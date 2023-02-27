Now, ready to pick your choices? If so, just scroll down below to where the submissions start. Although we’re pretty certain that all of these are good job interview questions, they are in a bit of a jumble as of now. So, once you get to them, be sure to rank them so the absolute best find their way to the top of this list.

These funny questions aren’t just good to relieve the tension that inevitably hangs in the air whenever there’s a job interview being conducted. In fact, as you’re about to see, these job interview questions, although superficially entertaining, do ask about some pretty serious stuff and reveal interesting character traits once answered. Take, for instance, the one inquiring about the choice of being either Batman or Robin. Now, although it seems fun, by choosing Batman, someone will prove they’re more of a leading character, while by choosing Robin, they’ll disclose their aptitude for teamwork. See, although funny, these are, in fact, some of the best questions you could add to your job interview roster to truly dive beneath the surface!

Chances are that if you’ve opened this article, you are in a position to hire someone. Good for you! Even better, you’ve opened an article dedicated to funny job interview questions, which also means that you truly care about the interviewee feeling relaxed, at ease, and comfortable while you’re conducting your interview. So, without any further ado - this is our list of the best funny job interview questions.

#1 If I gave you $10 bucks to go buy me chocolate milk, and it only cost $3, would you bring me all the change or would you tell me it was actually $10? Because I’ll know. I’ll know chocolate milk doesn’t cost that much.

#2 Why on earth are you here today?

#3 What would I find in your fridge right now?

#4 If aliens landed in front of you and, in exchange for anything you desire, offered you any position on their planet what would you want?

#5 If Hollywood made a movie about your life, whom would you like to see play the lead role as you?

#6 Explain quantum electrodynamics in two minutes, starting now.

#7 How do you weigh an elephant without using a scale?

#8 How many ball bearings, each one inch in diameter, can fit inside a 747 aircraft?

#9 Are your parents disappointed with your career aspirations?

#10 Tell me how you would determine how many house painters there are in the UK?

#11 What’s the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to you?

#12 Sell me this glass of water.

#13 Given the numbers 1 to 1,000, what is the minimum number of guesses needed to find a specific number, if you are given the hint ‘higher’ or ‘lower’ for each guess you make?

#14 If you were given a free full-page ad in the newspaper and had to sell yourself in six words or less, how would the ad read?

#15 We finish the interview and you step outside the office and find a lottery ticket that ends up winning $10 million. What would you do?

#16 Describe the color yellow to somebody who is blind.

#17 You have five bottles of pills. One bottle has 9 gram pills; the others have 10 gram pills. You have a scale that can be used only once. How can you find out which bottle contains the 9 gram pills?

#18 If you were a bicycle, what part would you be?

#19 Who would win a battle between a ninja and a pirate?

#20 How would you move Mount Fuji?

#21 How would you measure 9 minutes using only a 4 minute and 7 minute hourglass?

#22 If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be and why?

#23 How long does it take you to scroll through Facebook before giving up?

#24 How many friendships have you ruined because you refused to play a game of Monopoly mercifully?

#25 Name 5 uses for a stapler other than stapling.

#26 Sing a song that best describes you.

#27 If you were a character from Star Wars, which one would you be?

#28 Using a scale of 1 to 10, rate yourself on how weird you are.

#29 You need to check that your friend, James, has your correct phone number but you cannot ask him directly. You must write the question on a card which and give it to Heidi who will take the card to James and return the answer to you. What must you write on the card, besides the question, to ensure James can encode the message so that Heidi cannot read your phone number?

#30 Do you like Jerry or Tom?

#31 Which super power do you like to have and why?

#32 If both a taxi and a limo were priced the exact same, which one would you choose?

#33 If you saw someone steal a tin of beans in Tesco, would you report it?

#34 On a scale of 1 to 10, how intolerable do you find baby pictures on Facebook?

#35 Do you think zombies should be slow or fast? Why?

#36 Do you consider yourself lucky? Why or why not?

#37 A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a sombrero. What does he say and why is he here?

#38 How would you convince someone to do something they didn’t want to do?

#39 If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose that name?

#40 When you go on holiday, when do you pack your case?

#41 How would you explain a database in three sentences to your eight year old nephew?

#42 If I assembled three of your former supervisors in a room and asked them about you, what would they say about you that you would say is not true?

