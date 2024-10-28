ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Anderson is another artist making his return to Bored Panda after gaining many fans of his funny series 'Andertoons.' If you haven’t seen our previous post featuring some of his earlier single-panel cartoons, you can still catch up!

We reached out to Mark to discuss his work, and the cartoonist shared insights into his approach to character design: “I try to keep my characters very simple. Two dots for eyes, sideways V for a nose, squiggly line for hair… I didn’t intend for my style to evolve this way, but it’s extremely efficient, which is useful for drawing a lot of cartoons.”

Scroll down to discover the artist’s latest cartoons and learn more about him from our interview.

More info: Instagram | andertoons.com | x.com | Facebook