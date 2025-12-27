ADVERTISEMENT

You really can't go (or scroll) a few feet some places without bumping into an ad. They are ubiquitous to life these days, for better or worse. It raises the question, what ads were people in the past looking at and what actually worked on them?

So we've gathered some of the best posts from this page dedicated to interesting old ads.

#1

Superman Against Racism/Discrimination Ad Circa 1950

Vintage ad featuring Superman teaching children about diversity and unity in a classic marketing style from the past era.

Vintage Ads Report

jameshall_3
Laughing Orc
Laughing Orc
Community Member
54 minutes ago

This is the kind of leader the world needs right now. Not the ones we seem to be voting in.

    #2

    An Unusually Progressive Seagrams Ad, Circa 1970s

    Vintage ad featuring a pregnant woman with text discussing drinking alcohol during pregnancy and marketing from the past.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #3

    Jester Wools (1947, UK)

    Vintage ad featuring a jester and woman promoting Jester Wools with colorful marketing from the past.

    Vintage Ads Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I want my money back, I put on a jumper and did not turn gay!

    Welcome to the era where advertising grew a soul and started talking back. In the early 1960s, the industry underwent a massive transformation that moved away from dry product specifications toward something much more psychological and artistic. We transitioned from a world where ads looked like instruction manuals to a vibrant landscape where they felt like a conversation with a clever, funny friend. This period was not just about selling household goods, it was about defining the very identity of the modern consumer through sophisticated art and sharp wit.

    The decade kicked off with the legendary Creative Revolution, spearheaded by agencies like Doyle Dane Bernbach. Before this shift, advertisers believed that more words meant more sales, often cluttering magazine pages with tiny text and boring facts.
    #4

    1979 Ad For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners

    Vintage ads showing London traffic congestion and promoting British Rail as alternative marketing insight.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #5

    Lose Weight With Pure Sugar!

    Vintage ad showing Domino sugar promoting energy and dieting as part of retro marketing strategies.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #6

    They All Got Vaccine Except Dad - Workbench Magazine - 1958

    Vintage ad showing a family around a man in an iron lung, illustrating how marketing worked in the past to promote polio vaccination.

    Vintage Ads Report

    bruce-mardle
    Bruce Mardle
    Bruce Mardle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Someone should send a copy of this to RFK Jr.

    3
    3points
    reply
    The new guard realized that consumers were smarter than that and began using irony and self-deprecation to win people over. This was the birth of the modern commercial voice, one that favored a subtle wink and a nod over a loud, aggressive, and repetitive sales pitch.
    #7

    Keep Baby Safe

    Vintage ad showing a "Lull-A-Baby" car hammock for baby safety, illustrating marketing in the past with vintage ads.

    Aaron Anderson Report

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Ah ja, what people considered "safe" in those days. Always mesmerizing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    "Don't Be A Job Hopper" 1940s Disney WWII Propaganda Poster

    Vintage ad showing a cartoon grasshopper with a toolbox urging to avoid being a job hopper in past marketing.

    Michael W Lee Report

    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Yea! Only your boss should profit off the war!

    #9

    Congoleum (1970)

    Vintage ad showing women cleaning, promoting shiny vinyl no-wax flooring as part of retro marketing history.

    Vintage Ads Report

    jazzsinger49
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So much to unpack here, but why would anyone do that kind of work in a address anyway?

    No campaign defined this new spirit better than the Volkswagen Think Small ads. At a time when American cars were becoming massive, chrome-covered behemoths, VW dared to show a tiny beetle in a vast ocean of empty white space. It was a radical departure from the status quo, teaching the industry that less is often more. This minimalist approach did not just sell cars, it invited the audience to join an exclusive club of people who were clever enough to value substance over flash.

    #10

    Hmmm... That's One For Two... LOL!

    Vintage White Star Line ad showcasing the Olympic and Titanic steamers marketing travel to New York and Boston.

    Philip Anderson Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I wonder what happened to the Titanic.

    #11

    Howard Johnson’s, 1951

    Vintage Howard Johnson's ad showing 28 ice cream flavors with colorful cones and a bee, illustrating past marketing styles.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #12

    1953

    Vintage ad featuring a woman opening a ketchup bottle with an aluminum s***w cap, showcasing past marketing techniques.

    Marcus Zeven-Jansen Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    "That woman just opened a bottle all by herself! Witch! Burn her!"

    As the 1960s roared on, the industry also discovered the power of the mascot to build long-term brand loyalty. This era gave birth to icons like the Pillsbury Doughboy and the Jolly Green Giant, characters designed to make mass-produced products feel friendly and approachable. Even fast-food giants got in on the action with the debut of Ronald McDonald, proving that if you could capture the imagination of a child, you could potentially secure a loyal customer for several decades to come.

    #13

    Girl-Size Pen

    Vintage ad for Parker pens targeting girl-size hands, showing marketing strategies from the past.

    Karla Koo Report

    #14

    Candy Ad

    Vintage ad showing a mother offering candy to her son, illustrating how marketing worked in the past with energy candy claims.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #15

    1934 Ad By The ‘Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals’

    Vintage ad showing a woman protecting a cat, highlighting vintage marketing and animal cruelty prevention efforts.

