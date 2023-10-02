When you stroll through an art museum viewing the masterpieces of previous time periods, what’s going through your mind? Do you marvel at how impressive the paintings were from times before photographs and the internet were available? Or do you imagine what clever captions you could paste onto the paintings to turn them into modern day memes?

If you’re a connoisseur of memes who’s also interested in taking a scroll through a virtual art gallery, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the “Ancient Memez” Instagram page to gather our favorite paintings from the past that have been given clever contemporary captions, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most relatable!