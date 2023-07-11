Would you believe me if I told you that the world would be lost without signs?

Just think about it: signs on roads explain to you where you’re headed; signs on streets tell you what to expect and how to behave there; signs tells you what’s new, what’s relevant, what matters; signs even tell you how to feel in the most wholesome ways possible.

Signs also spew funny stuff, whether deliberately or not, and then they get picked up in this Facebook group. And then some pandas that are bored post them here and so here we are. Scroll at your heart’s content.

More Info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this include gay the bears your dad hangs around with?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#4

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

9points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nooo. its more like u have to "peel off" them shoes, Thaan you get to the feet... ccc

1
1point
reply

As you might have already guessed, Bored Panda is littered (in the most positive sense of the word) in posts about funny, chucklesome, and hilarious signs that make people crack up. Don’t believe me? Feast your eyes on this, this, this, this and this. There’s probably more, but you get the point.

But it’s not without reason. Signs are an inherent part of our lives, achieving much more than we sometimes expect from them. While signs are generally messengers of information, they can do more. Purposes range from the aforementioned comedic effect to advertising or social campaigns to whatever this is.
#6

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

8points
POST
#7

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

8points
POST
HelmGrass
HelmGrass
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they re in cahoots w Walmart!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tbh terrible. i dont care to know more, but it says School, and it says Detox. Monday AM. this world is going mad / off to another one

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and again... think of One crying human, bcs of the alcohol. NO fun and laugh and good times and celebrations can justify that.one tear. not cool #BP, not cool

0
0points
reply
#10

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST

This listicle’s selection of signage comes from a Facebook page simply called Funny Signs. It is a mostly inactive page with around 24,000 followers that features hundreds of the most random shots of the most random signs being randomly funny.

The aim of the page is to collect pictures of funny and strange signs from around the world for people’s entertainment and engagement. These include warning, road, restaurant, bathroom, church and various other types and origins of signs.
#11

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this where the Mexican was in my previous post above?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oou, i get it! gluten comes for free! u only pay the cookie! how niice.. .

0
0points
reply
#13

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

please horses. dont make this more difficult than it already is

1
1point
reply
#14

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

6points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

im sorry but i go everywhere with my mariachi band. ill dress them as my theee racoons in a trench coat, and we will trick you. p.s. keith said he's sorry. it's love, he said, and he didnt choose it. he said

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Probably one of the coolest ways to use signs is what this fella decided to do. The Love On Every Billboard is an initiative kicked off by John Pogachar. One day, whilst knee-deep in work, an intrusive thought beckoned him with a question: “wouldn’t it be amazing to buy a billboard without it needing to sell or promote anything except for love?”

It wasn’t long until the thought became an idea and the idea became a reality that gained momentum and grew to a signage adventure. The idea revolves around a single word: love. It also revolves around a single color: red. This basic, yet fundamental design and concept has taken the world by storm.

What started off as a single billboard in Spokane, Washington turned into five billboards in Spokane, Washington. And then another 745+ around the globe. Yes, you read that correctly, the initiative has over 750 billboards that are solely dedicated to love.
#16

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

5points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

auch, eech, ouch, auch, auch, iiich, ouchh! theere

2
2points
reply
#18

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

5points
POST
#19

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
#20

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST

In a short film about the Love billboards, it’s explained that Pogachar wants to leave this legacy, these Love billboards where people will be reminded that love is the foundation of everything and we need more love in the world.

Lisa Nichols Jell, the woman behind Bloom Ads, in collaboration with Outfront Media, donated one of their billboards in Los Angeles, CA to be transformed by love. She elaborated on the mission:

“Imagine a billboard that says love, and that’s all it says. And then driving past that, maybe you’re having a bad day, maybe you just had a fight with your children, maybe you just had a bad day at work or whatever. And you see this message out of nowhere. It doesn’t have any other logos on it, it doesn’t have any other messages besides ‘love.’ To me, that was very inspiring. So I thought, if it was able to reach someone—one person, 10 people, 1,000 people, 100,000 people—what an amazing thing that would be. And maybe we can change someone’s day, which can change everything.”
#21

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
#22

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#23

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I almost had a psychic girlfriend but she left me before we met.” ― Steven Wright

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
#25

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

4points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as if in the books everything is

3
3points
reply
View more comments

As mentioned before, Bored Panda has a vast selection of sign-based articles available (remember this, this, this, this and this?). Keep scrolling and if you feel like you need more, refer to these links.

But not without sharing some of the sign... sightings you’ve… sighted… and sharing your experience in the comment section below!
#26

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and again! quite unsensitive, i must add.. .

0
0points
reply
#30

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

: ( i feel threatened in this worls y'all building / re my comments in other alco-related posts in this thread

0
0points
reply
#31

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
#32

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#33

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
#34

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
HelmGrass
HelmGrass
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he can hardly read it...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
#36

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
#37

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

3points
POST
#38

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

soo many levels of wrongness... .

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
#42

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
#43

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
#44

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

2points
POST
#45

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#46

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a clean shaven man with his life partner, man with beard.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#47

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST
#48

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST
#50

Funny-Signs-Facebook

Funny Signs Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!