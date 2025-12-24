ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas time has the uncanny ability to get us feeling all festive but drive us crazy at the same time. 64% of people with existing mental health conditions report feeling worse during this time of year. And even some of those who are usually mentally okay get hit with the "holiday blues." Family drama, financial pressure, unrealistic expectations and stress are just a few of the factors that contribute to our collective call for help.

But don't worry, we've got you. And we understand that not only is therapy expensive, but many of the couches are closed over Christmas. Sometimes, all you need to help you feel better - if only for a bit - is to be seen, and to have a good laugh while you're at it. Enter My Therapist Says... A legendary Instagram page filled with painfully relatable but hilarious memes. The account has over 8 million followers, in case you needed any further proof that we're all in this together.

We've has put together a list of the best posts from the page, for you to scroll through while your relatives irritate you at the lunch table. You’ll find tips on how to cope with the holiday blues between the images.

Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better and have a very merry Christmas, from all of us here at Bored Panda!

#1

Tweet about therapy humor comparing eating pasta and discussing trauma, linked to memes you might want to share with your therapist.

mytherapistsays

Christmas isn't "the most wonderful time of the year" for everyone. For many, it's the complete opposite. Some feel lonely, sad, anxious or even severely depressed. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), around 64% of people say the holiday season makes their mental health conditions worse.

There's a reason the term "holiday blues" exists. Also known as "holiday depression," it's a situational depression triggered by the onset of the end-of-year holiday season. The anticipation of get-togethers, large family gatherings and attending or hosting social events can increase negative emotions for some people.

“With holiday depression, you can feel like you’re on the outside looking in — like everyone else is having a great time when you’re not or can’t,” says psychologist Dr. Dawn Potter.
    #2

    Text meme humor about visiting people once a year, eating a snack, and leaving early, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays

    Also arrive late and don't let anyone see you

    #3

    Tweet about choosing a comfier zone over comfort zone, a humorous meme related to therapy and mental wellness.

    mytherapistsays

    Sounds like a plan.

    The expert adds that holiday depression can disrupt your relationships, your mental health and your ability to manage everything that life throws at you during this time of the year.

    “Holiday depression can happen to anybody, no matter who you are, because there are so many different things that can trigger it,” Potter reveals.

    If you feel like you might have a bout of the holiday blues but you aren't quite sure, keep scrolling to find out more about the symptoms.
    #4

    Tweet about memorizing phone numbers and directions before smartphones, reflecting on a past era in therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays ,

    No one can reach me now, I simply ignore the phone. I can still remember our first telephone number from nearly 60 years ago. My wife has no idea what her mobile number is. She's only had it 20 years.

    #5

    Person in a Cookie Monster costume sitting alone on a bench at the beach with a meme about snacking and therapist humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Is there a pork scratchings monster? Because I might be one

    #6

    Victorian-style portrait with text about dissociating mid-conversation, relating to therapist memes and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Your secret is safe from me.

    According to Cleveland Clinic, those suffering from holiday depression might feel down, depressed or hopeless more often than not. They could notice that they've lost interest or pleasure in the things they usually enjoy. Having trouble sleeping, concentrating and/or feeling motivated are also symptoms. As are feelings of anxiety, nervousness or being “on edge” around the holidays.
    #7

    Cat wrapped in a blanket on a couch, showing exhaustion after socializing, perfect for therapist memes and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #8

    Three older women clinking mugs at a table, highlighting the importance of support in therapy memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    😂the golden girls , loved that series , like a coven of mad old ladies well funny

    #9

    Tweet by Mike Scollins humorously suggesting to ban 6am and make every day Friday, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays , mikescollins Report

    It's important to remember you're not alone in your sadness. Plenty of people go through this every year.

    “You can try to refocus your thoughts away from the negative things you might be thinking,” suggests Potter. “For example, if you’re wallowing in the idea that everybody else is happy and you’re the only one feeling down, well, that’s just not true.”
    #10

    Close-up of a cat with text No thank you, illustrating a meme from My Therapist Says collection about communication preferences.

    mytherapistsays Report

    My phone has been on silent since 2012

    #11

    Person with messy hair and tired expression wearing a pink dress, illustrating stress in funny therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Spooky. It's like looking in the mirror.

