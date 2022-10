Be sure to upvote all of your favorite signs, and let us know in the comments what the most significant sign you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might teach you something new, you can find Bored Panda ’s last list celebrating signs right here . It’s a good sign that you clicked on this article, I can just feel it!

No, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. I’m talking about literal signs . From street signs to emergency exit signs to signs that will teach you about sign language , we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant, hilarious and wholesome signs from around the world down below.

Do you believe in signs? They’re everywhere! Keep your eyes and your mind wide open, and I promise, you will find some incredible, perhaps even life-changing, signs.

#1 I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash Today my adoption signs were finally installed



#2 This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn't Going So Well

#3 Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital

#4 This Interplanetary Street Sign

#5 Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville's And Their Distance

#6 Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania

#7 I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing

#8 This Sign Moves The "N" When They Are Closed

#9 The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have

#10 Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both 'Naughty' And 'Nice'

#11 This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water

#12 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

#13 At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn't Get Scared

#14 This Emergency Exit Sign

#15 Local Starbucks Does 'Sign Of The Week' For Sign Language

#16 This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians

#17 UV Index Sign

#18 My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40's

#19 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

#20 This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders

#21 A Sign I Stumbled Upon

#22 In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)

#23 This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record

#24 The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree

#25 This Sign Was Written For Deer

#26 This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake

#27 Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

#28 A Black Stop Sign

#29 This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police

#30 This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before

#31 In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign This is an amazingly preserved tile mosaic from Pompeii which features an image of a dog and the words “cave canem” which loosely translates to “caveat” (beware) and “canine” (dog).



#32 The Bathroom At My Doctor's Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help

#33 My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat

#34 Sign At Local Burger Restaurant

#35 I Saw This Social Distancing Sign Today In Sydney

#36 Sign At The Biggest Shopping Mall In Russia, Showing All The Stores That Have Left The Country In Recent Months

#37 Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum

#38 This Library Hung A Dewey Decimal Reference Sign For “Everything You Want To Know, But Don’t Really Want To Ask”

#39 This Restaurant Uses Shadows To Show Men And Women Restrooms

#40 A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets

#41 This Sign At My Park Teaching ASL Signs For The Playground

#42 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

#43 Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning

#44 A Buffet Restaurant's Sign

#45 This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum

#46 A Push/Pull Sign On The Door Of A Glasses Shop

#47 What Does This Sign Even Mean?

#48 Movie Theater Tells You If There's A Scene Near The End Of The Movie

#49 These Gender Neutral Bathroom Signs

#50 Sign I Found In Bali, Downstairs For Fire, Up For Tsunami

#51 This General Store Sign Showing That There Is Actually A Difference Between Jelly And Jam

#52 The Underground Station Signs Near PlayStation Headquarters In Oxford Circus Have Been Changed For The Launch Of The PS5

#53 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It's Heavy Metal Style

#54 "Beware Of Qigong" Sign

#55 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

#56 All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air

#57 College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

#58 This Taxi Has A No Durian Sign

#59 This Sign In My Local Grocery Store Warning That Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In Minnesota

#60 Some Roads In Australia Are So Long And Boring They Have Trivia Signs To Keep Drivers Alert

#61 How Every Parking Sign Should Be

#62 The Sign At My Son's Little League Field

#63 My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

#64 Video Game Store Sign Shaped Like NES Controller

#65 This Sign Is A Self-Referential Recursive Advertisement

#66 This Gas Station Sign Has The Price Of Coffee

#67 This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

#68 This Lowercase Stop Sign

#69 This "Get Fit" Parking Lot Sign

#70 This Store Sign

#71 Brewtorium In Austin's Bathroom Signs Are Great

#72 Norwegian Road Sign Saying "Over The Speed Limit?"

#73 All We Need Is Love