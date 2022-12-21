Funny signs are all around us. They're lurking in the streets, at restaurants, on the subway, and pretty much everywhere else, waiting to surprise us with a giggle or two. We just have to keep our eyes open.

But in case you want to know the places where they appear the most, let's take a look at the Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage,' or 'UUU Signage' for short.

Whether they're intentional or accidental, the signs shared within the online community take many forms, from clever wordplay to unexpected interaction with their surroundings, so you just never know what's coming.

Continue scrolling to check them out and if you want more, fire up our first publication on 'UUU Signage!'

* Trespasser

Michael Switek Report

#2

At My Dentist Office. Can’t Have These Toothbrushes Commingling It’s An Abomination

Tory Matsumura Report

Nathaniel
Where are the intersex and non binary toothbrushes? Also how do you know which are the left handed toothbrushes?

#3

Yu-Hsing Chen Report

Nathaniel
It must be bad if the snakes are having to take notice!

#4

Ron Woolley Report

Lakota Wolf
You can't tell me what to do! >:O

#5

I Waved My Hands In Front Of This “Touchless Faucet”for Longer Than I’d Care To Admit. Good Thing Nobody Else Was Around To Witness My Folly

Andrew Scott Report

Robert T
You don't have to faucet, just let yourself flow. ;-)

#6

*** Finally Found This *** My Friends Family In High School Had This Posted In Their Bathroom

Zoe Alanis Report

Tamra
Hey, I'm happy to just participate.

#7

Useless But Very Popular With Me. I Love Steve

Katelyn Reed Valentine Report

Nightmare
Okay that's just adorable

#8

Visited A Beautiful Historical Garden In Western Poland And The Chairs At The Orangerie Had A Truly Deep And Moving Message

Lucía Morán Report

Lakota Wolf
"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum."

#9

Trying To Leave A Local High School…

Michael L. Keener Report

#10

Say Something Nice

Craig Storey Report

Tamra
As opposed to Exciting Oat Milk, which has added caffeine.

#11

Mike Minnillo Report

#12

To Think We Almost Tossed This Without Reading It!

Susan Nash Report

Tamra
God wants a 20% discount. Please and thank you.

#13

Sounds Vaguely Threatening But Also Alluring. Advertising Masterclass

Dom Sidoti Report

#14

Visited New York This Weekend. If Only There Was An Easier Way To Share That You Can Never Park Here

Ariana Tyler Report

Splašená sardel
well, it's a police department, not mensa club

#15

"Mom 20% Off" This Can Be Taken In So Many Ways. I Spotted This At A Local Antique Mall In Allentown, Pa

Cassie Rogers Report

Nathaniel
Nope, she just looks like that because she is so short.

#16

Orlando Airport Lol

Laurrie R Bauer-Novotny Report

K Madd
Lol I saw a sign like that when I was in Orlando lol

#17

I Was Going To Put This On A Shirt!

Cheryl L. Aoudou Report

#18

At A Gas Station. If You Insist!

Mark Ronsman Report

Tamra
When you have the force and trajectory to poop the door open, lay off the Taco Bell.

#19

"Won't Cost You A Cent!" $6.99 Found In Sanity In Tasmania, Australia

Quintin Kait Dunn Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Well yeah it doesn’t, it costs 699 cents or 1000 cents if you buy two. ;)

#20

And Then

Si Norton Report

#21

Well That’s A New Name For Beverages . .

Kellie Beckwith Smart Report

ERIN W.
This one does seem somewhat peculiar. Hmmm! 🤔

#22

Yes, It’s At A Church

Rob Clair Report

#23

The Lost And Found In My Office

Jennifer Nelson Report

Nathaniel
"Virginity" "Nice try, you've not lost that!"

#24

We Won’t Be Going Back. Some Things Aren’t Worth Getting Used To

Hillary Monroe Report

#25

Apparently The Tiny Poem Wasn’t Enough

Shawnah Zelmer Report

Kenny Kulbiski
I never understood knocking on an occupied restroom door. Are you supposed to hurry? Most people just have one speed.

#26

Don’t You Dare Try To Buy 10 For $10

Stepherknee Horn Report

ERIN W.
Ahhhhh! But I wanted 10! ☹️

#27

Not Even Sure What To Say. In A Mall Bathroom

Adam Loucks Report

#28

Eastpoint Shopping From Holidays Happy

Matt Wallace Report

Ace
It's OK from the other side.