    #12

    Tweet about constantly being occupied with work-related thoughts, relevant to my therapist says memes and therapy humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    The bliss of being retired! Got out of bed at 9.50 this morning :)

    Potter advises that it's important to stay connected to people, especially if you're feeling lonely.

    “Sometimes, when we’re feeling down, we dismiss the connections we do have,” she says. “If you're feeling lonely, reach out.”

    If you're estranged from your family, or have none, she suggests turning to your chosen family. "The ones who bring you joy because you’ve opted into your relationships with one another," she explains.

    We aren't always able to meet people face-to-face but in this day and age, it doesn't mean we can't connect. Send a text, pick up the phone, or even better, do a video call video call to catch up with your tribe and lift your spirits.
    #13

    Text meme about wishing 8 hours of sleep moved as slow as 8 hours at work, related to therapist memes content.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #14

    Meme text about January problems, relatable for sharing with your therapist in a humorous and lighthearted way.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #15

    Sesame Street characters expressing social exhaustion with text about social battery running out but unable to leave yet.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Just about every time.

    On the subject of phones, don't overdo it when it comes to social media, as this can actually make you feel worse.

    “We often make assumptions about other people’s level of happiness without seeing the full picture. But what you see online is just a highlight reel of their holiday," Potter warns.

    The expert advises scaling back on social media consumption and being grateful for what you have, instead of being obsessed with what you don't have.

    “It can relieve you of feeling like you have to live up to something,” she explains. “You may be better able to focus on the fact that the holidays are about connecting, quality time and sharing joy with others — not just one ‘perfect’ photo or video.”

    #16

    Text meme saying can we talk later tell me now or I'll throw up, related to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Especially when it comes from the boss.

    #17

    A meme about staying sharp by asking tough questions, related to therapist humor and mental wellness.

    mytherapistsays Report

    The old joke about old people pondering the hereafter... what am I here after?

    #18

    Tweet meme about being late by choice, related to therapist sayings, with casual tone and humorous intent.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I'd be less irritated with people being late if they used this as their excuse.

    "Reaching out for help during the holidays is one of the best things you can do if you're struggling with your mental health," advises the Advanced Psychiatry Associates site. This can be a person you trust, a friend, a family member or a therapist.

    The site also notes that it's important to be mindful of how you feel at all times. "You may be in the spirit of putting friends and family before yourself with gift-giving and socializing, but staying in tune with your feelings can help keep your symptoms of any mental health problems less severe," it explains. "Know what makes you happy and ensure you make those things a part of your daily routine."
    #19

    Text meme by Rodney Lacroix showing a humorous take on panic attacks, relevant to therapist memes and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Sure. May as well get something useful from it.

    #20

    Funny meme showing a surprised green baby doll with eyelashes about self-checkout camera for therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I look like a gorillla grinch hybrid

    #21

    Kermit the Frog looking at himself in the mirror with a caption about eating healthy and no progress meme related to therapist humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Repeat eating a healthy meal again and again until you see progress. 4 healthy meals in 60 minutes will definitely do the trick!

    #22

    Twitter post by jonny sun with a humorous meme about darkness and time, related to therapist and mental health memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I'm not a summer person, I far prefer the cooler months, but yes this dark at 430-5 thing is BS.

    #23

    Woman looking tired and overwhelmed, illustrating mental fatigue in a vintage style meme about therapy and exhaustion.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I said this to myself when I became an adult and literally remember waiting, and remember not becoming less tired. I thinks it’s been 11 years..

    #24

    Woman with white hair looking unimpressed with text about giving opinions instead of presents, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #25

    A humorous meme about coffee refusal, relevant to therapist memes shared for mental health and wellness humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I wait more than two hours, I don't drink coffee for the whole night.

