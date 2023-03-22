85 Hilarious Fake Products Planted In Real Stores By ‘Obvious Plant’ (New Pics)
Bizarre. Mind-boggling. Witty. And beyond hilarious. These are just a few ways to describe ‘Obvious Plant,’ the brainchild of comedy-lover and prankster Jeff Wysaski. The idea behind the project is very simple: Jeff creates some really weird products that are clearly fake and plants them in various places like shops and bookstores.
It’s a specific type of humor that is bound to make you do a double-take if you ever stumble across his toys, posters, or brochures out ‘in the wild.’ We’ve collected some of Jeff’s coolest new prank products to share with you today, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that melted your mind the most.
The ‘Obvious Plant’ project is a massive success on the internet. Jeff’s idea has become a comedic powerhouse on social media. On Instagram alone, the account has 664k followers. Meanwhile, 470k people follow the project’s Facebook page. Another 125.6k people follow Jeff’s antics on Twitter.
In short, these obviously fake products have had a pretty big impact on internet culture as a whole. Odds are that you’ve seen at least one of these ‘plants’ on your social media feeds, even if you weren’t aware of the idea behind them.
Jeff’s fake items have been seen around the internet, not just on social media networks, but also on Reddit and elsewhere.
They’ve also been widely featured in the media, and been shared by well-known celebs like Snoop Dogg, Kelly Osbourne, George Takei, and Dan Harmon. A lot of folks love the quality humor and all the effort put into the random items.
‘Obvious Plant’ started off as a Tumblr blog at the start of 2015. According to ‘Know Your Meme,’ the very first fake item that Jeff created was a ‘Wanted’ poster for people to watch him “do sick judo moves in the park.”
A few weeks after the photo of the poster got shared, Jeff officially announced the story on his website, Pleated Jeans. He then launched the project’s Facebook and Twitter pages. He followed up with an Instagram account in 2018.
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you can’t deny that some pranks are incredibly funny. And we feel that ‘Obvious Plant’ has found a great balance between social outrage and dark humor. Pranks and comedy work well when nobody’s ‘punching down’ with the jokes. Instead, what you get is a heavy dose of bizarreness mixed with a dash of social commentary. It’s chaotic. It’s often contextless. And it’s been making us giggle for years.
A few years ago, Jeff told Bored Panda a bit about making fake self-help book covers that he then went and planted in bookstores. “I actually got the idea while doing a different plant, Better Book Store Sections,” he revealed during an earlier interview with us.
“While scouting and putting up signs for that prank, I thought of the idea to create some funny parody books. They were up for about a day. A few people who saw them online guessed which bookstore they were at (Book Soup),” the founder of ‘Obvious Plant’ said earlier.
“Apparently, one of them pointed the books out to the staff and that’s how they became aware of them. The employees actually thought they were pretty cool books. I’m told they are now on display with an asking price of $7 million per book,” he said.
The project founder explained to Fast Company that traditional humor avenues bored him, so he went off to find some new ways to amuse people. He thought that street humor had a lot of potential for making others laugh.
“I’d done a bit of this in the past, but the more I thought about it, the more ideas I had, so I felt the project warranted its own name and website,” he shared.
“I’ll have an idea, like Fake Wine Recommendations, and then I’ll just think about which wine stores are near my house and check it out to see if the signage is conducive for replication. However, sometimes the process will be opposite. I’ll be at a public place for completely legitimate reasons and a plant idea will hit me. All the gym plants I’ve done occurred this way,” he opened up a bit about his creative process.
“I always flee the scene immediately after. However, the bookstore I left the fake book covers at–Book Soup–emailed me and informed me the books are now on display with a price tag of $7 million for each book. I just love that,” Jeff admitted that he doesn’t really stick around much to see how people react to his pranks.
Which of these fake items made you laugh the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you’d actually consider taking home with you because of how hilarious they were? What do you think of the entire project itself? We’d like to hear what you think. Pop by the comment section if you have a moment or two.