#29

So There's No Road Into The Lake?

Amanda Nicole Report

Reviewer UK01
Not as daft as it looks if it's in a place where ice roads are a thing in winter. The county maintained road ends at the water, any road you might find yourself on after you get to the water isn't theirs

#30

Yes I Know They Have To Label The Department, And What The Room Is, But This One Cracks Me Up Every Day

Andrea Calhoun Report

#31

Well, Maybe One Would Be Ok

Holly Kent Baker Report

#32

Hmmmm, Is It Though?

Jessica Johnston Report

#33

In The Comic Book Store, My Kid Says “Burn The Orphanage.” I’m Like, Oh, How Long Have You Been A Psychopath? I Turn Around, And I’m Relieved To Notice This

Susan Niz Report

#34

But What Time Is Openings And Close

Jacob West Report

Lily bloom
They open when they open and close when they close. What is so hard to understand?

#35

Why?

Em Bee Report

Tamra
Those almonds are right bastards, that's why.

#36

Andrew Flannery Report

ERIN W.
OK?! That's SO good to know! I'll have to keep that in mind! Thank you! 🤔

#37

Oh No

Hilary Pope Report

#38

Unsuccessful Because I Didn’t Go With The Funny Clown

Leah Love Report

Nightmare
Is Gollum giving out free hugs?

#39

Great Advice:

Grace Peterson Report

#40

Popular With Me, Because This Popcorn Bag Understands Me

Sam Rosenplot Report

#41

Love Me Some Potates. (Fun Fact, All Of My Contributions To This Group Have Been From The Same Store)

Autumn Tolmacs Report

Lakota Wolf
Potates taste better than potatoes. True story.

#42

Australian Black Licorice! Straight From ... Europe?!

Sam Planas Report

JustAChickenWing
Yeah like it could be manufactured in Europe but the way the candy or whatever is made is Australian style?

#43

It’s September 2022

David Wheeler Report

#44

This Is A Sign In My Shrink’s Office. I Literally Have No Idea What It’s Trying To Say

Aseem Nevrekar Report

ERIN W.
No matter what you do you are still going to have something you continually do, and have a hard time stopping, and need help with it, aka a "habit" ! Right?! yes/no?! 🤔

#45

Quick! Before It Sells Out!

Aspen Luke Report

ERIN W.
SERIOUSLY! Sometimes I think it's hard to come by these days! 😐

#46

Thought I Was Having A Stronk Trying To Read That

Paige Madison Report

#47

Taken In Taipei A Decade Ago

Aldrin Edward Perez Report

Lakota Wolf
I'm pretty tired of my current lips. I'd like to keep my eyes, though.

#48

There Goes My Social Circle

John M Young Report

OutspokenHBW
That sign won't work on me, I can't read!

#49

Taken At Local Courthouse... I Have Questions

Adrian Federico Report

Tamra
Please do not put food in the sink, OR toilet, OR the trash. Instead, put it in your gob and be on your way.

#50

Saw The Free Dinos, I Raise You Free Rocks

Teagan Deery Report

Lakota Wolf
I'm 40, can I take one anyway?

#51

Walked By My Daughters Bathroom Door… Unpopular With Me Because She Had To Use Marker And Draw It As If It Were Taped Up Paper. I Entered Cautiously And I May Need To Call A Plumber

Raychell Martin Report

#52

Moo Custic Report

#53

Feels A Little Random

Courtney Richmond Report

Lakota Wolf
I never thought I'd see a crossover between Jesus and purposefully jacking up your chances of skin cancer.

#54

Disappointing

Deniz Martinez Report

Lakota Wolf
I can't rely on "probably". I need guarantees that I won't be a fossil!

#55

My Hotel Making Some Big Assumptions Here

Jamie Viebach Report

#56

At The Airport

Carl Frodge Report

Lakota Wolf
A week later: "You're fighered!"

#57

Seen On A Local Restaurant. I Think They're Trying To Send A Message

Katherine Heasley Report

#58

Me As A Sign

Lav Ender Report

#59

I Never Knew That Wi-Fi Needed A Physical Place To Sit

I Never Knew That Wi-Fi Needed A Physical Place To Sit