    #26

    Ancestor in colonial clothing looking serious with sky background, humorous meme for My Therapist Says sharing with therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Yeah, but did they ever have to deal with unannounced roadworks or a 15 miles detour when you're 100 yards from your destination?

    #27

    Lisa Simpson lying in bed, exhausted from depression but awake due to anxiety, illustrating a relatable therapist meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #28

    Tweet by Natalie Would stating you can't be hurt because the person is not the internal monologue, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #29

    Social media post meme about a haunted house tapping on head, relating to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Isn't that a cure for water on the brain?

    #30

    Tweet meme about going to bed early instead of socializing, related to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    This time of the year, it's barely light on my drive into work, and barely light on my drive home.

    #31

    Text meme about ADHD humor, highlighting the struggle therapists say with rapid storytelling in therapy sessions.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #32

    Woman with gray hair and striped sweater looking skeptical, illustrating a funny therapy meme about self-awareness and problem venting.

    mytherapistsays Report

    There's rather a lot of that on BP these days...

    #33

    Text meme expressing resilience and gratitude for life, related to therapist conversations and mental health reflections.

    mytherapistsays Report

    This! I should be dead at least 3 times now

    #34

    Meme listing adulting struggles including being busy, tired, sad, stomach aches, and constant bills for therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #35

    Classical painting of a person holding a drink with text about feeling relaxed and questioning forgotten responsibilities, therapy meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Finish dressing up? Nah, it's fine - you're at home (presumably).

    #36

    Twitter post about scheduling therapy the day after Thanksgiving, highlighting therapy and mental health humor memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I think this is the real reason Black Friday started. Some of us were going to jail if we didn't get away from the relatives.

    #37

    Text meme saying my age is news to me every single time I remember, related to therapist memes for sharing.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Memory loss is not the worst thing about old age. It's actually the memory loss.

    #38

    Text meme about relentless months with no break, relatable for sharing with your therapist and therapy discussions.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Months should have monthends like weeks have weekends.

    #39

    Tweet about struggling to sleep using a phone's bright light, a meme relatable to sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #40

    Personified meme of a girl sleeping with text about canceling plans, illustrating feelings related to therapy and self-care.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #41

    Person winking with text about anxiety and planning, a relatable meme for sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #42

    Person lying in bed looking exhausted with a laptop, illustrating memes about sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Just remember One Piece is now wrapping up its first season. An over 1100 episode season.

    #43

    Healthy morning foods and drinks contrasted with evening snacks and treats, illustrating a funny meme about lifestyle and therapy.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Many a temple nowadays is a massive, derelict overgrown ruin. The comparison holds.

    #44

    Tweet about becoming a secret santa by forgetting midnight purchases, relatable meme from My Therapist Says collection.

    mytherapistsays Report

    To the positive, my personal secret santa has excellent tastes.

    #45

    Person sleeping curled up in bed under white blanket, illustrating coping with problems in a therapist meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #46

    Classical painting of a woman looking up with hand on chest, meme about seasonal depression and year-round mental health in therapy context.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #47

    Woman holding a note saying sorry and can't leave bed, expressing feelings in a humorous therapy meme format.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I never liked her. Brodrick cheated on her. Dont think he likes her either

    #48

    Screenshot of a meme about losing time on phone, relevant to therapist memes for sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    ... or start watching clips on YouTube.

    #49

    Text meme about sun setting early ruining life, reflecting themes from My Therapist Says memes for sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    What you're talking about? Sunset is just after 3pm

    #50

    Person lying in bed looking exhausted with text about "all sorts" of activities, relatable therapist meme humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #51

    Tweet from Kristen Mulrooney about her 2 year old yelling for help in the morning, relatable meme for therapist discussions.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #52

    Tweet about a boyfriend asking to borrow a shirt he originally owns, featured in therapist memes to share.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #53

    Child wearing red sunglasses with hand raised, humorously illustrating a dramatic response to solutions in therapy memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #54

    Tweet about chocolate advent calendar and Christmas countdown, related to my therapist says memes humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    I guess it's November 18th. 🙂

    #55

    Woman in oversized suit sitting at table with caption about logging on to meeting, related to therapist memes to share.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Is that trousers or a blankie?

