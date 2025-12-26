“Mother Of Sarcasm”: 80 Funny Posts That Show Humanity Shares One Collective Brain Cell
Lately, it's hard to scroll on the internet without wondering where this crazy world is heading. And I don't think anyone has a reliable answer just yet. So what if this time, instead of making sense of it, we embrace the absurd and laugh?
The Facebook page 'Mother Of Sarcasm' is a good place to start. It's dedicated to exposing humanity's collective stupidity, as stated in the page's "About" section, and shares memes that prove we have no idea what we're doing and oftentimes aren't even trying, either. How did we get so far?
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
The Oscar events were always accompanied by "special presentations " at invitational events so they could watch the nominees. The entire event was always BS
I'm currently testing getting freelance, in a seasonal activity. I can hibernate in the winter. It's not perfect rn because it's the first year so I had to rush-prepare everything, I've just finished my website but I still had enough to live if not much more this year, so with the website and a better network I think I can be onto something. What I'd def recommend though is being born a millionaire.
I've eaten nice things there but on the other hand my life hasn't been the same since someone told me that I should try Frey Bentos because it's nice and tasty. I have tried it, I wouldn't give it to a dog. So, British food can definitely be good but there is at least one British guy whose palate cannot be trusted.
If I had 62 billion dollars I'd use them to buy many houses in my town, rent them for ridiculously low prices and make housing affordable. Couldn't resist helping people in need in this way and many others. I would absolutely crash the market for those trying to profit off others so it'd have a larger scale effect too. I would however do almost all of this online and I'd go outside for walks but always in peaceful silence. I'd throw away my phone and keep only a landline to never be contacted when I haven't decided I'm available.
As the child of my parents and no god, I'll notice this doesn't seem to contain an ID, so I can safely take it to the nearest town hall. Such an amount of money is fishy, so there's a good chance the people who lost it won't ask for it, and after three years it will legally be mine.
Not that the fish building isn't awesome, but for more traditional buildings, Sagrada Familia will be completed next year after being 144 years under construction. They still do need a few more years for the statues and stuff, but still
I don't even have a triangle of friends, let alone a circle.
Is Europe bigger than the US? Answer in my reply that BP hides because helpful URLs distract from scam job URLs.
America the Great.................................Great what is yet to be determined.
vlc player. free and awesome media player (for windows) for decades!
If you're struggling and want to eat healthy, the basis of your meals should be: carrots, onions, rice, pasta, lentils and beans. Get a small bottle of spices each month or every two months, a bottle of oil or if it's too expensive coconut milk. If you or your friends go to a fast food, save the ketchup packets (when you're struggling, embarrassing ketchup is better than nothing). My food budget used to be 40€/month living in France with this technique 8 years ago. I know prices have gone up, but they're still the cheapest basic items I see. The spices are not super cheap but you need taste to not fall back into chips and coke.
I have felt like this since 2001. You know when in 2001.
Roof over your head, electricity, a presumably working laptop, a clean(?) bed. A lot of people would be more than happy with this setup.
The cheapest ketchup at the moment is 0.35€ lol. Of course the second cheapest is something like 1€ (these are 1kg bottles so 2,2 pounds)
Absolutely not. This is manosphere bollocks. Being harassed by a wealthy man is no less humiliating, intimidating, and dehumanising than being harassed by a poor one. The differences between harassment and flirting are about consent, something that still seems incredibly hard to understand for a lot of people.
I usually mix it up between "boyfriend" and "partner", because I find both inadequate as a descriptor. Boyfriend rings juvenile and too casual. Partner is impersonal and ambiguous. But I can think of no viable alternative.
Unpopular opinion but Rose and Jack didn't really love each other and they wouldn't have lasted, given that Rose was only 17, cheating on her fiancé and they'd only known each other for two days.
Captain Kirk destroying evil computers with just talking to them vibes