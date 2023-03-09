54 Memes That Will Entertain Your Inner Nerd, As Shared By This Facebook Group
Nerd used to be a catch-all phrase for someone who had, as far as society was concerned, a little too much interest in topics that were not considered particularly cool. Oh, how times have changed, and for the better. Geek and nerd culture has gone from an often mocked subculture into the mainstream.
Internet users send their favorite nerd and geek memes to this popular Facebook page. We’ve collected some of the best submissions here. So scroll down, upvote your favorites and if you want to check out more collections of nerdy and geeky stuff, Bored Panda has got you covered, with more articles here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Because comic books, video games, and Dungeons and Dragons have become so firmly embedded in popular culture, the word ‘nerd’ just doesn’t get thrown around as much. The word itself originated in the 1950s, with Dr. Seuss, of all people, though word etymologists, or word nerds, if you want to stick to the theme, believe that it was used among US college students at the time.
By the 1960s, the words had spread around much of the English-speaking world, mostly to describe someone who was particularly bookish and studious. This is somewhat strange since many people avidly read comic books at the time, but only nerds were singled out for abuse based on their hobbies. In general, the trend seemed to be simply to bully those who professed an interest in things like science fiction and fantasy.
I kept getting ads for something my bf had bought, so we went a step further and loudly said things like “gosh, I could use a new *vacuum cleaner*” all weekend. No vacuum cleaner ads showed up - I was slightly disappointed, yet reassured.
A slightly alternative theory is that in the 1970s, nerds, or knurds were people in college deemed to be boring since they would prefer to study, than, say, drink. The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that knurd is just drunk spelled backward, which isn’t really that clever. Regardless of its ‘true’ origin, the word entered the mainstream lexicon from the sitcom ‘Happy Days’ where it was used regularly.
Yes bees are amazing and have proved they don't need human intervention
As it often is with human cruelty, people with high-functioning-autism or Asperger syndrome were often also lumped together with ‘traditional’ nerds and mocked as such. While now a nerd is seen as someone who is perhaps a bit obsessed with science fiction or fantasy, at the time it was a common pejorative for people who struggled socially. Stereotypically, a nerd would have glasses and be buck-toothed, despite neither of these features being at all related to comic books or autism.
Never knew it was possible to both relate to and feel attacked by the same post at the same time. So both thank you and curse you
But slowly and surely, topics once seen as purely for nerds started to gain mainstream appeal. Comic book movies now dominate the box office for over a decade, while almost all young people and many adults play video games from time to time. Nerds also found allies among celebrities who sometimes would reveal ‘geeky’ hobbies during interviews. After all, if Vin Diesel plays Dungeons and Dragons, maybe it’s not such a ‘lame’ hobby after all.
The changing economic landscape also had a part to play. Previously, the wealthiest business people were titans of industry of finance gurus. Now tech companies dominate, and these are often founded and operated by people who fall into the more traditional category of geek or nerd. Being very smart with computers is now a common pathway to success and many self-proclaimed nerds ware their hobbies as a symbol of pride.
I only learn better if I’m able to attach personalities to what I’m learning. I’ve been able to do well in math and physics because of each formula’s unique personality. Able to learn chemistry by attaching personalities to the elements and same with bio. I start reaching my limitations when it comes to languages because the rules don’t match with anyone’s personality at all
Urban Dictionary: the place to learn things you never wanted to know.
I had to physically stop myself from snort-laughing because I'm in public lol
And generate power for your all your appliances at the same time.
POV You're trying to find a good DIY Halloween costume because buying one is too expensive
I don’t know why but Curiousity and all the other rovers look adorable to me. Like it looks like the rover is looking down because they’re shy in this photo
I'm now going to go to the kitchen and make some bad decisions