ADVERTISEMENT

Now and then, a post pops up on your feed that isn’t all that it seems. At first glance, it looks pretty innocent, until you scroll a little further, then suddenly the whole thing becomes comical. As it turns out, that’s exactly what this compilation is all about. Whether it’s things that simply shouldn’t exist together, an amusing comment, or a wildly inappropriate statement, these posts get funnier the closer you look. Get ready for 45 of the internet’s most hilarious posts, with truly unexpected twists that will leave you saying, “Wait a minute!”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Thinking Of The Same

Two illustrated women discuss why women live longer than men, paired with a humorous social media post about coworkers and a taser.

InternalPerception60 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    😳

    Funny social media posts about Christmas pets and holiday food that make you say wait what and laugh out loud

    Raven9706 Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Makes Sense

    Collage of fantasy and children’s shows images paired with a humorous conspiracy theory to make you laugh out loud.

    Galaxy_star_walker Report

    10points
    POST
    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I don’t like this. Does this mean the Baby is technically Sauron?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Neil Was Very Opinionated

    Tweet humor about Neil Armstrong’s moon perception change, fitting the 45 posts that make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    Prodigy829 Report

    9points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One small flex for all mankind

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Wait...what?

    Screenshot of a funny social media post about Michael Jackson's Instagram pronouns that will make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    BlackJim1929 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Have You Ever Had Upside Down Peas¿

    Funny social media post about peas upside down on a plate, part of viral posts that make you laugh out loud.

    Memento13Mori Report

    9points
    POST
    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The peas' shadows are above the highlights.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Wait A Minute

    Tweet about spotting historical inaccuracies in the Chernobyl documentary, part of funny posts that make you say wait what

    Jec1027 Report

    9points
    POST
    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This made me do a double-take. 🤣

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Mans Been Legit This Whole Time?!

    Humorous post showing large piles of cash found in Nigerian apartment with a funny caption about emails.

    ItsJaaaaake Report

    9points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this picture ture number of times over a period of times. I always wonder where did this person get 43 mil. US dollars. And in cash.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    It Will Be Like That Though

    Screenshot of a Tesla interior with a humorous post about Tesla cars connecting via Bluetooth to communicate nearby.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...so texting and driving ia legal now?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Had Me In The First Half

    Funny Twitter post about an unusual relationship that will make you say wait and laugh out loud.

    abdu113 Report

    8points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toxic toddlers are the worst!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Wholesome Holup

    Funny social media post about a mix-up leading to marriage, perfect for posts that make you say wait what and laugh.

    Able_Record2273 Report

    8points
    POST

    Did you know that even scientists aren’t fully aware of the reasons why we laugh? Apart from what the dictionary tells us, humor is actually quite complex, unique to each person, and difficult to pin down. This is why what triggers laughter and why some people find things funny when others don’t continues to fuel debate among researchers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Heights Of Being Determined

    Hong Kong gangster kidnaps Asia’s richest man’s son for $100 million ransom, then asks for investment advice afterward.

    shameless_toddler Report

    8points
    POST
    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously not into personal security...

    3
    3points
    reply
    #13

    Some People At Work

    Funny social media post showing a humorous phone call exchange that will make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Coffee Is Free

    Funny post about a flight attendant, coffee preferences, and a humorous misunderstanding from a viral post collection.

    MaverickGoose81 Report

    7points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like my coffee as dark as my soul... jk I don't drink coffee, just like I don't have a soul

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    History Repeating

    Screenshot of a viral post about Kanye West's revoked honorary degree, featuring humorous reactions and laughs.

    KristaW_ Report

    7points
    POST
    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who knows what it may lead to 😭

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    That's How Homies Meet

    Text message exchange showing a funny and surprising conversation in posts that will make you laugh out loud.

    PDFfile69 Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    Holup, Ultimate Dad Flex Of All Time (…of All Time!)

    Funny posts showing dad's old photos with a celebrity, capturing moments that make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    FenixDriver Report

    6points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a definite flex.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Too Close To Reality

    Person wearing a Polo jacket facing a rearing police horse during a street protest, capturing a funny and surprising moment.

    smumuguy Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Jalifornia Vibes

    Close-up of a woman with caption about a name rhyming with a state and a comment making a funny post joke.

    Nintendophile79 Report

    6points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anybody else running through all the states using J as the first letter? I kinda like Jalabama.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    A Long Chill Vacation

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange about picking a number and not speaking for days, a post to make you laugh.

    Samicuz Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Just Another Wholesome Gaming Moment

    Reddit post from classicwow subreddit with a humorous WoW questing question and a funny comment response.

    msdrxn Report

    5points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that was a rollercoaster of emotions...

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Wait

    Funny funeral home truck with a "Don't get vaccinated" message driving in a busy city street, showing posts that make you laugh.

    paaandora Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need a box truck for body pickup? Antivaxxers need to pay attention

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    We’ve all probably heard the saying “laughter is the best medicine,” but have we ever thought about why it exists? It’s said that when we laugh, we breathe in more oxygen, which in turn boosts circulation, leaving us feeling invigorated. Additionally, our brains release natural stress and pain relievers that make us feel calmer and more relaxed, ultimately lifting our spirits and boosting emotional wellness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    What Did He Say!

