swiftie behavior and wondering who’s in the wrong.

Taylor Swift is loved by many, and her fans, the Swifties, are well-known for their ferocious admiration of their idol

However, for some, this admiration seems more like an obsession. For example, the husband in the following story

Swifties are everywhere and they are powerful

Swifties is the trademarked name of Taylor Swift’s fans and they are everywhere. They can be the person sitting next to you on the bus as well as the film star you’re seeing on TV. In fact, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, and many, many other celebrities are Swifties. A lot of them were spotted having a blast at the Eras tour.

As a group, Swifties are very united which means they are a powerful force. Most recently, they got together to get the Real Madrid soccer player Jude Bellingham voted as this year’s Golden Boy, an award given to promising young soccer stars in Europe. The reason for such an unexpected cause is the fact that his main rival in the competition, Balde, said in an interview that he doesn’t like Taylor Swift’s music. As Joe Jonas recently put it, “No one [messes] with the Swifties, you know?”

Taylor Swift is a cultural icon

The significance of Taylor Swift’s career and its influence on the rest of the pop music industry is massive. Her input in the mainstream culture is often compared to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan. Her music has inspired many popular modern artists such as Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Troy Sivan, and many others.

Her cultural significance is further proven by the number of academic programs created around her work and influence. You can go to Queen’s University of Kingston to study the impact of her music on contemporary culture. You can also try the University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts if you wish to delve into her song lyrics alongside William Shakespeare and Emily Dickinson or Stanford where they let you dedicate almost three months of your life exclusively to one single song in the All Too Well (Ten Week Version) program.

The Eras Tour has a lot of cultural significance that will be remembered for years

Image source: taylorswift

The critical response to the Eras tour has been amazing. Critics have called it a pop history moment, an ongoing mass cultural moment, and a bedazzling display of femininity for all ages. So, it’s no surprise that for many fans this is an experience of a lifetime.

The social experience offered by the three-and-a-half-hour-long concert is also great. Author and staff writer for the New Yorker Amanda Petrusich shared that “the camaraderie in the audience invited a very particular kind of giddiness.” The experience is taken to more impressive highs because Swift manages to make a concert seem intimate, oddly managing to create a personal experience for each.

All in all, it might be tough to understand someone’s obsession with the singer at first. It is something that definitely can be annoying, especially in the situation of the husband in the story. But one cannot deny the appeal Taylor Swift has.

