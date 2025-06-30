ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for another round of laughs with Berkeley Mews, the darkly funny comic series by Ben Zaehringer. His comics start off innocent, like an everyday moment, but always take a twisted, unexpected turn. That surprise ending is what makes each strip so clever and hilarious.

Ben’s unique style of humor has earned him a big following online, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s poking fun at everyday life or flipping familiar stories on their heads, his comics are the kind you might want to share with your friends or just save for a much-needed laugh later. Scroll down and enjoy the latest batch of his wonderfully weird and funny creations!

