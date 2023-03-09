Nerd used to be a catch-all phrase for someone who had, as far as society was concerned, a little too much interest in topics that were not considered particularly cool. Oh, how times have changed, and for the better. Geek and nerd culture has gone from an often mocked subculture into the mainstream.

Internet users send their favorite nerd and geek memes to this popular Facebook page. We’ve collected some of the best submissions here. So scroll down, upvote your favorites and if you want to check out more collections of nerdy and geeky stuff, Bored Panda has got you covered, with more articles here and here.