The Absurd Sign Project is a Facebook group that, as the name suggests, is dedicated to sharing photos of bizarre intentionally (and not) funny signs.

From pointing to Horneytown to warning about an invisible fence and advertising a definitely not haunted house, the group's 100,000 members stumble across all sorts of unexpected messages all over the world.

In a time when life can sometimes feel overwhelming, a lighthearted laugh might be just what we need to remember not to take everything too seriously. And this place can provide it.