Lately, it's hard to scroll on the internet without wondering where this crazy world is heading. And I don't think anyone has a reliable answer just yet. So what if this time, instead of making sense of it, we embrace the absurd and laugh?

The Facebook page 'Mother Of Sarcasm' is a good place to start. It's dedicated to exposing humanity's collective stupidity, as stated in the page's "About" section, and shares memes that prove we have no idea what we're doing and oftentimes aren't even trying, either. How did we get so far?

#1

Social media post from Hits Blunt humorously reflecting on dogs chasing their tails and collective human brain cell moments.

Owen
Dogs are inherently funny creatures though. That's why they're awesome. Time spent laughing is not time wasted.

    #2

    Tom and Jerry meme comparing Europeans, Asians, and Americans with language skills, highlighting humor in sarcasm posts.

    #3

    Screenshot of a sarcastic social media post about the Oscars voting rule, illustrating collective brain cell humor.

    Lee Gilliland
    The Oscar events were always accompanied by "special presentations " at invitational events so they could watch the nominees. The entire event was always BS

    #4

    Screenshot of sarcastic social media posts highlighting humor and the concept of sharing one collective brain cell.

    martin734
    No, no it isn't.

    #5

    Tweet by Hegel Borg humorously reflecting on human nature with sarcasm in a witty post about collective brain cell humor.

    martin734
    It's called optimism and it is a very dangerous condition.

    #6

    Funny sarcasm post about preferring nocturnal lifestyle with fast internet and quiet nights, highlighting humor and collective brain cell.

    #7

    Reddit post humorously discusses the best way to tell someone their baby is ugly, showcasing sarcasm and funny comments.

    Dan Cone
    let's see your weak old baby

    #8

    Sarcastic post about humans calling dogs best friends while a horse reflects on shared history, humor, and collective brain cell.

    Lotekguy
    Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside a dog, it's too dark to read. - Groucho

    #9

    Social media post from Mother Of Sarcasm stating you are paid by how hard you are to replace, not by how hard you work.

    Talis
    Or more generally: You are paid by how exploitable you are.

    #10

    Hematite ring breaks from negative energy humor post showcasing sarcasm and collective brain cell wit.

    Hugo
    Haematite is brittle.

    #11

    Screenshot of a sarcastic social media post about the stock market and its impact, highlighting humor and collective brain cell.

    Lotekguy
    Too true.

    #12

    Tweet by Cydni Beer about aging with sarcastic humor, reflecting on energy and caring, from Mother Of Sarcasm posts.

    Lotekguy
    Partly true, but some of that indifference is actually from learning how little certain things matter.

    #13

    Sunset over a river with houses and cars, featuring a sarcastic quote about unemployment and 9-5 jobs.

    CloPotato
    I'm currently testing getting freelance, in a seasonal activity. I can hibernate in the winter. It's not perfect rn because it's the first year so I had to rush-prepare everything, I've just finished my website but I still had enough to live if not much more this year, so with the website and a better network I think I can be onto something. What I'd def recommend though is being born a millionaire.

    #14

    Humorous post showing a couple exchanging iPhone SIM trays as a unique symbol of commitment and sarcasm.

    #15

    Text message exchange showing sarcastic humor about noise complaints and a nightclub downstairs, highlighting collective brain cell humor.

    #16

    Reddit sarcastic exchange about British food, showcasing humor and the mother of sarcasm in online posts.

    CloPotato
    I've eaten nice things there but on the other hand my life hasn't been the same since someone told me that I should try Frey Bentos because it's nice and tasty. I have tried it, I wouldn't give it to a dog. So, British food can definitely be good but there is at least one British guy whose palate cannot be trusted.

    #17

    Reddit post from Showerthoughts discussing fear of losing jobs over dying with sarcastic comment about job loss problems.

    martin734
    That's becuase if you live in the USA and have a chronic illness, losing your job really can mean losing your life.

    #18

    Person in a Spider-Man costume presenting a sarcastic post about branded shirts with logos and advertising humor.

