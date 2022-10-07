142 Of The Most Interesting Signs From Around The World
I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash
Today my adoption signs were finally installed
This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn't Going So Well
Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital
This Interplanetary Street Sign
Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance
Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania
I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing
This Sign Moves The "N" When They Are Closed
The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have
Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both 'Naughty' And 'Nice'
This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water
This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz
At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn't Get Scared
This Emergency Exit Sign
Local Starbucks Does 'Sign Of The Week' For Sign Language
This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians
UV Index Sign
My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40's
Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate
This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders
A Sign I Stumbled Upon
In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)
This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record
The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree
This Sign Was Written For Deer
This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake
Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado
A Black Stop Sign
This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police
This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before
In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign
This is an amazingly preserved tile mosaic from Pompeii which features an image of a dog and the words “cave canem” which loosely translates to “caveat” (beware) and “canine” (dog).
The Bathroom At My Doctor's Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help
My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat
Sign At Local Burger Restaurant
I Saw This Social Distancing Sign Today In Sydney
Sign At The Biggest Shopping Mall In Russia, Showing All The Stores That Have Left The Country In Recent Months
Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum
This Library Hung A Dewey Decimal Reference Sign For “Everything You Want To Know, But Don’t Really Want To Ask”
This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men And Women Restrooms
A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets
This Sign At My Park Teaching ASL Signs For The Playground
I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library
Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning
A Buffet Restaurant's Sign
This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum
A Push/Pull Sign On The Door Of A Glasses Shop
What Does This Sign Even Mean?
Movie Theater Tells You If There's A Scene Near The End Of The Movie
These Gender Neutral Bathroom Signs
Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami
This General Store Sign Showing That There Is Actually A Difference Between Jelly And Jam
The Underground Station Signs Near PlayStation Headquarters In Oxford Circus Have Been Changed For The Launch Of The PS5
The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style
"Beware Of Qigong" Sign
My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air
College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table
This Taxi Has A No Durian Sign
This Sign In My Local Grocery Store Warning That Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In Minnesota
Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert
Although I'm a proud Aussie, I have to acknowledge that the USA did this first. The signs were sponsored by a company called Burma Shave and were usually little riddles or jokes. That was in the 60s.