#43 How would you design a spice rack for a blind person?

#44 What has been your most bizarre life experience?

#45 What do you think would be a fitting epitaph on your gravestone?

#46 How many balloons would fit in this room?

#47 How many bricks are there in Shanghai? Consider only residential buildings.

#48 You have three boxes. One contains only apples, one contains only oranges, and one contains both apples and oranges. The boxes have been incorrectly labeled so that no label accurately identifies the contents of any of the boxes. Opening just one box, and without looking inside, you take out one piece of fruit. By looking at the fruit, how can you immediately label all of the boxes correctly?

#49 What did you want to be when you were 10 years old?

#50 What are the first three things you’d do on your first day at work here?

#51 How would you react if you are transformed into a fish?

#52 What do you like to wear when you go to work?

#53 If you were a t-shirt, what colour would you be and why?

#54 What was the last book you read?

#55 Can you describe an atom?

#56 What are five uncommon uses of a brick, not including building, layering, or a paperweight?

#57 What is the worst decision you have ever made?

#58 How would you solve problems if you were from Mars?

#59 You’ve been given an elephant. You can’t give it away or sell it. What would you do with the elephant?

#60 Are you a hunter or a gatherer?

#61 If you had a choice between two superpowers, being invisible or flying, which would you choose?

#62 What was the last gift you gave someone?

#63 What would you do if you were the only survivor of a plane crash?

#64 If you could lead a parade through your office, what type would it be?

#65 Tell me about your most unusual talent or party trick.

#66 What would your slogan be if you were a brand?

#67 On average, how many times a week do you hurt yourself trying to dance in the shower?

#68 What’s the most money you’ve ever drunkenly spent at McDonald’s?

#69 Who would you let punch you directly in the face?

#70 How many days have you gone without showering?

#71 What do you think cats dream about?

#72 If you got to choose a song that would play every time you entered a room, what song would you pick, and why?

#73 Who would win a fight between Spiderman and Batman?

#74 Teach me something I don’t know in the next five minutes.

#75 What is the best compliment you have ever been told?

#76 If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

#77 What’s the most interesting holiday you’ve ever had?

#78 What would you choose as your last meal?

#79 If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?

#80 You have a bouquet of flowers. All but two are roses, all but two are daisies, and all but two are tulips. How many flowers do you have?

#81 What is the philosophy of martial arts?

#82 If you could be any superhero, which one would you be?

#83 You are in charge of 20 people. Organise them to figure out how many bicycles were sold in your area last year.

#84 How do I rate as an interviewer?

#85 What is your favourite flavour of ice cream?

#86 If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

#87 Who do you like the best, your mum or your dad?

#88 If you were an animal/a can of soup/some other random object, which one would you be?

#89 What is the temperature when it’s twice as cold as zero degrees?

#90 How would you describe yourself in three words?

#91 What kind of people do you dislike?

#92 What video games do you play?

#93 What would you do when you have learnt that your boat is out of oil?

#94 Why do you think Charles Chaplin is famous?

#95 What will you do if you have a time machine?

#96 If you could speak to one type of animal, what would it be?

#97 If two cars are travelling in a two lap race on a track of any length, one going 60 mph and the other going 30 mph, how fast will the slower car have to go to finish at the same time as the faster car?

#98 If I put you in a sealed room with a phone that had no dial tone, how would you fix it?

#99 What is the probability of throwing 11 and over with two dices?

#100 An apple costs 20 pence, an orange costs 40 pence, and a banana costs 60 pence, how much is a pear?

#101 How many times a day do a clock’s hands overlap?

#102 What do you think of garden gnomes?

#103 Why are manholes round?

#104 List five unconventional uses of a book.

#105 How many times does it take for you to listen to a song that you love before you actually hate it instead?

#106 How would you rate your memory?

#107 Do you prefer cats or dogs?

#108 How many Smartphones are there in London?

#109 You are given 2 eggs, you have access to a 100-story building. Eggs can be very hard or very fragile which means they may break if dropped from the first floor or may not even break if dropped from the 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break 2 eggs in the process.

#110 Which ancient place would you like to go?

#111 How many square feet of pizza are eaten in the U.S. each year?

#112 How many hours after getting paid does it take you to spend your entire pay cheque?

#113 Can you tell a joke?

#114 On a scale of 1 to 10 how happy are you?