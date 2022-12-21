“Useless, Unsuccessful, And Unpopular Signage”: 141 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group (New Pics)
Funny signs are all around us. They're lurking in the streets, at restaurants, on the subway, and pretty much everywhere else, waiting to surprise us with a giggle or two. We just have to keep our eyes open.
But in case you want to know the places where they appear the most, let's take a look at the Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage,' or 'UUU Signage' for short.
Whether they're intentional or accidental, the signs shared within the online community take many forms, from clever wordplay to unexpected interaction with their surroundings, so you just never know what's coming.
Continue scrolling to check them out and if you want more, fire up our first publication on 'UUU Signage!'
This post may include affiliate links.
* Trespasser
At My Dentist Office. Can’t Have These Toothbrushes Commingling It’s An Abomination
I Waved My Hands In Front Of This “Touchless Faucet”for Longer Than I’d Care To Admit. Good Thing Nobody Else Was Around To Witness My Folly
*** Finally Found This *** My Friends Family In High School Had This Posted In Their Bathroom
Useless But Very Popular With Me. I Love Steve
Visited A Beautiful Historical Garden In Western Poland And The Chairs At The Orangerie Had A Truly Deep And Moving Message
"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum."
Trying To Leave A Local High School…
Say Something Nice
To Think We Almost Tossed This Without Reading It!
Sounds Vaguely Threatening But Also Alluring. Advertising Masterclass
Visited New York This Weekend. If Only There Was An Easier Way To Share That You Can Never Park Here
"Mom 20% Off" This Can Be Taken In So Many Ways. I Spotted This At A Local Antique Mall In Allentown, Pa
Orlando Airport Lol
I Was Going To Put This On A Shirt!
At A Gas Station. If You Insist!
"Won't Cost You A Cent!" $6.99 Found In Sanity In Tasmania, Australia
Well yeah it doesn’t, it costs 699 cents or 1000 cents if you buy two. ;)
And Then
Well That’s A New Name For Beverages . .
Yes, It’s At A Church
The Lost And Found In My Office
We Won’t Be Going Back. Some Things Aren’t Worth Getting Used To
Apparently The Tiny Poem Wasn’t Enough
I never understood knocking on an occupied restroom door. Are you supposed to hurry? Most people just have one speed.
Don’t You Dare Try To Buy 10 For $10
Not Even Sure What To Say. In A Mall Bathroom
Eastpoint Shopping From Holidays Happy
So There's No Road Into The Lake?
Not as daft as it looks if it's in a place where ice roads are a thing in winter. The county maintained road ends at the water, any road you might find yourself on after you get to the water isn't theirs
Yes I Know They Have To Label The Department, And What The Room Is, But This One Cracks Me Up Every Day
Hmmmm, Is It Though?
In The Comic Book Store, My Kid Says “Burn The Orphanage.” I’m Like, Oh, How Long Have You Been A Psychopath? I Turn Around, And I’m Relieved To Notice This
But What Time Is Openings And Close
They open when they open and close when they close. What is so hard to understand?
Why?
Oh No
Unsuccessful Because I Didn’t Go With The Funny Clown
Great Advice:
Popular With Me, Because This Popcorn Bag Understands Me
Love Me Some Potates. (Fun Fact, All Of My Contributions To This Group Have Been From The Same Store)
Australian Black Licorice! Straight From ... Europe?!
Yeah like it could be manufactured in Europe but the way the candy or whatever is made is Australian style?
It’s September 2022
This Is A Sign In My Shrink’s Office. I Literally Have No Idea What It’s Trying To Say
Quick! Before It Sells Out!
Thought I Was Having A Stronk Trying To Read That
Taken In Taipei A Decade Ago
I'm pretty tired of my current lips. I'd like to keep my eyes, though.
There Goes My Social Circle
Taken At Local Courthouse... I Have Questions
Saw The Free Dinos, I Raise You Free Rocks
Walked By My Daughters Bathroom Door… Unpopular With Me Because She Had To Use Marker And Draw It As If It Were Taped Up Paper. I Entered Cautiously And I May Need To Call A Plumber
Feels A Little Random
I never thought I'd see a crossover between Jesus and purposefully jacking up your chances of skin cancer.
Disappointing
I can't rely on "probably". I need guarantees that I won't be a fossil!