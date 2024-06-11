ADVERTISEMENT

Besides a passion for genetics and botany, Ed Himelblau, a professor in the Biological Sciences Department at California Polytechnic State University, is also a cartoonist. Ed draws funny, sometimes sciency, sometimes about the past, but mostly silly one-panel comics that we are sure you will enjoy!

Ed tried to describe the essence behind his cartoon himself: "Some cartoonists–Roz Chast, George Booth, Frank Cotham–just draw funny. I’ve always hoped my drawings are funny too. I try to put lots of details into most cartoons so someone who looks closely can discover something new. I’m an optimistic person and so I tend to steer away from dark humor and veer toward silliness."

So, without further ado, we invite you to the silly world of Ed, where science meets cartoons.

More info: Instagram | x.com | himelblau.com