ADVERTISEMENT

By now, many of you are likely familiar with Ben Zaehringer and his series Berkeley Mews. His comics often revolve around recurring themes such as God, Santa, love, death, childhood, and ’90s pop culture references. As the cartoonist puts it, “Life moves fast, so I try to focus on things that are timeless – like Disney movies that get remade every ten years.”

The series has earned a loyal following thanks to its twisted, sometimes dark humor and unexpected endings. With that said, there’s really no need for further introduction – scroll down and enjoy Ben’s latest comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | berkeleymews.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a patient and a therapist discussing delusions.

berkeleymews Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing transforming robocar and ambulance in a tense rescue scene.

    berkeleymews Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character’s New Year’s resolution to stop procrastinating with a darkly funny twist.

    berkeleymews Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Alien abduction comic by Ben Zaehringer showing people taken aboard a UFO that is actually a Roomba in space.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic panel featuring ghost characters in a darkly funny scene from Ben Zaehringer's comics about ghosts and family.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a character reading a beware of dog sign with a hidden twist.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Comic panels showing dogs running from a dog catcher, a saddened dog owner, and a dog locked in a pound in a darkly funny comic style.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny scene with puppies and a character named Cruella in a cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a darkly funny twist on wishing for a million dollars at a wishing fountain.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny political cartoon with repetitive "me" speech and audience reaction.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Comic panel by Ben Zaehringer showing a fly and dog with darkly funny twist in a simple cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Comic panels showing a darkly funny twist with kids inviting to play, illustrating Ben Zaehringer’s comic style.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic panels by Ben Zaehringer featuring darkly funny scenes with a character told to stop filming as police arrive.

    berkeleymews Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a darkly funny twist on a classic fairy tale with Cinderella and her slipper.

    berkeleymews Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip depicting a darkly funny twist with video game characters by Ben Zaehringer in a simple cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    Comic panels by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny situations with a woman and an anthropomorphic dog character.

    berkeleymews Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic panels by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny twists with lifeguard and swimmer at pool scene.

    berkeleymews Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Two people wishing for a pumpkin, then sitting together at a pumpkin craving contest in a darkly funny comic.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip featuring animals debating bath time, showcasing darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer in a simple style.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a teacher confronting a student who altered a derogatory wall message humorously.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a dad and son at work with an unexpected twist in the office.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Three astronauts hitting a colorful piñata on the moon in a darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a tiny figure sitting on a stool, with a humorous twist on friendship.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny hotel pillow mint twist in a simple, cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Comic from Ben Zaehringer showing sarcasm university teaching slow clapping with a darkly funny twist.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a magic school student explaining molecules then receiving an F grade ribbon.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny characters expressing sadness and emotion in a simple cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Comic strip featuring a wild west duel with a surprising darkly funny twist and a cartoon Charmander character.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer featuring a yellow bird turning darkly funny as garbage is dumped in a pit.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer featuring darkly funny characters pleading not to be left behind in a time-fixing scenario.

    berkeleymews Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a man collapsing, hospital scene, and a funeral with a coffin and photo.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer with darkly funny twist, featuring a wish for no wishes granted unexpectedly.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Comic panel by Ben Zaehringer shows two ghosts in bed with a darkly funny twist in their nighttime conversation.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Comic panels showing a magician performing a saw trick taking a darkly funny turn in Ben Zaehringer’s comic style.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows darkly funny scenes with a character drinking, struggling, and stranded on an island.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Computer screen shows a restart prompt on Earth, a person clicks, and Noah's ark floats in dark rain in this darkly funny comic.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Comic panel showing a green cartoon character and a human, a darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer show a stressed Santa and confused family around Christmas gifts and a list.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character reviewing an unredacted client list labeled naughty.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Two-panel comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a cheerful figure and a sudden darkly funny twist scene.

    berkeleymews Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Darkly funny comic panels by Ben Zaehringer showing ghosts worried about bed bugs and pest control at a haunted house.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Cartoon characters in a classroom setting with a darkly funny twist by Ben Zaehringer.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon showing darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer with a small bouquet and a large white circle.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a devil and person shaking hands over a lawnmower deal with a darkly funny twist.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Colorful comic panels by Ben Zaehringer feature playful characters with darkly funny courtroom and electric chair scenes.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Cartoon showing a Halloween-themed clam chowder in a carved pumpkin bread bowl from Ben Zaehringer's darkly funny comics.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer showing unexpected twists in seemingly innocent scenes.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a darkly funny scene where a character confronts Death and lies on the ground.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer depicts a darkly funny twist with scientists, a shrink ray, and a monster attacking.

    berkeleymews Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows darkly funny dog walk turning dangerous with fire and smoke in a simple cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Comic strip showing a boy asking a homework bot for math help and the bot relaxing after giving an F grade, darkly funny comic.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer showing darkly funny twist with expensive sheets and a scared ghost.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Cartoon ghosts trick or treating, followed by a darkly funny turn, in a comic by Ben Zaehringer.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a biblical scene with a darkly funny twist, illustrating dark humor in simple cartoon style.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a character cracking a fortune cookie with a darkly funny message inside.

    berkeleymews Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!