    Owen
    You can buy quality clothes that don't have brands on them. Or you can buy sh*t quality clothing that does have a brand logo. The unbranded ones, at least in the UK, are usually better quality if you're paying the same price. And you don't become an advert.

    #19

    Tweet by Jackson Crawford humorously questioning the urge to amass wealth and interfere in others' lives, showcasing sarcasm.

    CloPotato
    If I had 62 billion dollars I'd use them to buy many houses in my town, rent them for ridiculously low prices and make housing affordable. Couldn't resist helping people in need in this way and many others. I would absolutely crash the market for those trying to profit off others so it'd have a larger scale effect too. I would however do almost all of this online and I'd go outside for walks but always in peaceful silence. I'd throw away my phone and keep only a landline to never be contacted when I haven't decided I'm available.

    #20

    Tweet from Dad Jokes sharing a sarcastic funny post about being pulled over by a cop, highlighting humor and sarcasm.

    Roxy222uk
    “It’s these earrings, isn’t it?"

    #21

    Monkey leaning on a colorful bus with a funny caption about work hours, sharing sarcastic humor on collective brain cells.

    #22

    Outdoor rusty table with twisted stick and bench, humorous post illustrating collective brain cell sarcasm.

    #23

    Text message exchange showing a humorous misunderstanding about the lowest price in a funny sarcasm post.

    Owen
    If his wife & kids left, I would pay full price with a tip. Bro is struggling.

    #24

    X-ray image of lungs filled with stars and galaxies, humorous post from Mother of Sarcasm showing collective brain cell humor.

    #25

    Funny post about family distance and sarcasm, showing a humorous take on collective brain cell shared by humanity.

    CloPotato
    That's me. When I was 18 my parents stopped forcing me and since then I've always gone only to the family gatherings that mattered to me. One burden I don't have at least.

    #26

    Funny sarcasm post showing a folded wallet on the ground with a humorous social media comment about gratitude.

    CloPotato
    As the child of my parents and no god, I'll notice this doesn't seem to contain an ID, so I can safely take it to the nearest town hall. Such an amount of money is fishy, so there's a good chance the people who lost it won't ask for it, and after three years it will legally be mine.

    #27

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange showing sarcastic jokes about dating and employment, illustrating humor in human interactions.

    #28

    Sarcastic tweet about a friend with an egyptology degree paying for a PhD, humorously calling college a pyramid scheme.

    #29

    Tweet by the kingfisher humorously describing a mutual lie to a hiring manager about already sending a CV, showcasing sarcasm.

    Owen
    Two succesful lies means nobody lied. They cancel each other out.

    #30

    Social media posts humorously debating humanity’s collective brain cell with images of famous and modern architectural wonders.

    Remi (He/Him)
    Not that the fish building isn't awesome, but for more traditional buildings, Sagrada Familia will be completed next year after being 144 years under construction. They still do need a few more years for the statues and stuff, but still

    #31

    Tweet discussing filming of American Squid Game series, with a woman in focus and a blurred man in the background, sarcasm humor.

    Michael Melfa
    America, Africa, and China. Psh easy.

    #32

    Sarcastic social media exchange about friends raising ransom or awareness, showcasing humor and collective brain cell wit.

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    I don't even have a triangle of friends, let alone a circle.

    #33

    Dad joke tweet featuring sarcasm with a funny job interview question and witty response about conversation choices.

    #34

    Comparison of two vintage photos humorously showing effects of quantum physics on a man, highlighting sarcasm in human behavior posts.

    Remi (He/Him)
    This is your brain on thermodynamics

    #35

    Funny social media exchanges about being new at a job, highlighting sarcasm and humor in everyday work life.

    #36

    Screenshot of a sarcastic social media post discussing school conditioning kids for the 9-5 grind and parenting obligations.

    CloPotato
    This one is not even a joke, just sad

    #37

    Tweet by Trevor Noah humorously predicting the day we must watch ads before answering phone calls, reflecting collective brain cell wit.

    #38

    Search result showing AI incorrectly contradicting that 1995 was 30 years ago in a humorous sarcasm post.

    General Anaesthesia
    Is Europe bigger than the US? Answer in my reply that BP hides because helpful URLs distract from scam job URLs.

