“If you think that by threatening me you can get me to do what you want… Well, that’s where you’re right,” said Chris Knight in Real Genius. It is quite ironic that the craving to know all there is to know about a certain topic, as well as the excitement to learn, became associated with the often-ridiculed term, “nerd.” 

Thankfully, this seems to be shifting, as society becomes more accepting of geek culture and nerdiness as a whole, leading us all to appreciate the memes. Truly, does anything unite us more than memes? This Facebook page called “Nerdy Memes 4 U” has been sharing the best geeky content out there, and today we have the privilege of checking more of it out. 

Make sure to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and check out Bored Panda’s previous article on this same topic. I’ll also be sharing some iconic memes from my favorite “nerdy” films, so let’s get into it!  

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U , @TheCheish Report

15points
POST

“Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government” – Dennis the Peasant, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. If you haven’t seen this movie, you’re missing out. To be honest, most of these films should be on everyone’s watch list, but that’s me getting a bit too excited. 

You know who else loves to nerd out? This Facebook page right here, “Nerdy Memes 4 U.” The founder of the page previously told Bored Panda that they were grateful for all the popularity the page had received throughout the years. “I’m extremely grateful and I’m shocked each time I open my eyes to see how much this page has grown,” they said. 

“I try to post stuff I figure everyone can relate to in one way or another, and I love to keep a variety going. Which is why I kinda find it hard to pinpoint what games/movies my audience may like. It must be the same stuff I like to a degree,” they continued. The goal of the page is to spread joy and laughter throughout the internet and to help brighten people’s day. 
#2

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

13points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in this picture and I don't like it.

0
0points
reply
#3

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

11points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many games get released as "Early Access" games these days... and then the devs/companies have an excuse to futz around for years and never release all the content :(

0
0points
reply

“One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. In the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.” – Lord of the Rings. Although being a nerd is quite cute nowadays, the term is still ridden with negativity and mocking. 

The two definitions of nerdiness on Merriam-Webster seem to show two sides of the same coin: 1) a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests, and 2) an unstylish or socially awkward person. In simpler terms, you can be incredibly passionate about your subject, but the stigma of being unpopular follows you around. 
#4

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

11points
POST
#5

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

10points
POST
#6

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

9points
POST

“I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.” – HAL, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Investor and programmer Paul Graham in his provocative 2003 essay, “Why Nerds Are Unpopular,” decided to try and find the reason for the ridicule. His thesis was that nerds are unpopular because “they have more important things to think about than seventh-grade personality politics.” He continued to say that nerds “don’t realize that it takes work to be popular.” 

Susan Cain, the author of QUIET: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, doesn’t agree with these statements, acknowledging that he downplays social skills too much, as well as ignores life beyond high school. But looking at it from another perspective, any type of ridicule of people that seem different from “the norm” should be criticized, as it continues to build a fragmented society. 
#7

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

9points
POST
#8

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

9points
POST
#9

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

9points
POST

“Spock. This child is about to wipe out every living thing on Earth. Now, what do you suggest we do? Spank it?” – Dr. McCoy, Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It seems as though gone are the days of nerds being cast as pathetic losers. Modern-day nerds are portrayed as smart, passionate, respectful, and financially successful, but are they really accepted as cool? 

Laurie Trueblood, a writer and life coach, delved into this question, arguing that although the scene seems to have changed, the word “nerd” is still thrown as an insult, along with dweeb, dork, geek, loser, and a host of other names used by school bullies. Nerds are still seen at the bottom of most school clique hierarchies and are treated by many as outcasts.
#10

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

8points
POST
Some black giirrrrllll
Some black giirrrrllll
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best couple: let's just play each other instead💀

3
3points
reply
#11

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

8points
POST

“Some days, you just can’t get rid of a bomb!” – Adam West, Batman & Robin. One of the most ironic forms of bullying is by other nerds. Laurie explains that there are corners of almost every fandom where people have a nerdier-than-thou attitude. Newbies are criticized for not being nerdy enough in a form of gatekeeping—when someone takes it upon themselves to decide who does or does not have access or rights to a community or identity. 

Women, in particular, are vulnerable to insults. The concept of “fake nerds” and the idea that women are only pretending to be nerdy in order to get attention suggests that there is a lot of work that needs to be done within the community itself. The irony of this is that being a nerd is about feeling like an outsider and wanting a place to belong.
#13

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when the kernel bit of a piece of popcorn jams itself into your gums briefly.

0
0points
reply
#14

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

::quietly stuffs her chroma Logitech G502 mouse under her mousepad::

0
0points
reply
#15

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST

“Ray, if someone asks you if you’re a god, you say YES!” – Winston, Ghostbusters. Although great progress has been made in making society more accepting of nerds, there’s still a long way to go, especially when it comes to the community itself. Laurie believes that we need to continue to support each other and stand up for those who are bullied or harassed, embrace those who want to be part of our hobbies, and remind others that there is a wide world of acceptance out there.   

As you continue scrolling through this list of memes, make sure to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and mayhaps share your own experiences. I hope you have a great rest of your day! Toodaloo! 
#16

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone share what “that part” was to you. Mine is in Persona 5; Royal when Morgana gets angry and leaves the group. That whole part trying to get him to come back always drives me crazy

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#18

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#19

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#20

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
Jonathan Aldridge
Jonathan Aldridge
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, back then you were sitting in front of a high voltage particle accelerator that fired beta particles at your face, only stopped by a sheet of glass and phosphor.

1
1point
reply
#21

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#22

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
SilverIsGold
SilverIsGold
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Revert to fish, not monke

2
2points
reply
#23

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Report

7points
POST
#24

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#25

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
#26

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

7points
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to kill a sim: surround it with a fence that is ankle-height

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
SnapStingray687
SnapStingray687
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes auto save, sorry but you are a joke. You have to manual save after the auto save.

0
0points
reply
#28

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#29

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#30

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#32

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#33

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#34

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#35

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#36

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#37

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#38

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#39

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#40

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#41

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#42

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#43

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#44

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know what I have to do. I have the strength to do it. I just want to know where it is.

1
1point
reply
#45

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#46

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#47

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

6points
POST
#48

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#49

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#50

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#51

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#53

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve heard rumours that the new character is going to be Ash’s daughter. I haven’t watched Pokémon since XYZ came out, but if Serena is the mother I am so going to watch that. Where are my #Amourshipping bros at?

0
0points
reply
#54

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#55

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#56

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is one of the best names ever.

1
1point
reply
#57

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#58

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#59

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#60

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#61

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#63

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#64

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#65

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
SilverIsGold
SilverIsGold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Retired? As if superheroes ever get paid!

3
3points
reply
#66

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#67

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#68

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#69

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#70

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#71

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points
POST
#73

Funny-Nerdy-Geek-Memes

Nerdy Memes 4 U Report

5points