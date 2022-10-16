While some people are looking for a message from the universe, others find wisdom and humor a little closer. Like, on the corner of a street. Or in a restaurant toilet.

But in case you miss them, the Facebook group 'Stupid and Weird signs' is here to help. As you might remember from our first publication on this online community, its members are like detectives, constantly spotting what so many of us simply pass by.

So we put together their latest posts for another and invite you to laugh your way through this silly list. Enjoy!

More info: Facebook

#1

Steve Mattson Report

cresta jones
cresta jones
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Doesn't seem stupid or weird to me

#2

Mike Blander Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
1 minute ago

Dosas it really get any better?

#3

Steve Mattson Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
4 minutes ago

But it is so pretty and shiny!

#4

Stephen Valiquette Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
24 minutes ago

That feeling when the gummy bear slips down your throat… 😣

#5

Michelle Hose Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Darn it, I’m all out.

#6

Calvin Wood Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
23 minutes ago

A horrible image has sprung into my mind.

#7

Melissa Metcalf Report

#8

Steve Mattson Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Why discriminate against penguins?

#9

Steve Mattson Report

#10

Patrice Simmons Report

#11

Michelle Hose Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 minute ago

I have seen this post a lot, but I still laugh at it

#12

Patrice Simmons Report

#13

Steve Mattson Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This is an invitation to a specific group of people

#14

Neb Rodgers Report

#15

Stephen Valiquette Report

#16

Melba Toast Palmer Report

#17

Calvin Wood Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 minute ago

I normally like to get it done on the same day...

#18

Patrice Simmons Report

#19

Gary F. Clark Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
18 minutes ago

heCK to UR LOans Rats

#20

Yael Webb Parnes Report

#21

Steve Mattson Report

Aimee Parrott
Aimee Parrott
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Something for everyone!

#22

Steve Mattson Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
20 minutes ago

🫳🦨💨

#23

Naomi Staras Report

#24

Chris Cott Report

#25

Lisa Freeman Report

#26

Simon Eden Report

Mafia!
Mafia!
Community Member
1 minute ago

It's to die for!

#27

Neb Rodgers Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Garlic bread, garlic Jim, what’s the difference? 😋

#28

Neb Rodgers Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
21 minutes ago

*boop*

#29

Steve Mattson Report

#30

www.facebook.com Report

Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Oh no! Unsee juice!

#31

Steve Mattson Report

#32

Robert Vantassel Report

#33

Matthew Bezant Report

#34

Rosie Perera Report

#35

Rosie Perera Report

#36

Steve Mattson Report

DJR
DJR
Community Member
1 minute ago

Nope. Nope. Nope. That's not a dog; it's a murder deer.

#37

J Viki Gotz Report

#38

Patrice Simmons Report

#39

Happy Singh Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited)

Oh s**t!

#40

Olivia Coombe Report

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Lake open

#41

Attallah R. Bertrand-Rogers Report

#42

Jonathan Nobles Report

#43

David Snyder Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That’s good enough for me 😁

#44

Steve Mattson Report

#45

Neb Rodgers Report

Jon Good
Jon Good
Community Member
1 minute ago

Say no more 👌🏼

#46

Mike Blander Report

#47

Calvin Wood Report

#48

Kim Werner Report

#49

Steve Mattson Report

Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
18 minutes ago

*cungratoolashuns

#50

Steve Mattson Report

#51

Glenn Matthews Report

#52

Neb Rodgers Report

#53

Robert Vantassel Report

#54

Steve Mattson Report

#55

Glenn Matthews Report

#56

Susan Nacey Report

#57

Steve Mattson Report

#58

Todd Kerr Report

#59

Jonathan Nobles Report

#60

Lysle Lightbourne Report

#61

Kirsten Khanton Report

#62

Steve Mattson Report

#63

Glenn Matthews Report

#64

Christian Meyer Report

#65

Steve Mattson Report

#66

Steve Mattson Report

#67

Victoria Carr Report

#68

Neb Rodgers Report

#69

Glenn Matthews Report

#70

Patrice Simmons Report

#71

Reuben Harper Report

#72

www.facebook.com Report

Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
POST
#73

Sara Elisabeth Report

#74

Steve Mattson Report

#75

Steve Mattson Report

#76

Patrice Simmons Report

#77

Stephanie Welsh Report

#78

Steve Mattson Report

#79

Patrice Simmons Report

#80