    #56

    Fantasy scene with a woman riding a pink flying horse, text about apologizing for not texting back, therapy meme concept.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #57

    A close-up of a cat looking annoyed with text about canceling plans and someone offering solutions meme for therapy humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #58

    Tweet about being ready for Thanksgiving after years of overeating and arguing with family, shared in therapist memes context.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #59

    Pig cuddled up in bed under a blanket, humorously illustrating a meme about therapy and self-care moments.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #60

    Social media post meme about financial irresponsibility, fitting My Therapist Says meme theme for sharing with therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #61

    Kermit meme riding scooter captioned about defending a friend with no knowledge, related to therapist memes to share.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #62

    Young woman holding designer shopping bags with text about materialism, a relatable meme from My Therapist Says series.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #63

    Woman smiling joyfully outside a building, representing life after ordering something, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #64

    Funny meme text about not wanting to work in December, relating to themes shared with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #65

    Claymation characters hugging with text about anxiety and multiple personalities, a relatable therapy meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Oh that's so me and my husband. He is tall and slim. I am short and fat

    #66

    Text meme about reflecting on past memories while stalking an Instagram archive, highlighting therapist humor and self-reflection.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #67

    Tweet meme about struggling to be cozy in bed all month due to having a job, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #68

    Tweet text about struggling to dress properly for 60 degree weather, featured in therapist memes collection.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Yeah. It's 15C. A little too cold to be warm and a little too warm to be cold.

    #69

    Tweet by youngmi mayer about using LOL as emotional support at the end of every sentence, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #70

    Two horror movie characters on phones, caption about calling bestie to check if feeling crazy, therapy meme concept.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #71

    Man lying on the ground smiling at phone with caption about sharing memes to avoid friends feeling lonely, therapy memes theme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #72

    Woman laughing and raising a glass with text about exes, relatable meme for sharing with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #73

    Person with long hair cupping hands to mouth, saying let them speak, illustrating anxiety and common sense conflict, therapy meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #74

    Man in a sweater vest and suit smiling awkwardly, meme about sharing with your therapist and seeking approval.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #75

    Text meme about trying to eat healthy but holidays and days like Thanksgiving or Christmas ruin it, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    You forgot Halloween. This Halloween I'm rocking my gray hair and walker by wearing a shirt that says, "You're Never Too Old to Beg for Candy!" And I'm going to put all those bags I bought for the grocery store to good use, too.

    #76

    Text meme with the phrase you're so quiet i wish you were too, related to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Smile? Are you out of your effing mind?

    #77

    Man smiling with arms crossed in kitchen, meme about almost not going to work, related to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #78

    Text meme about drinking wine referencing the first miracle of Jesus, shared in therapist memes for humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Fundies forget how Jesus partied with taz collectors and prosty toots

    #79

    Cat looking tired next to person with text about social battery running out, relating to therapist and mental health memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Ever so often. (Sigh)

    #80

    Person wearing a large green slime costume sitting at a table, meme about returning to true form after virtual meeting ends, therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #81

    Two men chatting casually on a bed in a relaxed setting, illustrating My Therapist Says memes about sharing moments.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #82

    Person in messy makeup and hair looking tired with caption about taking care of yourself, related to therapist memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #83

    Man looking at an imaginary camera, meme style, reflecting on plot twists, related to therapist and mental health humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #84

    Woman in black outfit holding a white cup and smiling, illustrating a meme about therapy and agreeing with people to stop talking.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Unfortunately, it usually takes more than that.

    #85

    Shrek sleeping with a dog at 7:30 pm, illustrating a humorous moment from therapist memes to share with your therapist.

    mytherapistsays Report

    #86

    Small dog with a skeptical expression wearing a pink collar, illustrating a meme about therapy and bad decisions before year-end.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Go for it, doggy dude!

    #87

    Text meme about Thanksgiving humor, showing a casual conversation relevant to therapy and mental health topics.

    mytherapistsays