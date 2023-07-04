Getting an old magazine or newspaper is a fantastic way to start exploring the past. See how people once used their language, what was included, and excluded. Memorizing events is all fine and dandy, but these don’t actually show how people would approach everyday life. Advertisements are a great way to approach what people liked and wanted. 

Through the magic of the internet, we now are able to catalog and share all sorts of ads from the past online. So prepare to look into a different time as you scroll through, be sure to upvote our favorites and comment your thoughts on these truly vintage ads below. 

#1

Garfield Telephone By Tyco (1978)

Garfield Telephone By Tyco (1978)

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
1978?? The Garfield Telephone was introduced in the 80's, and the ad pictured above is from 1986.

1978?? The Garfield Telephone was introduced in the 80's, and the ad pictured above is from 1986.

#2

"Past Present Future?", Western Electric, 1959

"Past Present Future?", Western Electric, 1959

#3

"Someday Roads Will Tell Cars Where To Go" Gm (1960)

"Someday Roads Will Tell Cars Where To Go" Gm (1960)

Ebonystealth Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1969. Says so right there at the bottom of the of the ad.

Often, the 50s and 60s were referred to as a sort of golden age of advertising. It’s no accident that the hit show Mad Men was set during this time period when both the science of marketing and economic booms all came together. It was the first time brands started to really think about a solid image to create and maintain and companies started to spend a lot of money working out ways to entice buyers.

This “golden age” wasn’t just a one-way street of businesses realizing that marketing had its advantages, it coincided with a lot of economic prosperity in the United States, as more and more families had money to spend on luxury items. In general, spending was no longer taboo, as it may have been during the great depression and companies found that they really did have to compete with a whole host of competitors. 
#4

They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958

They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958

Abel
Abel
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Good bye, Iron dad. Kisses and enjoy your polio." What an ad nightmare!

#5

Panasonic "Don't Listen To Squares" 1973

Panasonic "Don't Listen To Squares" 1973

#6

In 1962, Bette Davis Placed This Ad In Variety

In 1962, Bette Davis Placed This Ad In Variety

Once you add in all the new possibilities for where and how to display ads, you get a melting pot of creativity. Radio had been around for a while, but soon marketing teams realized that TV was a great medium to promote something. At the same time, many Americans were purchasing cars and traveling, making billboards potentially more effective. The result is that creatives, from cinematographers to musicians and artists could all be employed to make eye or ear-catching ads. 
#7

Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)

Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)

Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, what happened to cored toilet paper?

#8

"Is Your Kid Living In A Dream World?" Ad Placed In Ebony Magazine Encouraging Minorities To Pursue Stem Careers. General Electric, 1979

"Is Your Kid Living In A Dream World?" Ad Placed In Ebony Magazine Encouraging Minorities To Pursue Stem Careers. General Electric, 1979

#9

Ray Ban 1998 Ad

Ray Ban 1998 Ad

Despite the veritable buffet of possibilities, many vintage ads were quite classy and creative, perhaps a result of many of the best minds going into advertising. WV's classic “think small” ad for the beetle is a good example of modernizing a pre-war car with an eye-catching, minimalist poster. It was also a clever way to stand out by not being more loud, flashy, or bombastic than many of its competitors. 
#10

Mitsubishi Movievision Projection TV (1979)

Mitsubishi Movievision Projection TV (1979)

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaah, the wooden era of household electronics...

#11

1988 Penn Tennis Ball Ad Promoting The French Open

1988 Penn Tennis Ball Ad Promoting The French Open

#12

Esprit (1980's)

Esprit (1980's)

Curious readers can find a number of clever tricks used in the “think small” ad, including the way the car is angled to direct the reader toward the text. This text actually ends with a period, which was quite uncommon for the time, while the entire poster was black and white. This actually helped it stand out, as by 1959 most visual display ads would be in color. 
#13

Pizza Hut Oven In Sears Catalog (1977) "Put Up The 'Official' Sign And You're In Business!"

Pizza Hut Oven In Sears Catalog (1977) "Put Up The 'Official' Sign And You're In Business!"

#14

Only One Of Its Kind, The Coronation Imperial, Chrysler, 1953

Only One Of Its Kind, The Coronation Imperial, Chrysler, 1953

#15

Mcdonald’s, 1975 Ad

Mcdonald’s, 1975 Ad

Other companies started to realize that they didn’t just have to sell a product, they could sell themselves, as a brand. These days, this has reached such a position that there are consumers who will buy something not because they like the product, but because they like the brand. Apple is a prime example of this. The origins of this idea can be traced back to a couple of different examples, including the Cadbury Flake Girl.
#16

Ge Widescreen 1000 - General Electric Performance Television - 1978

Ge Widescreen 1000 - General Electric Performance Television - 1978

#17

Remember Digging Through The Entertainment Section Of The Newspaper To Find The Movie Listings?

Remember Digging Through The Entertainment Section Of The Newspaper To Find The Movie Listings?

#18

Apple Computers Late 90s

Apple Computers Late 90s

This would allow a large corporation to suddenly morph into a more personified character that people might relate to and even like. Other companies would try to associate their brand with enduring, desirable qualities, like reliability and innovation. This also freed up advertisers to expand on what they could show and talk about, as the topic no longer had to just be a product or service. 
#19

Advertisement For Bacardi Rum Warning Against The Dangers Of Drunk Driving (1986)

Advertisement For Bacardi Rum Warning Against The Dangers Of Drunk Driving (1986)

#20

Vintage Soda Cans Dates Unknown

Vintage Soda Cans Dates Unknown

#21

Pan American Airlines (1956)

Pan American Airlines (1956)

These days, companies can and do actively advertise to children. In the past, it made sense to target adults, as they were the ones with any real purchasing power, but marketers quickly learned that a persistent child could talk parents into quite a lot. Similarly, many young adults were already working, so they could be persuaded to spend some of their hard-earned cash on luxuries and entertainment. 
#22

Best Buy, 1999

Best Buy, 1999

Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the end, nothing noteworthy happened.

