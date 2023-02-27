Chances are that if you’ve opened this article, you are in a position to hire someone. Good for you! Even better, you’ve opened an article dedicated to funny job interview questions, which also means that you truly care about the interviewee feeling relaxed, at ease, and comfortable while you’re conducting your interview. So, without any further ado - this is our list of the best funny job interview questions. 

These funny questions aren’t just good to relieve the tension that inevitably hangs in the air whenever there’s a job interview being conducted. In fact, as you’re about to see, these job interview questions, although superficially entertaining, do ask about some pretty serious stuff and reveal interesting character traits once answered. Take, for instance, the one inquiring about the choice of being either Batman or Robin. Now, although it seems fun, by choosing Batman, someone will prove they’re more of a leading character, while by choosing Robin, they’ll disclose their aptitude for teamwork. See, although funny, these are, in fact, some of the best questions you could add to your job interview roster to truly dive beneath the surface!

Now, ready to pick your choices? If so, just scroll down below to where the submissions start. Although we’re pretty certain that all of these are good job interview questions, they are in a bit of a jumble as of now. So, once you get to them, be sure to rank them so the absolute best find their way to the top of this list. 

#1

If I gave you $10 bucks to go buy me chocolate milk, and it only cost $3, would you bring me all the change or would you tell me it was actually $10? Because I’ll know. I’ll know chocolate milk doesn’t cost that much.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

I'd bring back change, with the receipt.

#2

Why on earth are you here today?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

Because I was not born on another planet.

#3

What would I find in your fridge right now?

#4

If aliens landed in front of you and, in exchange for anything you desire, offered you any position on their planet what would you want?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

A job that does not require me to go to their planet.

#5

If Hollywood made a movie about your life, whom would you like to see play the lead role as you?

#6

Explain quantum electrodynamics in two minutes, starting now.

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
LizzieBoredom

It's like Tender for electrons.

#7

How do you weigh an elephant without using a scale?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

Archimedes' principle. Measure the displaced volume of water.

#8

How many ball bearings, each one inch in diameter, can fit inside a 747 aircraft?

#9

Are your parents disappointed with your career aspirations?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

They would be if they knew what kind of questions I am being asked in this interview.

#10

Tell me how you would determine how many house painters there are in the UK?

#11

What’s the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to you?

#12

Sell me this glass of water.

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
Sam Juan

Consuming just eight glasses of dihydrogen monoxide per day can provide you with amazing health benefits. Also, by submitting this versatile elixir to attainable low temperatures, it can be transformed into effective building material.

#13

Given the numbers 1 to 1,000, what is the minimum number of guesses needed to find a specific number, if you are given the hint ‘higher’ or ‘lower’ for each guess you make?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

Pick the number in the middle, halve each time. I bet it is quicker than you'd might think. I am gonna say 16 at most.

#14

If you were given a free full-page ad in the newspaper and had to sell yourself in six words or less, how would the ad read?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

I am good with attention to detail.

#15

We finish the interview and you step outside the office and find a lottery ticket that ends up winning $10 million. What would you do?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

Look up how I can claim the prize here in England. Dollars? It could be a Canadian or an Australian ticket.

#16

Describe the color yellow to somebody who is blind.

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
Sam Juan

I once had to describe the color green, so of approach this the same way: imagine how the warmth of the sun feels on your skin, combined with the smell of a sunflower and the taste of sweet corn.

#17

You have five bottles of pills. One bottle has 9 gram pills; the others have 10 gram pills. You have a scale that can be used only once. How can you find out which bottle contains the 9 gram pills?

#18

If you were a bicycle, what part would you be?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Nathaniel

If I was a bicycle I'd be the whole thing. Do you mean f you were part of a bicycle which part would you be?

#19

Who would win a battle between a ninja and a pirate?

#20

How would you move Mount Fuji?

#21

How would you measure 9 minutes using only a 4 minute and 7 minute hourglass?

#22

If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be and why?

