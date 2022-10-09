There was a time, not too long ago, when nerds were very much looked down on. In school, at university, at work, you did your best to hide your fascination with video games, fantasy films, and Dungeons & Dragons because you didn’t want to make yourself a target for being made fun of. However, things have changed quite a lot. Especially over the past decade or so.

Nerd culture has become incredibly mainstream. And it’s not even a little weird to overhear someone talking by the watercooler about what games they played over the weekend or what sci-fi spectacle they can’t wait to binge-watch next month. So it’s no wonder that nerd culture-related memes have been getting a lot of love on social media.

‘Nerdy Memes 4 U’ is a popular Facebook page that celebrates nerdy memes (it’s in the name, really) at their best. We’ve collected some of the funniest and wittiest ones to share with you, Pandas. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did! Scroll down, upvote your favorite memes, and if you had fun, consider following ‘Nerdy Memes 4 U.’ Got any nerdy friends who you know could use a good laugh or two? Share this list with ‘em.

Bored Panda reached out to the super friendly founder of the popular 'Nerdy Memes 4 U' Facebook page, and they were more than happy to tell us about the project, its success, and the spread of nerd culture as a whole. Check out our full interview below, Pandas!