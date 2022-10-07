Do you believe in signs? They’re everywhere! Keep your eyes and your mind wide open, and I promise, you will find some incredible, perhaps even life-changing, signs.

No, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. I’m talking about literal signs. From street signs to emergency exit signs to signs that will teach you about sign language, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant, hilarious and wholesome signs from around the world down below.

Be sure to upvote all of your favorite signs, and let us know in the comments what the most significant sign you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might teach you something new, you can find Bored Panda’s last list celebrating signs right here. It’s a good sign that you clicked on this article, I can just feel it!