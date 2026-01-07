ADVERTISEMENT

What could possibly go wrong? Now, those are five words that you should probably never utter unless you’re prepared to find out the honest, uncomfortable answer. They’re often spoken just before disaster strikes and you’re left with egg on your face.

We’ve all been there. One moment everything is going swimmingly and the next, it isn’t. Thanks to smartphones, doorbell/dashcam/cctv cameras, and the internet, many people’s tiny (or epic) personal mishaps are now on display for all the world to see. There are even dedicated online communities that love sharing (and laughing at) these unfortunate but hilarious fails.

One of them is aptly called Anything Gone Wrong. The Facebook group has more than 938,000 members reminding each other that whenever you think you’re having a bad day, there’s probably someone out there having a worse one than you. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the community for your viewing pleasure. Try not to laugh too hard, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

I Think The Tree Won

Silver Cybertruck crashed into a palm tree on a city street, wreckage strewn nearby, woke up expecting a normal day

Hanji Aisaka Report

There are mornings we get out of the wrong side of bed and it's just downhill from there. Whatever can go wrong somehow does, no matter how hard we try to avoid it. But experts say there are ways to lessen the bad days, or at least cope better when we find ourselves in an endless loop of chaotic mishaps.

The key, say many, is how you begin your morning. "One of the most effective ways to start your day is with a routine," reveals the Mind Tools site. "Positive morning habits can help to reduce unnecessary stress that might tire you out before you've even begun work."
    #2

    Not Only Did Grandpa Already Have This Shirt, He Was Wearing It When He Unwrapped It

    Not Only Did Grandpa Already Have This Shirt, He Was Wearing It When He Unwrapped It

    BJK5150 Report

    Someone knows their grandpa well! 💕

    #3

    Turned My Back For A Minute

    Turned My Back For A Minute

    TheLoxFox Report

    I hope you like your flour mixed with some kitty love!

    If you wake up late and find yourself rushing around, you're more likely to feel stressed, anxious, forget things and possibly have silly mishaps. Try to set an alarm for the same time every morning and get up when it goes off. Even better if you set it with enough time to relax before you have to start getting ready.

    Studies show setting your alarm for one hour earlier in the morning can actually decrease your risk of depression and improve your mood. Even if you're a night owl.
    #4

    Their Flight Left 2hrs Ago

    Passport and boarding pass left on bathroom grab bar next to toilet paper dispenser, woke up expecting

    czmax Report

    #5

    I Feel Like There Is Some Sort Of Untoad Story Behind This

    Woke up expecting a normal day: brown shoes and jeans on sidewalk beside crack shaped like tiny human figure

    North Report

    The title made me laugh. 🤣😂🤣

    #6

    Shower Door Spontaneously Shattered Behind Me

    Shattered glass shower door, bathroom floor covered in shards and towel hanging, woke up to a broken shower

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    Another great tip is to get things ready the night before.

    "This is especially important for working parents whose mornings often involve organizing packed lunches and getting the kids ready for school, not to mention building in time for the school run," notes the site.

    So, every night before bed, pick your outfit for the following day, out school uniforms and bags together, pack the lunches, and lay out your keys, purse and whatever else you may need. You'll save yourself the hassle of frantically searching for things as you're about to head out the door the next morning.
    #7

    My Mailbox Was Blown Up By Lightning Last Night

    Charred bricks scattered across a suburban street beside a tipped trash bin, woke up expecting chaos

    bytorthesnowdog Report

    #8

    Whipped Myself Into A Frustrated Rage Trying To Find My Drill For Half An Hour

    Cordless drill left on black and white tropical leaf bedspread, woke up expecting a normal day

    Brave1i1toaster Report

    I have also been here for 30 minutes and have zero advice.

    #9

    She Traded Me For The Window Seat Before We Got On The Plane

    Woman on airplane with brown coat and navy scarf holding a bag, woke up expecting a normal day

    Fsf89 Report

    Every seat is a window seat if you bring a good book.

    Try not to skip breakfast. You'll be doing your body and mind a huge favor by feeding it something nutritious that'll keep you going. There's a reason many call it "the most important meal of the day." Fresh air, even five minutes in the garden, is another great addition to your morning.

    Experts also suggest putting on some music (or a podcast) while you're getting done, and driving to school or work, instead of going about your business in silence. Not only can this help to wake you up properly but it can also help boost your mood and stimulate your brain. Depending, of course, on what exactly you choose to listen to...

    #10

    33,000 Miles. How Does It Just Rip A Clean Tear Like That? I Didn’t Hit Anything, Was Going 70 Mph And Boom

    Woke up expecting a normal day: shredded car tire and bent rim on a parked Lexus wheel

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    At least the rim looks unharmed?

    #11

    Letter Distribution In A Box Of Cookies I Bought For My Daughter

    Woke up to alphabet crackers arranged by letter on napkins with a Mickey Mouse snack box nearby.

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    Chucky!

