Do you believe in signs? They’re everywhere! Keep your eyes and your mind wide open, and I promise, you will find some incredible, perhaps even life-changing, signs.

No, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. I’m talking about literal signs. From street signs to emergency exit signs to signs that will teach you about sign language, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant, hilarious and wholesome signs from around the world down below. 

Be sure to upvote all of your favorite signs, and let us know in the comments what the most significant sign you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might teach you something new, you can find Bored Panda’s last list celebrating signs right here. It’s a good sign that you clicked on this article, I can just feel it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash

I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash

Today my adoption signs were finally installed

trash_traveler Report

31points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
13 minutes ago

wow!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn't Going So Well

This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn't Going So Well

daffydubs Report

28points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
12 minutes ago

this should be everywhere!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital

Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital

maltaa Report

28points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Very sensitive.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

This Interplanetary Street Sign

This Interplanetary Street Sign

KKBlitz11 Report

25points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
26 minutes ago

If I go to Pluto in the next hour, I will be back in New York in... in...

1
1point
reply
#5

Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance

Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance

blodger42 Report

25points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I love how someone scratched off the incorrect apostrophe's on the Australian and UK signs

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania

Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania

remigijussimasius Report

25points
POST
#7

I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing

I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing

hotsteamingpho Report

25points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
18 minutes ago

also you get to look like an astronaut

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

This Sign Moves The "N" When They Are Closed

This Sign Moves The "N" When They Are Closed

ChiefdaPhaser Report

24points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Yep

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have

The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have

awritemate Report

24points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
11 minutes ago

cool!

1
1point
reply
#10

Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both 'Naughty' And 'Nice'

Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both 'Naughty' And 'Nice'

ThePurpleDuckling Report

24points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Upvote for title ^^

5
5points
reply
#11

This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water

This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water

benjam33 Report

23points
POST
#12

This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

BrGsaW Report

23points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Cute! And it beats staring at the toothbrushes.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn't Get Scared

At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn't Get Scared

Gotta_Sweep42 Report

23points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
10 minutes ago

No awoo at the zoo?

0
0points
reply
#14

This Emergency Exit Sign

This Emergency Exit Sign

thebayallday Report

23points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
9 minutes ago

oh wow!!!

1
1point
reply
#15

Local Starbucks Does 'Sign Of The Week' For Sign Language

Local Starbucks Does 'Sign Of The Week' For Sign Language

Junaiper Report

22points
POST
#16

This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians

This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians

JerseyPDX Report

22points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'd say the sign is missing MACARONI...but that'd be pretty cheesy

0
0points
reply
#17

UV Index Sign

UV Index Sign

Chap82 Report

22points
POST
#18

My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40's

My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40's

startrekmama Report

21points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
23 minutes ago

written by hagrid

1
1point
reply
#19

Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

evilmanic Report

21points
POST
#20

This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders

This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders

coendelange Report

21points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited)

Their WWI trails are beautiful

1
1point
reply
#21

A Sign I Stumbled Upon

A Sign I Stumbled Upon

benwin2 Report

21points
POST
Autumn
Autumn
Community Member
7 minutes ago

That's amazing!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)

In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)

imgur.com Report

21points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
18 minutes ago

teamwork

1
1point
reply
#23

This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record

This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record

TheDangerStranger Report

20points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Ohno

0
0points
reply
#24

The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree

The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree

Jakewb Report

20points
POST
#25

This Sign Was Written For Deer

This Sign Was Written For Deer

Natty_Guard Report

20points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
20 minutes ago

We give up on human and decide deer are more reasonable

0
0points
reply
#26

This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake

This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake

Fgtkilla69 Report

20points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
21 minutes ago

clever, because mirror :)

0
0points
reply
#27

Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

lalala850 Report

20points
POST
#28

A Black Stop Sign

A Black Stop Sign

nerdonmeds Report

19points
POST
#29

This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police

This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police

Flattermedal Report

19points
POST
#30

This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before

This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before

jcepiano Report

19points
POST
#31

In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign

In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign

This is an amazingly preserved tile mosaic from Pompeii which features an image of a dog and the words “cave canem” which loosely translates to “caveat” (beware) and “canine” (dog).

Mitch Barrie Report

19points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
12 minutes ago

i am totally in awe at how well preserved pompeii is in whole

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

The Bathroom At My Doctor's Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help

The Bathroom At My Doctor's Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help

theryanfight Report

18points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
17 minutes ago

its sad that there are strips taken, yet comforting they were (hopefully) able to help

2
2points
reply
#33

My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat

My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat

Jaadis7 Report

18points
POST
#34

Sign At Local Burger Restaurant

Sign At Local Burger Restaurant

deliciousredrum Report

18points
POST
#35

I Saw This Social Distancing Sign Today In Sydney

I Saw This Social Distancing Sign Today In Sydney

Davethxcore Report

18points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Yeah, I can testify that they don't use banana for scale over there

1
1point
reply
#36

Sign At The Biggest Shopping Mall In Russia, Showing All The Stores That Have Left The Country In Recent Months

Sign At The Biggest Shopping Mall In Russia, Showing All The Stores That Have Left The Country In Recent Months

melancious Report

18points
POST
#37

Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum

Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum

bus214 Report

18points
POST
#38

This Library Hung A Dewey Decimal Reference Sign For “Everything You Want To Know, But Don’t Really Want To Ask”

This Library Hung A Dewey Decimal Reference Sign For “Everything You Want To Know, But Don’t Really Want To Ask”

mattjh Report

18points
POST
Protagonist
Protagonist
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Nice way of censoring sex, but rape is fine.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men And Women Restrooms

This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men And Women Restrooms

Rook_Mozga Report

18points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Cool.

