Some are more excited by the prospect of a party, a night out, or even small talk, than others. Understandably so; what might sound like fun for a social butterfly can turn into a nightmare scenario for someone more introverted. In environments that favor the butterflies, introverts might face certain challenges or situations quite a few of them can relate to.

Finding something relatable is always nice, whether it’s a person on the same boat or online content covering something so familiar, it feels like a hug. This type of content can be found on the ‘Introverted Struggle’ Instagram account. Using jokes and memes, it covers everything from social anxiety to spending days on end in the living room, and beyond. We have gathered some of their best examples on this list today, so wait no longer, scroll down and enjoy.

#1

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#1
introvertedstruggle

Nea
Nea
Also checking spellings of ‘write’, or ‘do’!

#2

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#2
introvertedstruggle

✨dUhPrEsSiOn✨

#3

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#3
introvertedstruggle

Brings me back to my days at summer camp ._.

#4

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#4
introvertedstruggle

#5

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#5
introvertedstruggle

BC
BC
First thing I do when I wake up is put my phone on 'do not disturb'. I love it, it's like when we used to leave the landline off the hook while watching a film.

#6

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#6
introvertedstruggle

Then you get dragged to all the parties and sit there being socially akward while they talk to everyone and you´re just there exsisting :D

#7

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#7
introvertedstruggle

#8

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#8
introvertedstruggle

#9

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#9
introvertedstruggle

That is freaking adorable

#10

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#10
introvertedstruggle

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Goshdiddlydarnit Google stop scaring everyone and our self diagnosises!!

#11

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#11
introvertedstruggle

Nea
Nea
Me- asocial and average looking.

#12

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#12
introvertedstruggle

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Me when I'm talking and my mum asks me to speak in English 🤦‍♀️

#13

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#13
introvertedstruggle

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
I really hate this one because of how true it is ..

#14

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#14
introvertedstruggle

idk if yall can see it but in the painting behind her it looks like it says something. idk i see the name john

#15

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#15
introvertedstruggle

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
My depression doesn't need help, it's thriving well all by itself.

#16

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#16
introvertedstruggle

#17

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#17
introvertedstruggle

#18

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#18
introvertedstruggle

#19

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#19
introvertedstruggle

#20

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#20
introvertedstruggle

unsee juice unsee juice unsee juice

#21

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#21
introvertedstruggle

#22

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#22
introvertedstruggle

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Oh stock images, you still make absolutely no sense to the world...

#23

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#23
introvertedstruggle

#24

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#24
introvertedstruggle

WHY CANT I BE THE GF 😭

#25

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#25
introvertedstruggle

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
I've got a friend with a bunch of stories like that... 🙄

#26

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#26
introvertedstruggle

#27

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#27
introvertedstruggle

#28

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#28
introvertedstruggle

#29

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#29
introvertedstruggle

#30

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#30
introvertedstruggle

#31

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#31
introvertedstruggle

Darkiriscat
Darkiriscat
Or your life for that matter

#32

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#32
introvertedstruggle

#33

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#33
introvertedstruggle

My couch is my best friend

#34

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#34
introvertedstruggle

#35

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#35
introvertedstruggle

#36

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#36
introvertedstruggle

#37

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#37
introvertedstruggle

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Ohmigod why is this so true tho...

#38

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#38
introvertedstruggle

Little O
Little O
That image is so cute and sad at the same time

#39

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#39
introvertedstruggle

hey look, its human mark zuckerberg

#40

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#40
introvertedstruggle

#41

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#41
introvertedstruggle

yup... that about sums it up

#42

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#42
introvertedstruggle

also my phycologist: well you see, the whale represents the hugeness of your issues...

#43

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#43
introvertedstruggle

#44

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#44
introvertedstruggle

not sure what this has to do with introverts but ok

#45

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#45
introvertedstruggle

#46

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#46
introvertedstruggle

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
You have your pre-nap nap, your nap, and your post-nap nap. And if there's time, sneak in an extra nap before bed.

#47

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#47
introvertedstruggle

#48

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#48
introvertedstruggle

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Excuse me? I'm old, but I'm certainly not an adult. And don't tell me to act my age because I've never been this age before and I don't know how.

#49

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#49
introvertedstruggle

omg where did you get that photo of me 😮😅

#50

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#50
introvertedstruggle

#51

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

#51
introvertedstruggle

Monsen
Monsen
Im worried about her eyes

#52

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

Me my whole life

#53

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#54

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#55

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

Dr T
Dr T
Photoshopped or key evidence in a court case

#56

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#57

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

DANG SAVAGE MOM

#58

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#59

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

that is so cool. I wanna be that talented :( actually i don think its talent as much as it is patience lol

#60

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#61

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#62

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

#63

Funny-Jokes-Introverted-Struggle

introvertedstruggle Report