    Vintage Ads Report

    Culture and music also played a huge role as the British Invasion and psychedelic art began to bleed into mainstream marketing. Pepsi took a bold stand by branding itself as the choice for those who think young, effectively inventing the concept of lifestyle marketing. Ads became colorful, loud, and groovy, reflecting the energy of a generation that was actively rebelling against the stiff traditions of their parents. It was no longer just about the soda, it was about the rebellion.

    #16

    Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

    Vintage ads showing marketing techniques with illustrations of skinny women gaining weight using ironized yeast product.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #17

    Help Fight MD With Cheese Balls

    Vintage ad showing a smiling man promoting cheese balls and cheese logs for muscular dystrophy fundraising.

    John Byrd Report

    #18

    Kickin Jeans Were Made By Century Martial Arts From 1977-1991. They Wear Like Regular Western Jeans But The Stretch Denim And Special Design Let You Move Like A Stuntman

    Vintage ad showing men wearing kickin jeans, emphasizing comfort and freedom of movement in classic marketing style.

    John Byrd Report

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    That poor guy who got kicked looks really as if he got kicked for real.

    When the calendar turned to the 1970s, the vibe shifted significantly due to economic changes and a growing sense of social realism. The bright-eyed optimism of the previous decade faded as the energy crisis and political scandals made consumers more skeptical of big promises. Advertisers had to pivot from fantasy to a tell-it-like-it-is style that felt more authentic and grounded. This era was less about the dream of the future and more about how a product worked.

    #19

    One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask”

    Vintage ad from 1918 urging people to wear masks to prevent the spread of Spanish Influenza in historical marketing.

    John Byrd Report

    #20

    Burger King (1960's)

    Vintage Burger King ad showing a man carrying a hot meal with burgers, fries, and a drink illustrating past marketing.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #21

    De Beers Diamonds (1983)

    Vintage ad showing a close-up of a woman with a diamond engagement ring, illustrating past marketing strategies.

    Vintage Ads Report

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    The 1970s were famously labeled the Me Decade, and advertising reflected this new obsession with the self and personal fulfillment. L’Oréal changed the game in 1973 with the iconic slogan Because I’m worth it, which shifted the focus from the product’s quality to the consumer’s self-esteem. It was a revolutionary moment for women's marketing, moving away from ads about pleasing a household to ads about buying something because you deserve to feel beautiful for yourself.

    #22

    Man's World

    Vintage ad showing a woman serving breakfast in bed to a relaxed man, illustrating vintage marketing in a man's world.

    Karla Koo Report

    tonypott
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Even in the 60's the target demographic would have laughed at the guy wearing a tie to bed.

    #23

    Kellogg's Pep Cereal (1940's)

    Vintage ad showing a couple promoting vitamins with a focus on marketing strategies from the past.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #24

    1958 Sylvania Convertible Television

    Vintage ad showcasing Sylvania convertible TV, highlighting innovative portable and console marketing from the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    3points
    POST
    jameshall_3
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    A smart giant-screen portable.. at a whopping 21 inches!

    This decade also saw the escalation of the legendary Cola Wars, most notably through the Pepsi Challenge starting in 1975. Comparative advertising became a powerful tool, as brands stopped playing nice and started naming their competitors directly in their scripts. By filming real people in blind taste tests, Pepsi created a sense of gritty documentary realism that made their rivals look like corporate relics. It was a high-stakes drama played out in the local grocery store aisle.

    #25

    1966 Ford Mustang Advertisement

    Vintage ad showing a red Ford Mustang with a quote about youth, illustrating how marketing worked in the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #26

    "The Tennessean" Nashville, Tennessee November 16, 1909

    Vintage ad text predicting women will run the government, be rich, and reign generally, showcasing past marketing style.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #27

    Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad

    Vintage McDonald's ad showing two women talking on phones about fresh tossed salads with cheese and turkey slices.

    Michael W Lee Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Girl, it is all the added salts and fats.

    Beyond selling consumer goods, the 1970s used the power of persuasion to address growing social and environmental concerns. The famous Crying Indian public service announcement for Keep America Beautiful became a cultural touchstone that highlighted the era’s burgeoning environmental movement. While the ad is viewed through a more critical lens today regarding its casting, its impact at the time was undeniable, proving that commercials could be used to prick the collective conscience of a whole nation.

    #28

    Dormeyer Corp, 1960

    Vintage ad showing Dormeyer electric mixer with a happy potato character, highlighting retro marketing and vintage ads.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #29

    Womens Army Corps (Wac) 1941 Advertising

    Vintage ad showing a woman in the Army Air Corps mapping, illustrating marketing strategies from the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #30

    Baby Battle Armor From Wahltoys, 1984

    Vintage ad showing a woman and child with colorful toy robots, illustrating how marketing worked in the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    marijas
    Marija S
    Marija S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Bruh, its AI This one isn't vintage

    Looking back at these two decades, it is clear that they built the foundation for everything we see in modern marketing today. We moved from the witty, minimalist print ads of the 1960s to the bold, identity-focused television campaigns of the 1970s. These years taught us that a product is never just a product, it is a mirror reflecting our desires, our politics, and our sense of self. It was a golden age of persuasion that still influences every screen.

