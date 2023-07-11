50 Times Signs Were So Funny, They Just Had To Be Shared On This Facebook Page
Would you believe me if I told you that the world would be lost without signs?
Just think about it: signs on roads explain to you where you’re headed; signs on streets tell you what to expect and how to behave there; signs tells you what’s new, what’s relevant, what matters; signs even tell you how to feel in the most wholesome ways possible.
Signs also spew funny stuff, whether deliberately or not, and then they get picked up in this Facebook group. And then some pandas that are bored post them here and so here we are. Scroll at your heart’s content.
More Info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Does this include gay the bears your dad hangs around with?
nooo. its more like u have to "peel off" them shoes, Thaan you get to the feet... ccc
As you might have already guessed, Bored Panda is littered (in the most positive sense of the word) in posts about funny, chucklesome, and hilarious signs that make people crack up. Don’t believe me? Feast your eyes on this, this, this, this and this. There’s probably more, but you get the point.
But it’s not without reason. Signs are an inherent part of our lives, achieving much more than we sometimes expect from them. While signs are generally messengers of information, they can do more. Purposes range from the aforementioned comedic effect to advertising or social campaigns to whatever this is.
tbh terrible. i dont care to know more, but it says School, and it says Detox. Monday AM. this world is going mad / off to another one
and again... think of One crying human, bcs of the alcohol. NO fun and laugh and good times and celebrations can justify that.one tear. not cool #BP, not cool
This listicle’s selection of signage comes from a Facebook page simply called Funny Signs. It is a mostly inactive page with around 24,000 followers that features hundreds of the most random shots of the most random signs being randomly funny.
The aim of the page is to collect pictures of funny and strange signs from around the world for people’s entertainment and engagement. These include warning, road, restaurant, bathroom, church and various other types and origins of signs.
Is this where the Mexican was in my previous post above?
oou, i get it! gluten comes for free! u only pay the cookie! how niice.. .
please horses. dont make this more difficult than it already is
im sorry but i go everywhere with my mariachi band. ill dress them as my theee racoons in a trench coat, and we will trick you. p.s. keith said he's sorry. it's love, he said, and he didnt choose it. he said
Probably one of the coolest ways to use signs is what this fella decided to do. The Love On Every Billboard is an initiative kicked off by John Pogachar. One day, whilst knee-deep in work, an intrusive thought beckoned him with a question: “wouldn’t it be amazing to buy a billboard without it needing to sell or promote anything except for love?”
It wasn’t long until the thought became an idea and the idea became a reality that gained momentum and grew to a signage adventure. The idea revolves around a single word: love. It also revolves around a single color: red. This basic, yet fundamental design and concept has taken the world by storm.
What started off as a single billboard in Spokane, Washington turned into five billboards in Spokane, Washington. And then another 745+ around the globe. Yes, you read that correctly, the initiative has over 750 billboards that are solely dedicated to love.
In a short film about the Love billboards, it’s explained that Pogachar wants to leave this legacy, these Love billboards where people will be reminded that love is the foundation of everything and we need more love in the world.
Lisa Nichols Jell, the woman behind Bloom Ads, in collaboration with Outfront Media, donated one of their billboards in Los Angeles, CA to be transformed by love. She elaborated on the mission:
“Imagine a billboard that says love, and that’s all it says. And then driving past that, maybe you’re having a bad day, maybe you just had a fight with your children, maybe you just had a bad day at work or whatever. And you see this message out of nowhere. It doesn’t have any other logos on it, it doesn’t have any other messages besides ‘love.’ To me, that was very inspiring. So I thought, if it was able to reach someone—one person, 10 people, 1,000 people, 100,000 people—what an amazing thing that would be. And maybe we can change someone’s day, which can change everything.”
“I almost had a psychic girlfriend but she left me before we met.” ― Steven Wright
As mentioned before, Bored Panda has a vast selection of sign-based articles available (remember this, this, this, this and this?). Keep scrolling and if you feel like you need more, refer to these links.
But not without sharing some of the sign... sightings you’ve… sighted… and sharing your experience in the comment section below!
It runs down your leg like a chucky chucky egg.
: ( i feel threatened in this worls y'all building / re my comments in other alco-related posts in this thread
That looks like a clean shaven man with his life partner, man with beard.