Would you believe me if I told you that the world would be lost without signs?

Just think about it: signs on roads explain to you where you’re headed; signs on streets tell you what to expect and how to behave there; signs tells you what’s new, what’s relevant, what matters; signs even tell you how to feel in the most wholesome ways possible.

Signs also spew funny stuff, whether deliberately or not, and then they get picked up in this Facebook group. And then some pandas that are bored post them here and so here we are. Scroll at your heart’s content.

More Info: Facebook