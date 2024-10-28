ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Anderson is another artist making his return to Bored Panda after gaining many fans of his funny series 'Andertoons.' If you haven’t seen our previous post featuring some of his earlier single-panel cartoons, you can still catch up!

We reached out to Mark to discuss his work, and the cartoonist shared insights into his approach to character design: “I try to keep my characters very simple. Two dots for eyes, sideways V for a nose, squiggly line for hair… I didn’t intend for my style to evolve this way, but it’s extremely efficient, which is useful for drawing a lot of cartoons.”

Scroll down to discover the artist’s latest cartoons and learn more about him from our interview.

More info: Instagram | andertoons.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

When asked about his influences in comedy and humor, Anderson mentioned several artists, including: “Peter Arno, Darwyn Cooke, Henry Martin, George Carlin, Mischa Richter, Sidney Harris, David Letterman, Gary Larson, Ed Emberly, and of course, Charles Schulz.”
    #2

    #3

    Next, we were curious about how the creator of ‘Andertoons’ comes up with ideas for new strips. Here’s what we learned: “I read a lot when I’m writing. I’ll read basically anything - business, cooking, politics, celebrity - and wait for something to pop out at me. Then I sort of turn it over and over in my head for a while until I’ve gotten past the low-hanging fruit and onto what I hope is a unique take on it.
    #4

    #5

    The artist also shared his thoughts on what makes a good comic, explaining: “The combination of a well worded, succinct gag, and clear, concise art. The best cartoons require them both to make a gag work. And by that, I mean one wouldn't make sense without the other.”
    #6

    #7

    Lastly, Anderson kindly answered our question about which of his strips is his personal favorite: “Cartoons where I have to ape another artist’s style are very difficult, but really satisfying if you get them right. I’ve done some Winnie the Pooh gags and that classic Pooh illustration style is super fun.”
    #8

    #9

    #10

    #11

    #12

    #13

    #14

    #15

    #16

    #17

    #18

    #19

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    #24

    #25

    #26

    #27

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    #33

    #34

    #35

    #36

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

    #41

    #42

    #43

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    #48

    #49

    #50

    #51

    #52

    #53

    #54

    #55

    #56

    #57

    #58

    #59

    #60

    #61

    #62

    #63

    #64

    #65

    #66

    #67

    #68

    #69

    #70

