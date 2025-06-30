ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for another round of laughs with Berkeley Mews, the darkly funny comic series by Ben Zaehringer. His comics start off innocent, like an everyday moment, but always take a twisted, unexpected turn. That surprise ending is what makes each strip so clever and hilarious.

Ben’s unique style of humor has earned him a big following online, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s poking fun at everyday life or flipping familiar stories on their heads, his comics are the kind you might want to share with your friends or just save for a much-needed laugh later. Scroll down and enjoy the latest batch of his wonderfully weird and funny creations!

More info: Instagram | berkeleymews.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Darkly funny comic panels by Ben Zaehringer showing a man with toys, a tombstone, and skeletons in a dark space.

"I've been doing these cartoon drawings for as long as I can remember," Ben shared with Bored Panda. "My mom's cousin, Steve Moore, is a cartoonist, so right away I thought of cartooning as a vocation. My first comics were all in the style of newspaper comic strips, like FoxTrot and Peanuts, only bad instead of good."
    #2

    Cartoon of a person in winter clothes adding salt to a fishbowl, showing darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer style.

    #3

    Comic panels showing darkly funny seashell characters and a mermaid, illustrating dark humor in Ben Zaehringer comics.

    Ben sees it a bit differently when it comes to humor and storytelling. Instead of viewing humor as a tool for storytelling, he believes that storytelling is actually a powerful way to deliver humor. "My goal is to get a laugh, and storytelling is a means to that end. Stories play with expectations, and that’s useful for humor because a really good joke seems to come out of nowhere. Using a story to get a laugh is like putting a reader on a treadmill, letting them get comfortable, and then, when they least expect it, reversing the direction, or pulling the plug, or turning the speed up to 100 mph, leaving them in stitches.”
    #4

    Darkly funny comic panels by Ben Zaehringer featuring a playful sci-fi inspired love scene with stormtroopers and emotional moments.

    #5

    Comic panels by Ben Zaehringer showing characters lamenting lack of brain and heart in a darkly funny style.

    Ben shared that he draws inspiration from anything that makes him laugh. "When I'm on top of it, I try to keep a list of one-word prompts based on things that made me laugh, to refer to when I'm writing. In the world of comics, my big influences are The Perry Bible Fellowship, Three Word Phrase, and Chainsawsuit. Other formative influences: my cousin Steve Moore, who drew the newspaper comic In the Bleachers. He inspired me to make comics in the first place. And my friend Kevin Garvey, who drew comics with me at the library every day after school for years."
    #6

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer featuring characters eerie eyes following from a painting and car mirror.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a darkly funny scene with a character hiding under a bed saying no monsters, from darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer.

    "Drawing comics fills my days with a sense of purpose and creative fulfillment that is only rivaled by playing video games," Ben shared when asked what he finds most rewarding about creating comics. "Except I don’t feel guilty spending hours drawing comics. (Whereas looking at my 'Tears of the Kingdom' playtime fills me with existential dread)."

    #8

    Green multi-headed creature reacting on stadium screen with crowd watching in darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer.

    #9

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a man confused by a knock knock joke in a simple cartoon style.

    #10

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer shows two people hurriedly digging at the beach after a man's dying request to be buried at sea.

    #11

    Digital comic panels showing a phone screen with "cinder" dating app feet matches and a disappointed prince cartoon.

    #12

    Simple darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer shows a father teaching his son how to tie a tie using online videos.

    #13

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character with a Baby Yoda figure refusing to give it up.

    #14

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character talking to coffee and pouring it down the sink in frustration.

    #15

    Comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character humorously interacting with a magic 8 ball in a darkly funny style.

    #16

    Comic strip from darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer showing God receiving a message about having zero friends.

    #17

    Comic showing a magic carpet wish gone wrong in darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer with unexpected humor.

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a toilet paper roll humorously trying to unwind, illustrated in darkly funny comic style.

    #19

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a surprised character resembling Mario falling after a bump in a crowd.

    #20

    Two cowboys in a darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer plan new developments instead of a showdown.

    #21

    Prisoner marking minutes on the wall in a darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer with a humorous twist.

    #22

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character frustrated with an ant-filled Etch-A-Sketch prank.

    #23

    Comic strip depicting a darkly funny scene with a mermaid, king, and military figures in a humorous setting.

    #24

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character cannonballing into quicksand and calling out for help.

    #25

    Darkly funny comics by Ben Zaehringer showing a clown laughing and apologizing in a humorous bedroom scene.

    #26

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing a character lying on a bed of spikes with a devil nearby in a cave.

    #27

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer shows a man investigating, then realizing the substance is lava in a darkly funny moment.

    #28

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing kids on a chocolate factory tour with a grim twist in the final panel.

    #29

    Darkly funny comic by Ben Zaehringer showing undercover characters caught by police in a humorous twist.

    #30

    Comic strip by Ben Zaehringer showing a humorous, darkly funny scene with characters discussing a mysterious shape.