    #12

    My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality

    View under a handicap restroom stall showing wheelchair and shoes, person saying they woke up there.

    Scaventa Report

    you're allowed to use them. it's just if theres a queue disabled people get priority.

    #13

    I'm The Only Person In My Entire Office Of 30 People Who Dressed Up Today And I'm In A Full Body Banana Suit

    Person in banana costume with dramatic eye makeup and surprised expression, woke up expecting

    Srob87 Report

    #14

    “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure.”

    Attic bedroom with beds and chair covered in indoor snow, floor blanketed — woke up to snow inside

    ValueMaverick Report

    #15

    Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

    Hand lifting melted white earbud stuck to a wireless charger — woke up expecting a normal day mishap.

    jmadden80 Report

    Wouldn't have happened If they would have asked you first

    #16

    An X-Ray Of A Patient With Hyperdontia (The Condition Of Having More Teeth Than Average). Usually Adults Have 32 Teeth. This Person Had 81

    Dental X-ray showing dozens of extra teeth in upper and lower jaws, a shocking woke up expecting surprise

    The Mechanics Report

    #17

    These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock

    Woke up to a stove clock showing warped green 10:09 on a white control panel with up/down buttons

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    I'll say it again 🤮🤮🤮

    #18

    My Shoe Is Breaking On My Wedding Day- What Do You Think It Means

    My Shoe Is Breaking On My Wedding Day- What Do You Think It Means

    El amor Report

    #19

    Some Idiot Glued My Bike Lock And Now I Can't Unlock My Bike

    Some Idiot Glued My Bike Lock And Now I Can't Unlock My Bike

    Gadgets Gather Report

    People are mean and I hope you have a drugstore nearby to get some acetone.

    #20

    Found This Possum On My Mother’s Grill

    Found This Possum On My Mother's Grill

    North Report

    So, teach it how to flip burgers?

    #21

    This Set Of Crayons Are All Labeled "Red 1" Regardless Of The Color

    Woke up: row of red-wrapped crayons with assorted colored tips and smudges on white paper

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    That's the name of the label color. You use your eyeballs to determine the color of the crayon

    #22

    The Cheeto Puffs At The Bottom Of My Bag Were All Tiny

    The Cheeto Puffs At The Bottom Of My Bag Were All Tiny

    North Report

    #23

    Storing Cash Gone Wrong

    Storing Cash Gone Wrong

    The Mechanics Report

    Sorry, you were growingj Mushrooms?

    #24

    Boots Exploded During First Big Snow Of The Year

    Boots Exploded During First Big Snow Of The Year

    North Report

    #25

    What Is This, Took The Tire Off, Looks So Bad

    What Is This, Took The Tire Off, Looks So Bad

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    Oh dear . . . . .

    #26

    I Was Wrapping Christmas Gifts Last Evening And Got A Paper Cut Straight To The Cornea. Merry Christmas Eve!

    Close-up of a hazel green eye with dilated pupil and freckled skin, woke up photo

    The Mechanics Report

    #27

    News Reporter In Denver Has His Camera Shot By Police

    Man kneeling on sidewalk inspecting broken video camera gear after he woke up expecting a normal day

    scuczu Report

    I wouldn’t count on freedom of the press in the States anymore….

    #28

    Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived

    Box of shattered porcelain vase parts in cardboard, woke up expecting a normal day

    tommygun1234567890 Report

    Some assembly might be required.

    #29

    Yearbook Photo From My First Year As A Teacher

    Woman with short brown bob smiling with one eye closed in a school portrait, woke up expecting surprise photo

    obiwankepuppy Report

    Who benefits from these?

    #30

    I Was Enjoying My Spaghetti Bolognaise When I Took A Bite Of The Meat And This Hard Sharp Thing Stabbed The Back Of Mouth

    Close-up of a slimy centipede-like worm covered in peanut butter held between painted fingers with a dog watching — woke up expecting

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    #31

    The Kids Have Done This To My Chair. What Should I Do

    White upholstered chair covered in blue pen scribbles and doodles, a messy surprise — woke up expecting a normal day

    Classic Cars Report

    Stop leaving pens where kids can reach

    #32

    New Home, Bed Frame Wheel Breaks Floor Board, What Do I Do

    Woke up expecting a normal day: broken door hinge exposed through torn laminate with metal showing

    Classic Cars Report

    #33

    My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door

    My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door

    The Mechanics Report

    #34

    Was Loading The Trailer With Tires When I Noticed This

    Woke up expecting - rusted c*****d trailer axle bracket visible between two worn truck tires

    Abbey Meyers Report

    Time to unload and get a different trailer.

    #35

    Lost My Dream Car Today…

    Crushed rear bumper of a car in snow, woke up expecting a normal day

    North Report

    #36

    My Auntie Bout To Be Mad 😭 Chitlin Juice Everywhere…. How Can I Clean It Up 😒🤔

    My Auntie Bout To Be Mad 😭 Chitlin Juice Everywhere…. How Can I Clean It Up 😒🤔

    Classic Cars Report

    Do you have a wild pack of dogs near you?

