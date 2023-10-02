48 Hilarious Paintings From The “Ancient Memez” Instagram Account
When you stroll through an art museum viewing the masterpieces of previous time periods, what’s going through your mind? Do you marvel at how impressive the paintings were from times before photographs and the internet were available? Or do you imagine what clever captions you could paste onto the paintings to turn them into modern day memes?
If you’re a connoisseur of memes who’s also interested in taking a scroll through a virtual art gallery, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the “Ancient Memez” Instagram page to gather our favorite paintings from the past that have been given clever contemporary captions, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most relatable!
Priorities! Princess Fluffybottom always comes first!
I like the ragged, tired Jesus on the bottom left: "He's still staring at me after 6 hours, doesn't he ...?"
For a previous Bored Panda article featuring memes created from classical pieces of artwork, we reached out to Jeydie Woloszczuk, the woman behind What the Art?!, a blog dedicated to discussing art history. We were curious what sparked Jeydie’s interest in art history in the first place and what she loves most about the topic.
“I find it fascinating that there is a mystery behind every painting, even if it seems clear cut,” she shared. “Every time you view a piece of art there is a clue that leads to multiple questions and guesses.”
#relatable- I mean what? did you guys just hear anything, because I certainly didn’t.
“As a viewer, the only thing you really know is that the artist put a bit of themselves into it and has thought of ways to provoke their audience,” Jeydie continued. “Studying art and art history, as with many other subjects, is rewarding since you get to find out more about the art piece, the artists, and possibly, how they managed to influence history and culture.”
The art expert also shared that her favorite style of art is Impressionism. “It managed to break all the rules of its time and kick start the art scene in America as we know it today,” Jeydie explained. “I feel that when I look at impressionistic art I'm viewing it from the perspective of the artist and how they saw the scene or person. It can be unforgettable and stirring.”
A prism sentence for being gay.....ok it's a bad pun on this spectrum.
We were also curious if Jeydie believes that art pieces from the past are still relevant today. “I think pieces, including the masterpieces, still influence modern artists,” she told Bored Panda. “Yet, I don't think they're relatable. Let's say, for example, the image of Venus. She is the persona of beauty and perfection; she is voluptuous and seductive. But in today's standards, society still views being thin as being the ultimate beauty. Yes, there are companies trying to break that old thought, but one doesn't see it changing in other industries; such as the movies.”
Jeydie also shared her thoughts on why classical art might make for such brilliant memes today. “As funny as memes can be, they’re a way of exposing art to the modern generation,” she noted. “That being said, people puzzle over classical art because the art is not familiar or similar to what they see in the world today. Granted, there are some pretty strange pieces that were created in the past that inspire a laugh.”
“I believe that art has a strong presence in society and that it is constantly evolving. There is always something to be said and experienced by it,” Jeydie added.
In another previous Bored Panda article, we got in touch with J.T. Lanci, creator of the Véronais Art Blog. J.T. shared that his passion for classical art came after he spent a few years living in his grandfather's home city of Lanciano, Italy. “There I was exposed to classical art and learned a whole new vocabulary for talking about it,” he explained. "What really made me fall in love with classical art is its universality. Classical art tells stories that speak to us as sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, spouses, and every other role life hands us as human beings. Classical art is for all of us, and it tells the stories that have defined us since the beginning of time.”
Ah yes. In saving the spider you prove your worthiness as a friend to the apex predators of the forrest and they gather to welcome you to their powerful ranks. You have the mighty bear, the lethal owl, prowling wolves, a clever yet deadly fox, a destructivly dangerous boar, and .....2 fluffy bunnies!
According to J.T., “Classical art is more relevant today than ever. In the modern world we are bombarded with messages about who we are or who we are supposed to be, and classical art grounds us in our natural form. Moreover, the beauty of classical art has stood the test of time and inspires us to share our own inner beauty with the world.”
J.T. also shared some tips for anyone who’s interested in delving into the world of classical art for the first time. “I would encourage anyone that is interested in learning more about classical art to take an art appreciation course. These courses are often offered by local museums or online. There are also many wonderful art analysis videos available for free on YouTube,” he suggested. “Try searching for ‘art analysis of’ and check out some of the incredible videos that pop up. Of course, there are also great resources available on my blog, The Véronais Art Blog.”
Reading this meme in its entirety really put me in a weird headspace
“Don't let anyone turn you away from classical art with the impression that it is snobby or pretentious,” J.T. added. “The great artists that created these works are reaching down through the centuries to speak directly to our innermost selves. Those messages are intended for you, so don't let some condescending dork in a turtleneck gatekeep with his fancy lingo and French pronunciations.”
We hope you’re getting a kick out of these memes, pandas, and that you’re enjoying the modern spins that have been put on these ancient pieces of art. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relevant today, and let us know in the comments what you love most about art from the past. Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring classical art pieces that have been meme-ified, we recommend checking out this one next!
Last Tuesday. Baba Yaga. She makes a pretty good Beef Stroganoff.
I liked the Lord of the Rings movie adaptation (and read the book as well).
"I wandered lonely as a cloud..." She thinks: I'm not surprised.
When you take a nap and it's day, wake up and it's dark like" Whose the president?.."
Kinda makes me wonder what the drugs of those days were like
Not different from my future 80s (hope I make it to that age!)
LAST!!!! Now you can't comment first >:3
But last you are not! O how the turns have tabled!
Still can't comment first tho
I'm waiting at Discount Tire and I'm laughing my a*s off. I needed this today.
love these more this bp and less ragebait aita
