Deep inside our brains is an ocean of memories, emotions, and feelings that can be unlocked by the correct application of sights, smells, and sounds. Without warning, the theme song of a childhood cartoon or the smell of that one aisle in the corner store by your house can teleport you to another time. It might feel like magic, but nostalgia is a very real phenomenon. 

The “Nostalgia” Instagram account is pretty self-explanatory, showcasing content that should be like a healthy blast from the past, both funny and relatable. So prepare for a little trip in time, upvote the images that unlocked some memories, and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

20points
POST
Heleen the Feline Panda
Heleen the Feline Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still do this when I forget to bring along my cellphone to the toilet 😬

3
3points
reply
#2

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

18points
POST
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you HAVE use these, you have both purse Advil and home Advil. :)

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Because nostalgia focuses so much on memories of how things used to be, both real and imagined, it’s important to keep track of what is a cherished memory and what is a specific, focused-tested set of concepts put together to evoke a specific memory. As cynical as it might seem, politicians, movements and advertisers are all wise to the idea of nostalgia as a method to manipulate people. 

The “return to the good, old days” is a common promise for many politicians, and many products will try to associate themselves with potential consumers’ childhoods. Little reminders of childhood do often come with a comforting wave of emotions, just make sure that you don’t let people hijack it to sell you anything. 
#4

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

18points
POST
Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww that's cute. Is it weird that I want to pet the baby skunks??

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

17points
POST
Derpcat
Derpcat
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how you knew it was going to be an awesome day

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

17points
POST
Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone tell me what exactly this is?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

That being said, it is a real and verifiable fact that nostalgia can provide a good amount of comfort through times of sadness and uncertainty. Psychologists believe that in certain “doses,” it’s actually pretty important to our mental health. Think of it this way, when current circumstances don’t provide joy, your brain has this nifty little ability to just reach into the past and scoop up things that made you happy before. There might be diminishing returns, but hey, it’s a start. 
#7

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

17points
POST
Maytheblahaj
Maytheblahaj
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The normal sized non-rascals

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
Kaitlyn the great!
Kaitlyn the great!
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah sprites to fancy we get the no-name brand ones

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

To maintain the metaphor of nostalgia-as-medication, it is possible to “take” too much. After all, if you feel the past was too good, you might end up longing just to return instead of focusing on the present. The Germans, as always, have a term for this, called “Sehnsucht,” which you can now use as a complicated and pretentious way to talk about longing, desire, yearning, and craving.
#10

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
#11

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
Canadian Cobra Chickens
Canadian Cobra Chickens
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm convinced that if you didn't, you didn't have a childhood. Change my mind.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The origin of “Sehnsucht” (capitalized because the Germans capitalize every noun) is “suffering,” which is ultimately what someone would probably feel if they have trapped themselves in the thought that things will never be as good as they used to be. However, some psychologists believe that over time, this emotion can help a person start to develop and plan out the steps to actually improve things. 
#13

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

16points
POST
Lady Snowfall
Lady Snowfall
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Root beer never tasted as good to me as when they had those cups.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#15

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

15points
POST
View more comments

Once you realize the potential of tapping into the past to draft people’s emotions, you might start to see how it’s used everywhere. You might notice that the Instagram logo is, in fact, a drawing of a Polaroid, despite the fact that 99% of the userbase are probably using a smartphone. But somehow, an old camera seems more special and emotional than the many, smaller and often more powerful cameras we carry in our pockets every day. 
#16

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

14points
POST
Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In older movies, teenagers were played by adults in their 20s-30s. Real teens are super awkward and these "teens" were supposed to be "cool"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

14points
POST
View more comments

And speaking of social media, you have probably seen how, for example, Meta products like Facebook and the aforementioned Instagram have “memory” functions that will randomly show you images from the past, normally on their one-year anniversary. This could of course be a bit misguided, as many people have documented randomly getting images from an illness or a breakup a year ago. 
#19

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

14points
POST
#20

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scraping the gunk off the little rollers with a paperclip

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST

Other companies do their best to tap into this feeling as well. The Nokia 3310 phone was legendary for a variety of reasons, but it seems its reputation for being indestructible goes beyond the physical, as the company relaunched it in 2017. The phone seems like stone-age technology compared to any random smartphone from the last few years, but people do want to relive that two-tone snake game and the feeling of pressing some buttons. 
#22

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#23

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#24

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST
View more comments

“Stranger Things” is another case-in-point, where much of the appeal is an idealized image of the 80s, alongside many of the tropes and cliches of 80s children's movies, such as the iconic “ET.” The show was a brilliant move by Netflix, as it managed to both attract gen x viewers who wanted to relive a past era while simultaneously creating nostalgia among younger viewers, a sort of self-perpetuating false memory of the past. 
#25

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#26

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
#27

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was ALWAYS taking pictures in high school with camera like this! Such good times! 🥺

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Computer lab? Jeez, at high school we got to look at the schools new computer.... Wasn't even turned on!

0
0points
reply

Some specialists have started to develop a concept of “forestalgia,” which is a sort of hopeful belief that in some imagined future, many things will be better. While an idealized future has existed for centuries, the advent of science fiction has created multiple generations who actively think about what the next few decades will bring. 
#29

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#30

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I am in that "generation of kids" 😁

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

12points
POST
#32

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Courage the cowardly dog!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#34

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to lick it for some reason

0
0points
reply
#35

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

✋🏼46 apparently dirt here!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
Cat Furr
Cat Furr
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have to go back to the Atari to pull my childhood memories 😢

0
0points
reply
#37

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?

2
2points
reply
#38

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

11points
POST
#39

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

10points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Argggg.... I HATED that show....Fkn creeped me out!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#42

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

10points
POST
#43

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#44

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#45

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#46

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know how many times I’ve screwed up because I mixed up Xbox/PlayStation controls with Nintendo Switch

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
Kaitlyn the great!
Kaitlyn the great!
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah im the kid who just got the posters and markers

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wanted to be the Pink Ranger. All the other girls did too. Lol

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a classic movie so full of great quotes.

1
1point
reply
#50

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#51

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#53

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#54

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#55

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#56

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#57

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

9points
POST
#58

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

8points
POST
StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved their original movies!!!

0
0points
reply
#59

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#60

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

8points
POST
Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is still heaven to me 😇😇😇😇😇

1
1point
reply
#61

Funny-Nostalgia-Memes

nostalgia Report

8points