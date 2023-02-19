Signs are all around us. We use them to know which streets to turn onto while commuting to work, to know which restroom we prefer to use, to know whether or not we’re allowed to park somewhere, to know whether or not a business is open, and for countless other things. Signs are a vital way of conveying information. But when they’re done poorly, they can be extremely confusing, jarring, and/or unsettling. Somehow, there are plenty of useless, unsuccessful, and/or unpopular signs out there in the world, because these two Facebook groups, Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage and UNSUCCESSFUL, USELESS AND/or UNPOPULAR SIGNAGE, seem to have unlimited content.

Combined, the two pages under almost identical names have nearly 6,000 members, and receive hundreds of posts each month. They aren’t the first groups of their nature on Facebook, as we’ve covered a similar one on Bored Panda before, but just like the creators of these signs can’t seem to get enough of pumping out pointless signage, the internet can’t seem to get its fill of these UUU signs. Anything from misspellings that lead to hilarious confusion to contradictory signs being placed in the same location can be found on this list, but at least these signs can serve one purpose well: entertainment.