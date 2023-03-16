The Absurd Sign Project is a Facebook group that, as the name suggests, is dedicated to sharing photos of bizarre intentionally (and not) funny signs.

From pointing to Horneytown to warning about an invisible fence and advertising a definitely not haunted house, the group's 100,000 members stumble across all sorts of unexpected messages all over the world.

In a time when life can sometimes feel overwhelming, a lighthearted laugh might be just what we need to remember not to take everything too seriously. And this place can provide it.

#1

Logan Abbitt Report

#2

Irwin Leibson Report

#3

Peter Buitenhuis Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same problem in my town where a street is named "Rue du gros gland" or "Big acorn street". I let you guess what acorn refers to in french slang...

#4

Irwin Leibson Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a sin to not laugh at least a little.

#5

Fela Sowande Report

#6

Michael Mickey Shteinberg Report

#7

Nicholas Lester Report

#8

Nicholas Lester Report

Magnion
Magnion
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything will fit if you have enough force behind it

#9

Larisa Bondarets Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

say A̵͈̪͉̻͊̅̎͝ḷ̵̠̜̗̂l̷̨̠̘̠̥̏͐ ̸̲̤̟́́̽̈́h̸̫̆̾͐̍̕ą̶̎í̶̠̐̎ḻ̸̨̓̀̅͝͝ ̷̤̭̇͝l̴̖̊͑̉͝͝ö̵́̀ͅr̵͓̊̄̎̚d̷͔́͑͠ ̶̺̥̮̩̺̔̎̔B̷͋ͅé̶̗̻l̴̬̣̏p̵͓͙͈̟̘̀̇͌̾ḥ̵͓̣̰͎͊͌a̴̹̫͖̓̇̂̌ͅg̵͍̏͜͜o̵͉͕͊r̵̻̫̩͇͛͊̅͛,̴̱̝͔̦̯͌͒̈̈́ !

#10

Nicholas Lester Report

#11

Irwin Leibson Report

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I bet he's saving it for the giant turtle the earth sits on

#12

Irwin Leibson Report

#13

Glenn W Wright Report

#14

Chris McCarrick Report

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stating the bleeding obvious.

#15

Fela Sowande Report

#16

Irwin Leibson Report

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The council recently banned dogs from my local beach perhaps the people that are upset could use this sign

#17

Chris Baron Report

#18

Steve Pépin Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The staff have a bit of an attitude.

#19

Anna Laster Report

#20

John Roach Report

#21

Irwin Leibson Report

#22

Glenn W Wright Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going cheap, previous tenants left some damage.

#23

Felicity Drace Report

#24

Glenn W Wright Report

#25

David Miller Report

#26

Blazing Nana Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh wow i should go find a richard nixon to do this with

#27

Irwin Leibson Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what about the various synonyms of dammmmn would those work

#28

Irwin Leibson Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the money the gov spends per year is six times the third one.

#29

Jeff Frederick Report

#30

Tamara Morris Report

#31

Mark Hall Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what about semi-foolish pigs? if you take those, then boy do i have a candidate for you

#32

David DP Preschel Report

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knife? Or am I a madman for peeling stuff with a knife

#33

Nicholas Lester Report

#34

Irwin Leibson Report

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know someone selling one cheap if you don't find it Zahra

#35

Darren Roberts Report

#36

Dan Lucarelli Report

#37

Bart Thomson Report

#38

Irwin Leibson Report

#39

Irwin Leibson Report

#40

Kobi Litman Report

#41

Jae Broz Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose.