    Man refuses to give up bus seat for pregnant woman, sparking controversy and surprising reactions in viral posts.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The misogyny is strong with this one.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Is It The Matter? They Said

    Tweet from a seafood restaurant promoting vegan options featuring feta cheese salad, sparking a humorous vegan debate online.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is something refreshing about honesty at times.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Holup

    Reddit post warning against pouring warm water on windshields with contradicting comment, a funny life pro tip example.

    HFIntegrale Report

    5points
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our obstinate young daughter did not heed her brother's advice when her hands were cold while skiing to NOT run her mittens under hot water in the bathroom. Not sure if he was using reverse psychology or not ... but frozen mittens are not a fun thing to experience neither for a child nor a parent.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Oh

    Tweet about Walmart theft losses humorously highlighting viral posts that make you say wait and laugh out loud.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might as well. We're paying SNAP benefits to their employees because Walmart doesn't pay a living wage. We're paying people with our tax dollars because big corporations really like socialism that helps them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    That Oughta Do It

    Tweet mocking millennials quitting student loans and saving money with humor from posts that will make you say wait what

    _wimpykid_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Oh Happy Birthday

    Funny social media posts about unexpected gifts and humorous car stories that will make you laugh out loud.

    krishmurjani18 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Holup… You Mean To Tell Me You Don’t?

    Woman in green sweater sharing a funny post about her husband narrating his thoughts in his head, relatable humor moment

    doublejmsu Report

    4points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember being a little kid and being fascinated that when I had "Let it Go" stuck in my head, it sounded like Elsa was actually singing in my head. There was also a time as a child where I genuinely thought I was the only person capable of actual thought because nobody understood me and I didn't understand them (hello, undiagnosed autism!). My inner voice doesn't sound like my speaking voice- it just sounds like my inner voice, not like anyone else. Sometimes if I've been watching a lot of a certain Youtuber or something as background noise, my thoughts will follow their speech patterns, though.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    'murica

    Land O Lakes butter packaging with Native American imagery and a caption about land ownership humor post.

    BlackJim1929 Report

    4points
    POST
    jenniferdavid_harper avatar
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand your point, but LoL changed their packaging because the Native American image was racist.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Now Wait A Minute

    Plus-sized women making funny posts about attraction and body terms that will make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    iamcalifornia Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Das Ist Nicht Dein Ernst

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange that will make you say wait what and then laugh out loud

    cwdl Report

    4points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh... Humans, your ancestors did some horrible things.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    No One Understands Love Nowadays

    Funny unexpected Twitter conversation showing dating issues that will make you say wait and laugh out loud.

    Samicuz Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    It may come as a surprise to learn that sarcasm isn’t always funny. When it’s overused in conversation, it often takes over the mood, and not in a good way. Surprisingly, our brains are wired to respond to and appreciate clever wit more positively than sarcasm, since it isn’t mean or aggressive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A New Friend Is Always Good

    Screenshot of a funny social media post describing a surprise visit with accommodating and humorous details.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    I Love Cheating

    Funny social media exchange about cheating, academic integrity, and misunderstandings provoking laughter and surprise.

    scooping101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    This Didn’t Age Well

    Tweet showing a humorous Starcraft tournament prize structure that makes people laugh out loud.

    DatTheMaster Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Sorry Bruh

    Man on a quiz show puzzled by question with funny viral posts that make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    kodekuzuri Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Well We All Screwed

    Meme about Google $5 billion lawsuit and male reaction, fitting 45 posts that will make you say wait what and laugh out loud

    BonesNB_ Report

    3points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who thought they didnt monitor it? Incognito just means it doesn't get saved to your history, not that you don't exist.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    IQ Level 23

    Screenshot of humorous social media posts that make you say wait what and laugh out loud with funny replies.

    Dexter_Naman Report

    3points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can fix ugly, you can fix fat, you can’t fix stupid

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    Kim Is A Korean Name

    Funny social media post about mistaken identity and humor that will make you say wait what and laugh out loud.

    gardangku Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Tell Me

    Apartment building exterior with numerous air conditioning units stacked, creating a funny and surprising visual effect.

    Successful_Actuary53 Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Nursing School

    Tweet showing a nursing school question about responding to a father whose newborn just died with humorous engagement stats.

    Dexter_Naman Report

    2points
    POST
    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're entitled to a refund."

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    They're Trying To Pull A Fast One On Her

    Two-headed woman photo illustrating posts that make you say wait what and laugh with funny unusual situations.

    PhoenixisLegnd Report

    1point
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is some b*llshit right there. Either they’re two people or one person but pick one and stick with it

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Took Me A While To Figure Out What Was Wrong

    A collage of Tinder profiles featuring women posing in similar urban outdoor settings, highlighting funny moments.

    Howtobe_normal Report

    0points
    POST
    missy_kennycorron avatar
    MK-C PHD
    MK-C PHD
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don’t get it???

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    What Do You Mean?

    A humorous social media post featuring a confused teddy bear meme and MrBeast’s private jet challenge.

    SaxyCookies Report

    -2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!