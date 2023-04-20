Signs are everywhere we go. They’re on billboards off the highway, plastered on the entrances of buildings, scattered around the street advertising concerts and events, and in the metaphorical sense, they can appear where we least expect them. It can be easy to ignore signs when it seems like we’re bombarded with them everywhere we turn, but occasionally, we encounter some that are so brilliant or captivating that we just can’t help but look away. In fact, we might even want to snap a picture!

That’s where the Silly Signs Funny Signs Dumb Signs Stupid Signs group comes in. This Facebook group, which has been around since July, 2018, is the perfect place to share all of those eye-catching signs we come across in our daily lives. The community, which has amassed nearly 13k members over the past 5 years, welcomes “unwittingly funny, nonsensical or outright baffling signs [members] have seen on [their] travels.” So to learn more about how this entertaining group came about, we reached out to the page’s creator, Paul Austin, on Facebook.