0
0points
reply
#40

A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets

A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets

mrwhitedynamite Report

18points
POST
#41

This Sign At My Park Teaching ASL Signs For The Playground

This Sign At My Park Teaching ASL Signs For The Playground

mandybri Report

18points
POST
#42

I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

DealingwithDisorder Report

17points
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
11 minutes ago

So smart.

0
0points
reply
#43

Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning

Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning

Ryno3639 Report

17points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
12 minutes ago

GO TEAM PEGASUS!!!

0
0points
reply
#44

A Buffet Restaurant's Sign

A Buffet Restaurant's Sign

saraboulos Report

17points
POST
#45

This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum

This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum

Liapocalypse1 Report

17points
POST
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I wonder if the symbol for 'kind-hearted woman' meant what I think it might mean...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

A Push/Pull Sign On The Door Of A Glasses Shop

A Push/Pull Sign On The Door Of A Glasses Shop

Geschinta Report

17points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 minute ago

If people read that out loud they might distract any cats within earshot

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

What Does This Sign Even Mean?

What Does This Sign Even Mean?

Nat20SneakAttack Report

17points
POST
Grammarly
Grammarly
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Time to start walkin', folks.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Movie Theater Tells You If There's A Scene Near The End Of The Movie

Movie Theater Tells You If There's A Scene Near The End Of The Movie

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
#49

These Gender Neutral Bathroom Signs

These Gender Neutral Bathroom Signs

co1063 Report

16points
POST
Grammarly
Grammarly
Community Member
9 minutes ago

BEAUTIFUL! I hate it when toilet signs are so specific, like saying "peaches/bananas" or having the female's with a dress. Because not all women have peaches or wear dresses, and not all men have bananas. ~ Thank you for coming to my TED talk x

1
1point
reply
#50

Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

Bs170699 Report

16points
POST
#51

This General Store Sign Showing That There Is Actually A Difference Between Jelly And Jam

This General Store Sign Showing That There Is Actually A Difference Between Jelly And Jam

bakeryfresh Report

16points
POST
#52

The Underground Station Signs Near PlayStation Headquarters In Oxford Circus Have Been Changed For The Launch Of The PS5

The Underground Station Signs Near PlayStation Headquarters In Oxford Circus Have Been Changed For The Launch Of The PS5

DanceEats Report

16points
POST
#53

The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style

The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style

dave_wigwam Report

16points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
16 minutes ago

This is mildly threatening

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

"Beware Of Qigong" Sign

"Beware Of Qigong" Sign

zoeyang Report

16points
POST
Grammarly
Grammarly
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Can someone explain?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

That1Girrl Report

15points
POST
Grammarly
Grammarly
Community Member
5 minutes ago

But I like talking politics with other ppl ;-;

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air

All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air

Rugger420 Report

15points
POST
#57

College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

alghost9 Report

15points
POST
#58

This Taxi Has A No Durian Sign

This Taxi Has A No Durian Sign

redditcommeirl Report

15points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
10 minutes ago

that's the fruit that smells really bad right?

0
0points
reply
#59

This Sign In My Local Grocery Store Warning That Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In Minnesota

This Sign In My Local Grocery Store Warning That Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In Minnesota

bschn100 Report

15points
POST
AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Why so mean, Minnesota?

0
0points
reply
#60

Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

eppinizer Report

14points
POST
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Although I'm a proud Aussie, I have to acknowledge that the USA did this first. The signs were sponsored by a company called Burma Shave and were usually little riddles or jokes. That was in the 60s.

0
0points
reply
#61

How Every Parking Sign Should Be

How Every Parking Sign Should Be

LemmonSmith Report

14points
POST
#62

The Sign At My Son's Little League Field

The Sign At My Son's Little League Field

Trayf Report

14points
POST
#63

My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

Phyierpickle Report

14points
POST
#64

Video Game Store Sign Shaped Like NES Controller

Video Game Store Sign Shaped Like NES Controller

KatzDeli Report

14points
POST
#65

This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement

This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement

TMarkos Report

14points
POST
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Signs Inception. A sign on a sign to advertise signs.

0
0points
reply
#66

This Gas Station Sign Has The Price Of Coffee

This Gas Station Sign Has The Price Of Coffee

JoeyRobot Report

14points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
7 minutes ago

where are those gas prices and why so cheap

0
0points
reply
#67

This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

Gettafa Report

14points
POST
Kassi
Kassi
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Seriously BP? Censoring the word CANAL?!

0
0points
reply
#68

This Lowercase Stop Sign

This Lowercase Stop Sign

Snowblind05 Report

14points
POST
Grammarly
Grammarly
Community Member
2 minutes ago

STOP = STOP! ~ stop = stahap it owmigashhh uwu

1
1point
reply
#69

This "Get Fit" Parking Lot Sign

This "Get Fit" Parking Lot Sign

girthygirl Report

14points
POST
#70

This Store Sign

This Store Sign

rowdt Report

14points
POST
#71

Brewtorium In Austin's Bathroom Signs Are Great

Brewtorium In Austin's Bathroom Signs Are Great

vjkhokie Report

14points
POST
#72

Norwegian Road Sign Saying "Over The Speed Limit?"

Norwegian Road Sign Saying "Over The Speed Limit?"

schlong425 Report

14points
POST
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'll never get over fartgrensen...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

All We Need Is Love

All We Need Is Love

willi7676 Report

14points
POST
#74

This Sign About Mental Health

This Sign About Mental Health

911jumpstarts Report

14points