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
A Wild Bean

Any tree. Please. I just want to be a tree. No responsibilities, only sunlight. Please please please.

#23

How long does it take you to scroll through Facebook before giving up?


Nathaniel
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dunno, I am not on Facebook.

#24

How many friendships have you ruined because you refused to play a game of Monopoly mercifully?

#25

Name 5 uses for a stapler other than stapling.

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weapon, paperweight, weapon, doorstop, aaaand weapon

#26

Sing a song that best describes you.

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm blue dabadi dabadaj.

#27

If you were a character from Star Wars, which one would you be?

#28

Using a scale of 1 to 10, rate yourself on how weird you are.

#29

You need to check that your friend, James, has your correct phone number but you cannot ask him directly. You must write the question on a card which and give it to Heidi who will take the card to James and return the answer to you. What must you write on the card, besides the question, to ensure James can encode the message so that Heidi cannot read your phone number?

#30

Do you like Jerry or Tom?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tom. Jerry is a rodent and vermin. Mouse constantly wee, so wherever he goes, he is not just leaving poop but a stream of urine also.

#31

Which super power do you like to have and why?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To make anyone shart themselves, no one is going to give you grief if they have just opened the bomb bay doors. My arch enemy would be Donald Trump. he wears adult nappies and he is not afraid pf crapping himself.

#32

If both a taxi and a limo were priced the exact same, which one would you choose?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taxi. the limo has more chance of smelling of vomit, p**s, and cheap perfume.

0
#33

If you saw someone steal a tin of beans in Tesco, would you report it?

#34

On a scale of 1 to 10, how intolerable do you find baby pictures on Facebook?

#35

Do you think zombies should be slow or fast? Why?

Report

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, who would want them to be fast??

#36

Do you consider yourself lucky? Why or why not?

#37

A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a sombrero. What does he say and why is he here?

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*googling 'what sound does a penguin make'*

#38

How would you convince someone to do something they didn’t want to do?

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will, seems like I found another use for the stapler besides stapling.

#39

If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose that name?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not telling you. I wouldn't want you tracking me down.

#40

When you go on holiday, when do you pack your case?

#41

How would you explain a database in three sentences to your eight year old nephew?

#42

If I assembled three of your former supervisors in a room and asked them about you, what would they say about you that you would say is not true?

#43

How would you design a spice rack for a blind person?

#44

What has been your most bizarre life experience?

#45

What do you think would be a fitting epitaph on your gravestone?

#46

How many balloons would fit in this room?

#47

How many bricks are there in Shanghai? Consider only residential buildings.

#48

You have three boxes. One contains only apples, one contains only oranges, and one contains both apples and oranges. The boxes have been incorrectly labeled so that no label accurately identifies the contents of any of the boxes. Opening just one box, and without looking inside, you take out one piece of fruit. By looking at the fruit, how can you immediately label all of the boxes correctly?

#49

What did you want to be when you were 10 years old?

#50

What are the first three things you’d do on your first day at work here?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Open Bored Panda, read Bored Panda, comment on Bored Panda.

#51

How would you react if you are transformed into a fish?

#52

What do you like to wear when you go to work?

#53

If you were a t-shirt, what colour would you be and why?

#54

What was the last book you read?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A thriller by Harlan Coben. The boy in the woods I think it is called.

#55

Can you describe an atom?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Atoms are liars, they make up everything.

#56

What are five uncommon uses of a brick, not including building, layering, or a paperweight?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In a sock, weapon. As a tool to provide glaziers work. Hilarious prank atop an ajar door so it falls on someone's head as they enter the room. To disassemble delict equipment. Sex toy.

#57

What is the worst decision you have ever made?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Accepting this interview.

#58

How would you solve problems if you were from Mars?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Invade Earth using tripods. But make sure I am vaccinated against Earth germs first.

#59

You’ve been given an elephant. You can’t give it away or sell it. What would you do with the elephant?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope that it migrates South for the winter.

