‘Introverted Struggle’: 75 Relatable Memes To Speak To The Introvert Inside You
Some are more excited by the prospect of a party, a night out, or even small talk, than others. Understandably so; what might sound like fun for a social butterfly can turn into a nightmare scenario for someone more introverted. In environments that favor the butterflies, introverts might face certain challenges or situations quite a few of them can relate to.
Finding something relatable is always nice, whether it’s a person on the same boat or online content covering something so familiar, it feels like a hug. This type of content can be found on the ‘Introverted Struggle’ Instagram account. Using jokes and memes, it covers everything from social anxiety to spending days on end in the living room, and beyond. We have gathered some of their best examples on this list today, so wait no longer, scroll down and enjoy.
This post may include affiliate links.
Then you get dragged to all the parties and sit there being socially akward while they talk to everyone and you´re just there exsisting :D
Goshdiddlydarnit Google stop scaring everyone and our self diagnosises!!
idk if yall can see it but in the painting behind her it looks like it says something. idk i see the name john
My depression doesn't need help, it's thriving well all by itself.
Oh stock images, you still make absolutely no sense to the world...
I've got a friend with a bunch of stories like that... 🙄
also my phycologist: well you see, the whale represents the hugeness of your issues...
You have your pre-nap nap, your nap, and your post-nap nap. And if there's time, sneak in an extra nap before bed.
Excuse me? I'm old, but I'm certainly not an adult. And don't tell me to act my age because I've never been this age before and I don't know how.
that is so cool. I wanna be that talented :( actually i don think its talent as much as it is patience lol