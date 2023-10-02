When you stroll through an art museum viewing the masterpieces of previous time periods, what’s going through your mind? Do you marvel at how impressive the paintings were from times before photographs and the internet were available? Or do you imagine what clever captions you could paste onto the paintings to turn them into modern day memes?

If you’re a connoisseur of memes who’s also interested in taking a scroll through a virtual art gallery, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the “Ancient Memez” Instagram page to gather our favorite paintings from the past that have been given clever contemporary captions, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most relatable!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

231points
POST
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Priorities! Princess Fluffybottom always comes first!

73
73points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

227points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the ragged, tired Jesus on the bottom left: "He's still staring at me after 6 hours, doesn't he ...?"

81
81points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

225points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

For a previous Bored Panda article featuring memes created from classical pieces of artwork, we reached out to Jeydie Woloszczuk, the woman behind What the Art?!, a blog dedicated to discussing art history. We were curious what sparked Jeydie’s interest in art history in the first place and what she loves most about the topic. 

“I find it fascinating that there is a mystery behind every painting, even if it seems clear cut,” she shared. “Every time you view a piece of art there is a clue that leads to multiple questions and guesses.” 
#4

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

223points
POST
David
David
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is still one of my favorites.

36
36points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

211points
POST
Issy Ahrens
Issy Ahrens
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#relatable- I mean what? did you guys just hear anything, because I certainly didn’t.

40
40points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

206points
POST
TheOneAndOnlyMarina
TheOneAndOnlyMarina
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sleep paralysis demon in a nutshell

52
52points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“As a viewer, the only thing you really know is that the artist put a bit of themselves into it and has thought of ways to provoke their audience,” Jeydie continued. “Studying art and art history, as with many other subjects, is rewarding since you get to find out more about the art piece, the artists, and possibly, how they managed to influence history and culture.”

The art expert also shared that her favorite style of art is Impressionism. “It managed to break all the rules of its time and kick start the art scene in America as we know it today,” Jeydie explained. “I feel that when I look at impressionistic art I'm viewing it from the perspective of the artist and how they saw the scene or person. It can be unforgettable and stirring.”
#7

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

205points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

.... and thinking I´m coool

49
49points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

203points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get me Michelangelo and I'll have my whole body tattooed. Otherwise get lost.

47
47points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

198points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A prism sentence for being gay.....ok it's a bad pun on this spectrum.

151
151points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were also curious if Jeydie believes that art pieces from the past are still relevant today. “I think pieces, including the masterpieces, still influence modern artists,” she told Bored Panda. “Yet, I don't think they're relatable. Let's say, for example, the image of Venus. She is the persona of beauty and perfection; she is voluptuous and seductive. But in today's standards, society still views being thin as being the ultimate beauty. Yes, there are companies trying to break that old thought, but one doesn't see it changing in other industries; such as the movies.”
#10

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

187points
POST
Mark
Mark
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

krampus, my boy!

73
73points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

186points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

182points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But he has a booger!"

37
37points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Jeydie also shared her thoughts on why classical art might make for such brilliant memes today. “As funny as memes can be, they’re a way of exposing art to the modern generation,” she noted. “That being said, people puzzle over classical art because the art is not familiar or similar to what they see in the world today. Granted, there are some pretty strange pieces that were created in the past that inspire a laugh.” 

“I believe that art has a strong presence in society and that it is constantly evolving. There is always something to be said and experienced by it,” Jeydie added.
#13

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

178points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

176points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

even my dog gives me that look

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

169points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone living in the moment.....except for that one guy without a head.

65
65points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

In another previous Bored Panda article, we got in touch with J.T. Lanci, creator of the Véronais Art Blog.  J.T. shared that his passion for classical art came after he spent a few years living in his grandfather's home city of Lanciano, Italy. “There I was exposed to classical art and learned a whole new vocabulary for talking about it,” he explained. "What really made me fall in love with classical art is its universality. Classical art tells stories that speak to us as sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, spouses, and every other role life hands us as human beings. Classical art is for all of us, and it tells the stories that have defined us since the beginning of time.” 
#16

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

166points
POST
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
14 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes. In saving the spider you prove your worthiness as a friend to the apex predators of the forrest and they gather to welcome you to their powerful ranks. You have the mighty bear, the lethal owl, prowling wolves, a clever yet deadly fox, a destructivly dangerous boar, and .....2 fluffy bunnies!

