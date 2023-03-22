Bizarre. Mind-boggling. Witty. And beyond hilarious. These are just a few ways to describe ‘Obvious Plant,’ the brainchild of comedy-lover and prankster Jeff Wysaski. The idea behind the project is very simple: Jeff creates some really weird products that are clearly fake and plants them in various places like shops and bookstores.

It’s a specific type of humor that is bound to make you do a double-take if you ever stumble across his toys, posters, or brochures out ‘in the wild.’ We’ve collected some of Jeff’s coolest new prank products to share with you today, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that melted your mind the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Patreon | Linktree | ObviousPlant.com