#23

With A Smile

With A Smile

#24

Nutone Intercom-Radio, 1962

Nutone Intercom-Radio, 1962

Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anybody grandparents still have this?

#25

Game Boy Ad 1990s

Game Boy Ad 1990s

#26

The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963

The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did burger King Whoppers ever look like this in reality?

#27

1950s Ad For Methedrine Brand Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (Aka Speed)

1950s Ad For Methedrine Brand Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (Aka Speed)

#28

You No Longer Have To Sacrifice Power For Portability. Game Keeper Ad, 1991

You No Longer Have To Sacrifice Power For Portability. Game Keeper Ad, 1991

#29

1965 Ge Ad

1965 Ge Ad

#30

Life Savers ~ Fancy Fruits (1965)

Life Savers ~ Fancy Fruits (1965)

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can throw them into the water for people in danger of drowning?

#31

When I’m 64

When I’m 64

#32

1956 "Modern Hair Styling"

1956 "Modern Hair Styling"

#33

Ad From A Finnish Teen/Music Magazine Suosikki 1983

Ad From A Finnish Teen/Music Magazine Suosikki 1983

#34

Sony Walkman 1980

Sony Walkman 1980

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dual headphone jacks for sharing! Remember them? You lost stereo!

#35

Honestly The Graffiti Is Better

Honestly The Graffiti Is Better

#36

So Much 80’s Packed Into One Ad. 1987

So Much 80’s Packed Into One Ad. 1987

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he is about to cross the wastelands to fight the techno zombies!

#37

Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad

Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad

#38

How To Carry 20 Megabytes Of Data Around In 1985

How To Carry 20 Megabytes Of Data Around In 1985

PowellSkier
PowellSkier
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It probably cost $3000 too.

#39

A Century Of Juicy Fruit Gum

A Century Of Juicy Fruit Gum

#40

Dr. Nut Was An Almond Flavored Beverage – In New Orleans We Call Them “Cold Drinks,” But Never “Soda” Or “Pop” – With An Aroma Similar To Amaretto. [1930]

Dr. Nut Was An Almond Flavored Beverage – In New Orleans We Call Them “Cold Drinks,” But Never “Soda” Or “Pop” – With An Aroma Similar To Amaretto. [1930]

#41

Man Looking For A Wife In 1865

Man Looking For A Wife In 1865

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"...some person of the female persuasion..." that made me laugh.

#42

Sears, 1975

Sears, 1975

#43

Personal Ads, 1957

Personal Ads, 1957

#44

Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much is $1092 in todays money? ANd how much would a house like that cost nowadays in reality?

#45

Toll Booth Quarter Gun (1962)

Toll Booth Quarter Gun (1962)

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People get shot for accidentally turning into driveways, imagine what would happen if you had this on the dash of your car.

#46

American Airlines, 1971

American Airlines, 1971

#47

This TV Looks Like It's Going To Kill Her!

This TV Looks Like It's Going To Kill Her!

#48

Electricity Was New Once. These Signs Were Mostly In Hotel Rooms And Other Public Places

Electricity Was New Once. These Signs Were Mostly In Hotel Rooms And Other Public Places

#49

One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask.”

One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask.”

#50

1980s Sony Cassettes Ad

1980s Sony Cassettes Ad

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to be careful of every fart in them trousers.

#51

Campbell's Soup On The Rocks (1960)

Campbell's Soup On The Rocks (1960)

#52

Sugar Information Inc., 1964

Sugar Information Inc., 1964

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YAY addiction to sugar leading to obesity and diabetes!

#53

Call Home And Have A Chat With Your Vcr, 1989

Call Home And Have A Chat With Your Vcr, 1989

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hey VCR, I'm in the motel room now, drunk, and lonely.... VCR what are you wearing?

#54

Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry

Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry

#55

Jester Wools (1947, UK)

Jester Wools (1947, UK)

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"For gayer garments" 😭😭

#56

1979 Ad For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners

1979 Ad For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners

#57

Personal Ads, 1951

Personal Ads, 1951

#58

1998 Milk Ad With Conan O'brien

1998 Milk Ad With Conan O'brien

#59

Knox Gelatine (1938)

Knox Gelatine (1938)

#60

Bell Telephone Long Distance Ad (1982)

Bell Telephone Long Distance Ad (1982)

#61

"The Day My Kid Went Punk... What Do You Do When Your Bright, Loveable, Talented Kid Turns Into A Punker Overnight?" - Abc Afterschool Special, Oct. 23, 1987

"The Day My Kid Went Punk... What Do You Do When Your Bright, Loveable, Talented Kid Turns Into A Punker Overnight?" - Abc Afterschool Special, Oct. 23, 1987

#62

Really, Really Excited About Hot Dogs (1950s)

Really, Really Excited About Hot Dogs (1950s)

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think those hot dogs has some additives in them....

#63

1978 Star Wars Vaccination Ad

1978 Star Wars Vaccination Ad

#64

Life Savers, 1958

Life Savers, 1958

#65

Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

#66

No, K Mart, No

No, K Mart, No

#67

"Some Day All Beer Cans Will Open This Easy!", Schlitz, 1962

"Some Day All Beer Cans Will Open This Easy!", Schlitz, 1962

#68

Mcdonalds 1969

Mcdonalds 1969

#69

"Sugar's Got What It Takes" Sugar Information, Inc 1960's

"Sugar's Got What It Takes" Sugar Information, Inc 1960's