    #39

    Twitter exchange showing sarcastic humor about movies ahead of their time, highlighting collective human sarcasm and wit.

    Norfolk and good
    A movie called 2001: A Space Odyssey came out in 1968.

    #40

    Farmers show solidarity at auction while a young man tries to buy back his family farmhouse in a sarcastic meme.

    Owen
    I think we can all agree that the bank should go f**k itself.

    #41

    Man sues employer for racial discrimination, faces bank disbelief leading to another racial discrimination lawsuit, sarcasm humor post.

    Rosecrucian Roeth
    America the Great.................................Great what is yet to be determined.

    #42

    Kitchen appliance screen showing upgrading Windows at 32% with water selection button, illustrating sarcasm humor post.

    #43

    Muscular man smiling alongside a funny post featuring VLC media player with 6 billion downloads and no ads.

    nazligelincik@hotmail.com
    vlc player. free and awesome media player (for windows) for decades!

    #44

    Scene from Jumanji movie showing three characters with the caption about getting sucked into Jumanji for 30 years, humor and sarcasm.

    Owen
    RIP Robin Williams. He was one of a kind. I love him.

    #45

    Screenshot of a sarcastic Twitter exchange about pronouns highlighting humor in human communication.

    #46

    Text image humor about drawbacks of knowing too much English with sarcasm and funny posts on communication.

    #47

    Comparison of 1600 kcal meals showing processed snacks and sugary drinks versus healthy fruits and vegetables, sarcasm humor.

    CloPotato
    If you're struggling and want to eat healthy, the basis of your meals should be: carrots, onions, rice, pasta, lentils and beans. Get a small bottle of spices each month or every two months, a bottle of oil or if it's too expensive coconut milk. If you or your friends go to a fast food, save the ketchup packets (when you're struggling, embarrassing ketchup is better than nothing). My food budget used to be 40€/month living in France with this technique 8 years ago. I know prices have gone up, but they're still the cheapest basic items I see. The spices are not super cheap but you need taste to not fall back into chips and coke.

    #48

    A sarcastic post about British Museum contents, highlighting humor in collective human sarcasm and wit online.

    #49

    Text post reflecting on 2019 as the last normal year, highlighting sarcasm and shared collective brain cell humor.

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    I have felt like this since 2001. You know when in 2001.

    #50

    Tweet exchange about the ideal age for marriage with a sarcastic tone, reflecting humor and collective human experience.

    CloPotato
    Getting married at 15, assuming at least the girl is 15, sounds like the best way to ensure a high ratio of mothers dying while giving birth. Maybe biologically it'd make sense to wait for the pelvis to be entirely "mature" (for lack of a better word).

    #51

    Social media post showing sarcastic humor about not telling a nephew about his 3rd birthday due to a tight budget.

    #52

    Hand holding an orange bulky phone with oversized camera lenses, humorously contrasting thin phone claims sarcasm post.

    panther
    The phone is thin, it's the camera that isn't.

    #53

    Woman resting her head on hand, looking bored at a table with teapot and eggs, highlighting sarcasm in funny posts.

    #54

    Sarcasm post showing progression of thin phone design with humor, illustrating a collective brain cell concept.

    #55

    Woman reacting with surprised and amused expressions to Google lawsuit settlement about deleting incognito browsing data sarcasm meme.

    #56

    Minimalist basement bedroom setup with a bed, shelf, and fan, reflecting humor in shared human experience and sarcasm.

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Roof over your head, electricity, a presumably working laptop, a clean(?) bed. A lot of people would be more than happy with this setup.

    #57

    Woman smiling and leaning out of car window with sarcastic caption about better women drivers and funny comments online.

    Roxy222uk
    That’s how good she is at driving

    #58

    Sarcastic meme about loans and robbing banks paired with an image of a person in a black ski mask speaking into a microphone.

    Talis
    Sure, but in prison, you sit around all day and get fed, whereas outside, you have a job and need to go shopping and - hmm... 🤔

    #59

    Two cats labeled him and her in a grocery store reacting to the high cost of ketchup in a sarcastic meme.