    #31

    I'm Just Happy That Her Mouth Is Closed

    Vintage ad showing a novelty stuffed girl’s head on a mahogany plaque, illustrating past marketing techniques.

    Paul McGillicuddy Report

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Until this post I was quite surprised of how reasonable those ads were. But this one is simply disgusting.

    #32

    Hunt-Wesson Foods, 1967

    Vintage ad showing a Halloween jack-o'-lantern carved tomato atop a Hunt's Catsup bottle, illustrating past marketing.

    Michael W Lee Report

    jeffhunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    What the hell is “catsup”?

    #33

    Hm

    Vintage ads showcasing unique marketing strategies targeting women with Virginia Slims cigarettes in past advertising campaigns.

    Marcus Zeven-Jansen Report

    mica0987654321
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My white occipital locks of hair would like a word...

    #34

    Wow

    Vintage ad showing a smiling woman with a green headscarf promoting marketing and women’s roles in past campaigns.

    Gavin Leach Report

    #35

    Hmm

    Vintage ad showing a woman holding papers, promoting war jobs as part of historical marketing in the past.

    Karla Koo Report

    #36

    Kenwood Chef Ad

    Vintage ad showing a man and woman with a Kenwood Chef mixer, reflecting vintage ads marketing styles from the past.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #37

    I Miss The Days When An Employer Would Provide Health Benefits And Office Chicken

    Vintage ad showcasing the Fuxley Dial-A-Chicken, a computer-controlled office rotisserie system from the past.

    John Byrd Report

    jeffhunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    “Fuxley”. I laughed. I cried. I peed a bit.

    #38

    Bulgemobiles

    Vintage ads showing 1946 Bulgemobiles car design with mushroom cloud backdrop, illustrating past marketing techniques.

    John Byrd Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    The car you need when there is a nuclear strike on a city near you.

    #39

    Sunkist Growers Inc, 1966

    Two girls enjoying fresh orange slices in a vintage ad showcasing marketing of Sunkist oranges.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #40

    Addams Family "Haunted House", 1964 Ad

    Vintage ad for Addams Family Haunted House model kit showcasing nostalgic marketing in past decades.

    www.facebook.com Report

    lee451h
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    And the actual house was bright pink inside.

    #41

    Give Telephones This Christmas, 1957 Ad

    Vintage ad featuring a rotary telephone promoting practical gifts and marketing strategies from the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #42

    Advertisement For Tyco's Us 1 Electric Trucking Play System (1981)

    Vintage ads showing classic U.S. 1 Electric Trucking toy promoting nostalgic marketing strategies and childhood play hobbies.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #43

    Ray Ban 1998 Ad

    Vintage Ray-Ban ad featuring two people wearing sunglasses with glare protection, showcasing marketing from the past.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #44

    '60s Hoover Ad

    Vintage ad featuring a couple and a Hoover Christmas gift, illustrating marketing from the past era.

    Lisa Boyette Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Show her how you truly feel when she shoves that hoover up your b*m.

    5
    #45

    Bell Telephone Company 1959

    Vintage ad showing a family welcoming guests at the door, illustrating marketing techniques from the past era.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #46

    The Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio, July 27, 1937

    Vintage ad showing a newspaper clipping with a humorous story, illustrating marketing and advertising from the past.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #47

    How To Prevent Inflation

    Vintage ad showing hands holding a wallet with money, illustrating how marketing worked in the past to prevent inflation.

    Karla Koo Report

    #48

    1961 Kellogs Pep Whole Wheat Cereal

    Vintage ad showing Kellogg's Pep cereal promoting strength and energy with a black and white illustration style.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #49

    The Universal Food Chopper -1899

    Vintage ad for a universal food chopper showing various foods and animals it can chop in early marketing style.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #50

    November, 1919 Ad For Log Cabin Syrup

    Vintage ad showing a man with a bib holding a Log Cabin Syrup can, illustrating classic marketing and vintage ads.

    Michael W Lee Report

    #51

    Cut Loose

    Vintage ads showing marketing styles with smiling man and woman demonstrating skating moves in colorful retro clothing.

    www.facebook.com Report

    #52

    No Wonder Kids, Girls Were Body Sized Stressed, Chubby?

    Vintage ad offering free fall and winter fashion book featuring chubby-size clothes for girls and teens from Lane Bryant.

    Karla Koo Report

    jazzsinger49
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    At the department store in my town, there was a department called Chubette. That’s where my mom took me to shop. I guess they couldn’t figure out that they just made regular clothes in bigger sizes it would fit us.

    #53

    Pyrex Ad

    Vintage ad showing a bride cooking in a Pyrex dish with a groom nearby, illustrating past marketing techniques.

    Vintage Ads Report

    #54

    Chin Reducer Ad

    Vintage ad for Prof. Mack's chin reducer showing early marketing strategies from the past targeting beauty and youth enhancement.

    Vintage Ads Report

