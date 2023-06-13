Some are more excited by the prospect of a party, a night out, or even small talk, than others. Understandably so; what might sound like fun for a social butterfly can turn into a nightmare scenario for someone more introverted. In environments that favor the butterflies, introverts might face certain challenges or situations quite a few of them can relate to.

Finding something relatable is always nice, whether it’s a person on the same boat or online content covering something so familiar, it feels like a hug. This type of content can be found on the ‘Introverted Struggle’ Instagram account. Using jokes and memes, it covers everything from social anxiety to spending days on end in the living room, and beyond. We have gathered some of their best examples on this list today, so wait no longer, scroll down and enjoy.