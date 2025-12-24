ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas time has the uncanny ability to get us feeling all festive but drive us crazy at the same time. 64% of people with existing mental health conditions report feeling worse during this time of year. And even some of those who are usually mentally okay get hit with the "holiday blues." Family drama, financial pressure, unrealistic expectations and stress are just a few of the factors that contribute to our collective call for help.

But don't worry, we've got you. And we understand that not only is therapy expensive, but many of the couches are closed over Christmas. Sometimes, all you need to help you feel better - if only for a bit - is to be seen, and to have a good laugh while you're at it. Enter My Therapist Says... A legendary Instagram page filled with painfully relatable but hilarious memes. The account has over 8 million followers, in case you needed any further proof that we're all in this together.

We've has put together a list of the best posts from the page, for you to scroll through while your relatives irritate you at the lunch table. You’ll find tips on how to cope with the holiday blues between the images.

Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better and have a very merry Christmas, from all of us here at Bored Panda!