46
46points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

158points
POST
vogonpoet
vogonpoet
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother, bless his beardy 6 foot self, used to scream that someone (usually me) hit him. I never did. However, I did attempt to beat up his bullies and protect him with all my might.

48
48points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

155points
POST
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet it was fleas that were the real culprit. Yes, mice and rats carried it, along with cats, dogs, and other animals. But it was the fleas that transmitted it from those animals to humans.

29
29points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

According to J.T., “Classical art is more relevant today than ever. In the modern world we are bombarded with messages about who we are or who we are supposed to be, and classical art grounds us in our natural form. Moreover, the beauty of classical art has stood the test of time and inspires us to share our own inner beauty with the world.”
#19

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

147points
POST
Odmir Sororkesen
Odmir Sororkesen
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore.

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

145points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

140points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

J.T. also shared some tips for anyone who’s interested in delving into the world of classical art for the first time. “I would encourage anyone that is interested in learning more about classical art to take an art appreciation course. These courses are often offered by local museums or online. There are also many wonderful art analysis videos available for free on YouTube,” he suggested. “Try searching for ‘art analysis of’ and check out some of the incredible videos that pop up. Of course, there are also great resources available on my blog, The Véronais Art Blog.”
#22

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

139points
POST
Julian Slate
Julian Slate
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reading this meme in its entirety really put me in a weird headspace

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

135points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy kinda looks like Freddy Mercury, doesn't he?

36
36points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

132points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

“Don't let anyone turn you away from classical art with the impression that it is snobby or pretentious,” J.T. added. “The great artists that created these works are reaching down through the centuries to speak directly to our innermost selves. Those messages are intended for you, so don't let some condescending dork in a turtleneck gatekeep with his fancy lingo and French pronunciations.” 
#25

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

132points
POST
View more comments
#26

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

129points
POST
JJ Kim
JJ Kim
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why look like putin

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

129points
POST
View more comments

We hope you’re getting a kick out of these memes, pandas, and that you’re enjoying the modern spins that have been put on these ancient pieces of art. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relevant today, and let us know in the comments what you love most about art from the past. Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring classical art pieces that have been meme-ified, we recommend checking out this one next
#28

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

126points
POST
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many people owe me damns!!!!

44
44points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

126points
POST
ADDee
ADDee
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Satan check in reception desk.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

121points
POST
Bridgitte Booth
Bridgitte Booth
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I thought mine was eclectic! 😀

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

119points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

114points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect introvert fashion! 😁👍

82
82points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

107points
POST
Thomas Grant
Thomas Grant
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last Tuesday. Baba Yaga. She makes a pretty good Beef Stroganoff.

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

105points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sleep Demon work is unionised, time to take that paid leave

23
23points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

101points
POST
Noa S
Noa S
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Okra Smugglers” by contemporary Polish/American artist Henryk Fantazos

44
44points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

99points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked the Lord of the Rings movie adaptation (and read the book as well).

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

95points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, it well could be any age...

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

95points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

92points
POST
Julian Slate
Julian Slate
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, time to book my trip to Hell UwU

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

88points
POST
View more comments
#41

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

87points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
19 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s what I think about compliments

37
37points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

87points
POST
Robert Millar
Robert Millar
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I wandered lonely as a cloud..." She thinks: I'm not surprised.

49
49points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

86points
POST
Grain of salt included
Grain of salt included
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you take a nap and it's day, wake up and it's dark like" Whose the president?.."

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

84points
POST
taarna23
taarna23
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually rather like the one the woman has, there.

60
60points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

84points
POST
Jrdiver
Jrdiver
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just be glad it's the front half... Some other poor sucker got stuck with the back half.

43
43points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

83points
POST
Julian Slate
Julian Slate
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda makes me wonder what the drugs of those days were like

54
54points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

73points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Funny-Old-Paintings-Ancient-Memez

ancient_memez Report

66points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not different from my future 80s (hope I make it to that age!)

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!