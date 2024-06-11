ADVERTISEMENT

Besides a passion for genetics and botany, Ed Himelblau, a professor in the Biological Sciences Department at California Polytechnic State University, is also a cartoonist. Ed draws funny, sometimes sciency, sometimes about the past, but mostly silly one-panel comics that we are sure you will enjoy!

Ed tried to describe the essence behind his cartoon himself: "Some cartoonists–Roz Chast, George Booth, Frank Cotham–just draw funny. I’ve always hoped my drawings are funny too. I try to put lots of details into most cartoons so someone who looks closely can discover something new. I’m an optimistic person and so I tend to steer away from dark humor and veer toward silliness."

So, without further ado, we invite you to the silly world of Ed, where science meets cartoons.

More info: Instagram | x.com | himelblau.com

#1

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#2

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#3

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#4

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#5

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#6

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#7

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#8

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#9

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
54 minutes ago

"Getting in is free, it's the getting out that cist.."

#10

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#11

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#12

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#13

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#14

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#15

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#16

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#17

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#18

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#19

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#20

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#21

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#22

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#23

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#24

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#25

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#26

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#27

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#28

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#29

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#30

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Maybe they are chefs, cooking all day, joy wanting to do the same at home..? 🤷‍♂️🙃

#31

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#32

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#33

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#34

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#35

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#36

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#37

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#38

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#39

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#40

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#41

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#42

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#43

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#44

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#45

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#46

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#47

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#48

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#49

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#50

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#51

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

#52

Meet The Best Single-Panel Comics By Ed Himelblau

