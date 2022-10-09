“Nerdy Memes 4 U”: 126 Funny Memes Shared On This Facebook Page Interview
There was a time, not too long ago, when nerds were very much looked down on. In school, at university, at work, you did your best to hide your fascination with video games, fantasy films, and Dungeons & Dragons because you didn’t want to make yourself a target for being made fun of. However, things have changed quite a lot. Especially over the past decade or so.
Nerd culture has become incredibly mainstream. And it’s not even a little weird to overhear someone talking by the watercooler about what games they played over the weekend or what sci-fi spectacle they can’t wait to binge-watch next month. So it’s no wonder that nerd culture-related memes have been getting a lot of love on social media.
‘Nerdy Memes 4 U’ is a popular Facebook page that celebrates nerdy memes (it’s in the name, really) at their best. We’ve collected some of the funniest and wittiest ones to share with you, Pandas. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did! Scroll down, upvote your favorite memes, and if you had fun, consider following ‘Nerdy Memes 4 U.’ Got any nerdy friends who you know could use a good laugh or two? Share this list with ‘em.
Bored Panda reached out to the super friendly founder of the popular 'Nerdy Memes 4 U' Facebook page, and they were more than happy to tell us about the project, its success, and the spread of nerd culture as a whole. Check out our full interview below, Pandas!
"I created the page back in 2016. I never really had a reason other than I liked sharing gaming-related content constantly. I was sharing gaming memes a lot on my personal account, and at the time, I didn't really have friends that were into gaming like me. So not a lot of the friends I did have resonated with gaming like I did.," the founder of 'Nerdy Memes 4 U' shared a bit about the history of the social media project with Bored Panda.
"One day I figured, 'Well... Why not make a page? That way I can post all I want without getting on people's nerves.' So I created 'Gaming Memes 4 U.' I eventually renamed my page because I was definitely into more than just games. So I renamed my page to 'Nerdy Memes 4 U.' It helped me be more flexible with my posts."
The founder of the page was very humble and told Bored Panda that they honestly don't really know why so many people resonate with the content they share.
"I'm extremely grateful and I'm shocked each time I open my eyes to see how much this page has grown. I think it's because I try to keep everything neutral. It's the internet and there's gonna be a few bad apples, but I try to post stuff I figure everyone can relate to in one way or another, and I love to keep a variety going. Which is why I kinda find it hard to pinpoint what games/movies my audience may like. It must be the same stuff I like to a degree."
Bored Panda also wanted to hear the founder's thoughts about why nerd culture has spread so widely in recent years. "I might get some odd looks for this, but I honestly think The Big Bang Theory was a huge help," they said (and we agree).
"I know it's a sitcom that's easy to take jabs at times, but you can't deny the impact it had at the time, and the interest people started to have with nerd/geek culture."
At the time of writing, the ‘Nerdy Memes 4 U’ Facebook page had 119k followers. The page itself was created in June, 2016. Over the years, the type of content shared by the founder of the project shifted away from just focusing on games to broadening the types of memes shared.
In a pinned post, the creator shared a bit more about their background. They said that they created the page “on a whim.” Eventually deciding that they didn’t like the content being restricted just to gaming, they renamed the page to better reflect their interests. They also wanted to have more freedom to post “random things about any fandom.” Their goal is to spread joy and laughter throughout the internet, and to brighten people’s day. At least a little bit.
“If you'd like to know more about the person behind this page, just know I'm an extremely shy guy who has a better time communicating with people through text. I came from a rough upbringing, which I won't go into too much detail about because of privacy reasons, but I still push beyond the chaos that I've witnessed and have been subjected to, and try to greet each day with a smile on my face with the intention to bring joy to others, even if it's simply by $%&# posting memes, lol,” the founder of the page writes.
“We, unfortunately, all know dark times in one way or another, but we don't need to let the darkness we hold inside define who we are. I post to this page mainly because if I can make a few people smile and laugh at the same dumb things I laugh at, or to help people escape from their pain for even a few seconds, it's worth it. Be someone's light in the darkness. You're making more of a difference than you realize.”
Going viral on the internet isn’t something that you can (usually) plan for. There’s a great deal of luck and circumstances outside of your control as a content creator involved here. However, there are certain topics and genres of content that can help you gain more popularity and build a following.
When you genuinely care about a topic and what you share, that tends to shine through. Similarly, internet users can often instinctively tell when someone’s posting memes just for views, likes, and comments.
Recently, Bored Panda spoke to content creator and comedian Trev Lewis, from LA, about memes, going viral, and the importance of sharing relatable content.
"The two most common types of content that go viral are animals and food. This is what the data shows. No matter how many times algorithms get tweaked, or which platform we're discussing, people remain fixated on nourishment and other creatures. We are quite animalistic in that way," he shared some of his insights with us.
"Relatability is a more crucial component because this is the factor that often inspires people to share the content with others. Sharing is the highest form of engagement and the one true path to viral content. All the other forms of engagement will follow it," Trev said.
One extremely interesting thing that the content creator noted was that our sense of humor tends to grow more sophisticated, over time. Memes that we loved a few years ago might not get a tiny chuckle from us now. And while some of the content still holds up now, most doesn’t.
"The earliest memes were things like the 'I Can Haz Cheeseburger' cat. Cats have remained a constant They are the internet's favorite animal, and it's not even close. But the simple act of editing some text onto an image of a cat has lost its novelty,” Trev told Bored Panda.
However, overall, it takes far more effort to amuse people these days. "I suspect we will only get more creative as time marches on. There's also an interesting theory that humor is primarily a coping mechanism or even a trauma response. As the conditions of the outside world continue to degrade, I suspect humor will be the first response from the internet,” he said.
Social media and pop culture expert Mike Sington, from LA, thinks similarly. Earlier, he told Bored Panda that humor will almost definitely have a place in our lives, no matter how many years and decades pass. Trends might change, but the need for escapism via humor does not.
"Funny thoughts, anecdotes, and memes are popular now, and will have staying power on the internet. People often go online for escapism, and humor has always provided that. I don’t foresee that changing,” Mike told us.