#60

Are you a hunter or a gatherer?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gatherer. Far more efficient and provide the bulk of the dietary requirements. Hunting is for glory hounds and people who think they are "alpha".

#61

If you had a choice between two superpowers, being invisible or flying, which would you choose?

#62

What was the last gift you gave someone?

#63

What would you do if you were the only survivor of a plane crash?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rearrange the dead bodies into comical poses.

#64

If you could lead a parade through your office, what type would it be?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A strippers and exhibitionists parade.

#65

Tell me about your most unusual talent or party trick.

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can blow air out of my tear ducts (I know, like, two other people who can do that)

#66

What would your slogan be if you were a brand?

#67

On average, how many times a week do you hurt yourself trying to dance in the shower?

#68

What’s the most money you’ve ever drunkenly spent at McDonald’s?

#69

Who would you let punch you directly in the face?

#70

How many days have you gone without showering?

#71

What do you think cats dream about?

#72

If you got to choose a song that would play every time you entered a room, what song would you pick, and why?

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since this seems to be a work environment: Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen!

#73

Who would win a fight between Spiderman and Batman?

Report

#74

Teach me something I don’t know in the next five minutes.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you know how to suck eggs?

#75

What is the best compliment you have ever been told?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That I am a character. Just that. No qualifying statements.

#76

If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

#77

What’s the most interesting holiday you’ve ever had?

#78

What would you choose as your last meal?

#79

If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?

#80

You have a bouquet of flowers. All but two are roses, all but two are daisies, and all but two are tulips. How many flowers do you have?

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Three? I think? I'm bad at riddles and even worse at math

#81

What is the philosophy of martial arts?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could tell you the philosphy of marital arts if you'd prefer?

#82

If you could be any superhero, which one would you be?

#83

You are in charge of 20 people. Organise them to figure out how many bicycles were sold in your area last year.

#84

How do I rate as an interviewer?

#85

What is your favourite flavour of ice cream?

#86

If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

#87

Who do you like the best, your mum or your dad?

#88

If you were an animal/a can of soup/some other random object, which one would you be?

#89

What is the temperature when it’s twice as cold as zero degrees?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By what measurement standard? Celsius and Fahrenheit have different values, and in Kelvin the temperature would still be zero degress.

#90

How would you describe yourself in three words?

#91

What kind of people do you dislike?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ones that are alive.

#92

What video games do you play?

#93

What would you do when you have learnt that your boat is out of oil?

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who cares, it's a sailboat.

#94

Why do you think Charles Chaplin is famous?

#95

What will you do if you have a time machine?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kill my own Grandfather.

#96

If you could speak to one type of animal, what would it be?

#97

If two cars are travelling in a two lap race on a track of any length, one going 60 mph and the other going 30 mph, how fast will the slower car have to go to finish at the same time as the faster car?

#98

If I put you in a sealed room with a phone that had no dial tone, how would you fix it?

#99

What is the probability of throwing 11 and over with two dices?

#100

An apple costs 20 pence, an orange costs 40 pence, and a banana costs 60 pence, how much is a pear?

#101

How many times a day do a clock’s hands overlap?

#102

What do you think of garden gnomes?

#103

Why are manholes round?

#104

List five unconventional uses of a book.

#105

How many times does it take for you to listen to a song that you love before you actually hate it instead?

#106

How would you rate your memory?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What was the question again?

0
#107

Do you prefer cats or dogs?

#108

How many Smartphones are there in London?

#109

You are given 2 eggs, you have access to a 100-story building. Eggs can be very hard or very fragile which means they may break if dropped from the first floor or may not even break if dropped from the 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break 2 eggs in the process.

#110

Which ancient place would you like to go?

#111

How many square feet of pizza are eaten in the U.S. each year?

#112

How many hours after getting paid does it take you to spend your entire pay cheque?

#113

Can you tell a joke?

#114

On a scale of 1 to 10 how happy are you?

#115

If you had to be shipwrecked on a deserted island, but all your human needs—such as food and water—were taken care of, what two items would you want to have with you?