    Remi (He/Him)
    The cheapest ketchup at the moment is 0.35€ lol. Of course the second cheapest is something like 1€ (these are 1kg bottles so 2,2 pounds)

    #60

    ChatGPT and user exchange humorous messages showing sarcasm and playful AI interaction with funny replies.

    Owen
    That is a direct threat.

    #61

    Doctor in white coat pointing at chalkboard with sarcastic medical humor about patients and customers on first day at med school.

    #62

    Comment post highlighting sarcasm about harassment versus flirting based on financial position, reflecting humor and social insight.

    Roxy222uk
    Absolutely not. This is manosphere bollocks. Being harassed by a wealthy man is no less humiliating, intimidating, and dehumanising than being harassed by a poor one. The differences between harassment and flirting are about consent, something that still seems incredibly hard to understand for a lot of people.

    #63

    Screenshot of a sarcastic funny post about group projects not all members doing their part, showcasing humor and sarcasm.

    #64

    Polite reminder sign asking customers not to order food without leaving a minimum 25% tip, showing sarcasm humor.

    #65

    Two cartoon characters share a funny conversation showing sarcasm and humor about collective brain cells in humanity.

    #66

    Baby sitting alone on couch looking confused with text about feeling empty and lacking words, humorous sarcasm post.

    #67

    Humorous images of unfinished ancient Italian buildings with red question marks and an Italian flag highlighting sarcasm.

    #68

    Sarcasm humor meme showing a confused face behind a rainbow flag, highlighting funny humanity and one collective brain cell moments.

    highwaycrossingfrog
    I usually mix it up between "boyfriend" and "partner", because I find both inadequate as a descriptor. Boyfriend rings juvenile and too casual. Partner is impersonal and ambiguous. But I can think of no viable alternative.

    #69

    Sarcastic social media posts discuss dating safety, friends tagging along, and humorous misunderstandings in human behavior.

    Talis
    The space directly around the table IS the perimeter...

    #70

    A sarcastic funny post from r/Showerthoughts about love and disappointment reflecting collective brain cell humor.

    Norfolk and good
    Unpopular opinion but Rose and Jack didn't really love each other and they wouldn't have lasted, given that Rose was only 17, cheating on her fiancé and they'd only known each other for two days.

    #71

    Handwritten sign humorously explaining language barrier with Japanese menu, showcasing sarcasm and funny posts about shared brain cell.

    Owen
    That sign is in very good English, writing, spelling, and grammar. I think they just don't want people there. That aren't Japanese.

    #72

    iPhone packaging with charger, earbuds, and phone displayed, highlighting sarcasm about Apple’s past accessory inclusion.

    Owen
    Don't buy Apple products. Source - I am a huge nerd. They are shafting you.

    #73

    Yearbook photos of two young men in tuxedos with humorous, sarcastic quotes, illustrating collective brain cell humor.

    Remi (He/Him)
    Captain Kirk destroying evil computers with just talking to them vibes

    #74

    A messy bedroom of a physics PhD student at Harvard showing humor in Mother Of Sarcasm posts about collective brain cells.

    Kiki Likes Sweets
    But he does have a dämn nice stick...

    #75

    Man with serious facial expression reacting to sarcastic rapper comment about absent dad in relatable meme about collective brain cell.

    #76

    Sarcastic funny post questioning why men do nothing for their birthday, reflecting humor in collective brain cell humor.

    #77

    Tweet about men not caring about women's careers, highlighting sarcasm in human relationships in a cozy home setting.

    Roxy222uk
    Isn’t that just true of humans? You fall in love with who you fall in love with.

    #78

    Knight in detailed armor feeding a black cat with humorous text about peace and violence, showcasing sarcasm and humanity.

    Owen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes a big, muscular, angry man just wants to pet a kitten. And that's a good thing.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #79

    Social media post exchange showing humor about adulting levels and coping with work, highlighting sarcasm and funny posts.

    Mother Of Sarcasm Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Photographer denied food at wedding deletes photos and leaves, showcasing sarcasm and funny moments from shared humanity.

    Mother Of Sarcasm Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!