    #37

    This Badly Stamped Out Fork I Found In The Work Canteen

    Woke Up Expecting stainless steel fork with flattened tines on speckled countertop

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    #38

    Accidentally Left My Fish In The Oven For 7 Hours

    Three charred chicken pieces on a scorched baking sheet, woke up expecting a normal day

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    Hope you like it well done, very well done.

    #39

    After Weeks Of Waiting They Delivered The Fridge Looking Like This

    Dented stainless steel refrigerator on doorstep with torn packaging, woke up expecting.

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    I would have refused delivery.

    #40

    The TV Set Up At My Hotel In Madrid

    Woke up to small wall TV and air conditioner above bedside table with towels, view from bed in plain hotel room.

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    #41

    Got A Really Bad Flat Tire, I’m Guessing I Need A New Wheel?

    Bent spare tire steel wheel in car trunk, woke up expecting a normal day

    Abbey Meyers Report

    Only if you want your car to be driveable.

    #42

    Hulk Smash

    Woke up expecting a normal day, damaged doors ajar in dim stairwell with exit sign and pooled water on tiled floor

    North Report

    #43

    Happened To My Neighbor’s Car After A 23 Mph Windy Day!!

    Happened To My Neighbor's Car After A 23 Mph Windy Day!!

    North Report

    #44

    Roommate Accidentally Bought Paper Towels Instead Of Toilet Paper.. So This Was His Solution

    Toilet paper roll with shredded top, a woke up expecting surprise

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    #45

    My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This

    Woke up expecting: damaged white door with deep scratches, hole, brown siding and worn wooden steps

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    Better than it happening when someone was there.

    #46

    First Thing That Comes To Mind

    Police car crashed vertically into lamppost on grass verge, wheels up — woke up expecting a normal day

    Dash Cam Footage Report

    #47

    My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually.” He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen

    My Dad Says, "Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually." He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen

    unidentifies Report

    I have this Asus and would accidentally do the same thing. Because I'm space ignorant.

    #48

    Just Bought Our Dream Home Less Than 2 Months Ago. Tonight I Watched It Burn To The Ground In A Massive Wildfire

    woke up expecting normal day, house in smoldering ruins with flames at night

    deChoochifer Report

    #49

    Last Weekend I Went To My Parents' House And Left My Leather Jacket In Their Spare Bedroom Closet, And It's Completely Ruined

    Woke up expecting a normal day: black leather jacket peeling and shredded at the armpit, zipper pocket visible

    Vehicle Mechanic Report

    #50

    My Hands Turned Pink & Purple After An Hour Outside In -12c With Mittens On

    My Hands Turned Pink & Purple After An Hour Outside In -12c With Mittens On

    Vehicle Mechanic Report

    #51

    My Husband Has Donated Plasma So Many Times He Has A Permanent Hole In His Arm

    Hairy abdomen close-up showing small unexpected hole near navel - woke up to odd skin indentation.

    The Mechanics Report

    Good for him, but it looks like a misplaced belly button.

    #52

    This Expensive Steak Dish I Ordered At A French Restaurant

    Woke up expecting a normal day - plated gourmet dish with sliced roast, glazed carrot, potato cube and red cabbage garnish

    North Report

    Trying to distract you from feeling ripped off.

    #53

    Someone Threw A Piece Of Cheese On My Car

    Woke up expecting a normal day: yellow wedge stuck on c*****d black car bumper

    Hanji Aisaka Report

    #54

    Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash... Into The Drain

    Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash... Into The Drain

    Abbey Meyers Report

    #55

    Brand New Bolt Out Of Box, Anyone Wanna Explain How This Happened

    Hand holding a jammed bolt and cross-threaded nut, DIY fail - woke up expecting normal day

    Abbey Meyers Report

    The bolt looks fine. The nut not so much

    #56

    Alright Who Did It

    Alright Who Did It

    Gadgets Gather Report

    #57

    In-Laws Invited Us Over For Dinner; It Was A Trap

    Man surrounded by cardboard boxes and packing debris assembling furniture after woke up expecting a normal day

    reddit.com Report

    "Sorry. Didn't realize you meant dinner next month. We'll see you then."

    #58

    Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?

    Wall outlet with a broken plug prong stuck in the top socket and several cords plugged in, people who woke up

    Vehicle Mechanic Report

    Sigh... Turn the mains off, pull out broken plug gently. Turn Mains back on...

    #59

    My Autistic Daughter Has Done This To Her Tablet 😭

    Woke up expecting a normal day - tablet in pink kid case smeared with peanut butter across the screen

    Classic Cars Report

    #60

    So… My Uncle Broke The Plug, And Now It’s Stuck In The Socket. Any Idea How To Get It Out

    Woke up expecting wine bottle cork pierced by staples with broken corkscrew stuck on top

    Gadgets Gather Report

