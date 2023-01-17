This Facebook Page Focuses On All Things Nerdy, Here Are 100 Of Its Chucklesome Memes (New Pics)
“If you think that by threatening me you can get me to do what you want… Well, that’s where you’re right,” said Chris Knight in Real Genius. It is quite ironic that the craving to know all there is to know about a certain topic, as well as the excitement to learn, became associated with the often-ridiculed term, “nerd.”
Thankfully, this seems to be shifting, as society becomes more accepting of geek culture and nerdiness as a whole, leading us all to appreciate the memes. Truly, does anything unite us more than memes? This Facebook page called “Nerdy Memes 4 U” has been sharing the best geeky content out there, and today we have the privilege of checking more of it out.
Make sure to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and check out Bored Panda’s previous article on this same topic. I’ll also be sharing some iconic memes from my favorite “nerdy” films, so let’s get into it!
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
“Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government” – Dennis the Peasant, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. If you haven’t seen this movie, you’re missing out. To be honest, most of these films should be on everyone’s watch list, but that’s me getting a bit too excited.
You know who else loves to nerd out? This Facebook page right here, “Nerdy Memes 4 U.” The founder of the page previously told Bored Panda that they were grateful for all the popularity the page had received throughout the years. “I’m extremely grateful and I’m shocked each time I open my eyes to see how much this page has grown,” they said.
“I try to post stuff I figure everyone can relate to in one way or another, and I love to keep a variety going. Which is why I kinda find it hard to pinpoint what games/movies my audience may like. It must be the same stuff I like to a degree,” they continued. The goal of the page is to spread joy and laughter throughout the internet and to help brighten people’s day.
So many games get released as "Early Access" games these days... and then the devs/companies have an excuse to futz around for years and never release all the content :(
“One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. In the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.” – Lord of the Rings. Although being a nerd is quite cute nowadays, the term is still ridden with negativity and mocking.
The two definitions of nerdiness on Merriam-Webster seem to show two sides of the same coin: 1) a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests, and 2) an unstylish or socially awkward person. In simpler terms, you can be incredibly passionate about your subject, but the stigma of being unpopular follows you around.
“I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.” – HAL, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Investor and programmer Paul Graham in his provocative 2003 essay, “Why Nerds Are Unpopular,” decided to try and find the reason for the ridicule. His thesis was that nerds are unpopular because “they have more important things to think about than seventh-grade personality politics.” He continued to say that nerds “don’t realize that it takes work to be popular.”
Susan Cain, the author of QUIET: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, doesn’t agree with these statements, acknowledging that he downplays social skills too much, as well as ignores life beyond high school. But looking at it from another perspective, any type of ridicule of people that seem different from “the norm” should be criticized, as it continues to build a fragmented society.
“Spock. This child is about to wipe out every living thing on Earth. Now, what do you suggest we do? Spank it?” – Dr. McCoy, Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It seems as though gone are the days of nerds being cast as pathetic losers. Modern-day nerds are portrayed as smart, passionate, respectful, and financially successful, but are they really accepted as cool?
Laurie Trueblood, a writer and life coach, delved into this question, arguing that although the scene seems to have changed, the word “nerd” is still thrown as an insult, along with dweeb, dork, geek, loser, and a host of other names used by school bullies. Nerds are still seen at the bottom of most school clique hierarchies and are treated by many as outcasts.
“Some days, you just can’t get rid of a bomb!” – Adam West, Batman & Robin. One of the most ironic forms of bullying is by other nerds. Laurie explains that there are corners of almost every fandom where people have a nerdier-than-thou attitude. Newbies are criticized for not being nerdy enough in a form of gatekeeping—when someone takes it upon themselves to decide who does or does not have access or rights to a community or identity.
Women, in particular, are vulnerable to insults. The concept of “fake nerds” and the idea that women are only pretending to be nerdy in order to get attention suggests that there is a lot of work that needs to be done within the community itself. The irony of this is that being a nerd is about feeling like an outsider and wanting a place to belong.
Or when the kernel bit of a piece of popcorn jams itself into your gums briefly.
::quietly stuffs her chroma Logitech G502 mouse under her mousepad::
“Ray, if someone asks you if you’re a god, you say YES!” – Winston, Ghostbusters. Although great progress has been made in making society more accepting of nerds, there’s still a long way to go, especially when it comes to the community itself. Laurie believes that we need to continue to support each other and stand up for those who are bullied or harassed, embrace those who want to be part of our hobbies, and remind others that there is a wide world of acceptance out there.
As you continue scrolling through this list of memes, make sure to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and mayhaps share your own experiences. I hope you have a great rest of your day! Toodaloo!
Everyone share what “that part” was to you. Mine is in Persona 5; Royal when Morgana gets angry and leaves the group. That whole part trying to get him to come back always drives me crazy
To be fair, back then you were sitting in front of a high voltage particle accelerator that fired beta particles at your face, only stopped by a sheet of glass and phosphor.
Yes auto save, sorry but you are a joke. You have to manual save after the auto save.
I know what I have to do. I have the strength to do it. I just want to know where it is.
I’ve heard rumours that the new character is going to be Ash’s daughter. I haven’t watched Pokémon since XYZ came out, but if Serena is the mother I am so going to watch that. Where are my #Amourshipping bros at?