60 People Who Woke Up Expecting A Normal Day And Got This Instead (New Pics)
What could possibly go wrong? Now, those are five words that you should probably never utter unless you’re prepared to find out the honest, uncomfortable answer. They’re often spoken just before disaster strikes and you’re left with egg on your face.
We’ve all been there. One moment everything is going swimmingly and the next, it isn’t. Thanks to smartphones, doorbell/dashcam/cctv cameras, and the internet, many people’s tiny (or epic) personal mishaps are now on display for all the world to see. There are even dedicated online communities that love sharing (and laughing at) these unfortunate but hilarious fails.
One of them is aptly called Anything Gone Wrong. The Facebook group has more than 938,000 members reminding each other that whenever you think you’re having a bad day, there’s probably someone out there having a worse one than you. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the community for your viewing pleasure. Try not to laugh too hard, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
I Think The Tree Won
There are mornings we get out of the wrong side of bed and it's just downhill from there. Whatever can go wrong somehow does, no matter how hard we try to avoid it. But experts say there are ways to lessen the bad days, or at least cope better when we find ourselves in an endless loop of chaotic mishaps.
The key, say many, is how you begin your morning. "One of the most effective ways to start your day is with a routine," reveals the Mind Tools site. "Positive morning habits can help to reduce unnecessary stress that might tire you out before you've even begun work."
Not Only Did Grandpa Already Have This Shirt, He Was Wearing It When He Unwrapped It
Turned My Back For A Minute
If you wake up late and find yourself rushing around, you're more likely to feel stressed, anxious, forget things and possibly have silly mishaps. Try to set an alarm for the same time every morning and get up when it goes off. Even better if you set it with enough time to relax before you have to start getting ready.
Studies show setting your alarm for one hour earlier in the morning can actually decrease your risk of depression and improve your mood. Even if you're a night owl.
Their Flight Left 2hrs Ago
I Feel Like There Is Some Sort Of Untoad Story Behind This
Shower Door Spontaneously Shattered Behind Me
Another great tip is to get things ready the night before.
"This is especially important for working parents whose mornings often involve organizing packed lunches and getting the kids ready for school, not to mention building in time for the school run," notes the site.
So, every night before bed, pick your outfit for the following day, out school uniforms and bags together, pack the lunches, and lay out your keys, purse and whatever else you may need. You'll save yourself the hassle of frantically searching for things as you're about to head out the door the next morning.
My Mailbox Was Blown Up By Lightning Last Night
Whipped Myself Into A Frustrated Rage Trying To Find My Drill For Half An Hour
She Traded Me For The Window Seat Before We Got On The Plane
Try not to skip breakfast. You'll be doing your body and mind a huge favor by feeding it something nutritious that'll keep you going. There's a reason many call it "the most important meal of the day." Fresh air, even five minutes in the garden, is another great addition to your morning.
Experts also suggest putting on some music (or a podcast) while you're getting done, and driving to school or work, instead of going about your business in silence. Not only can this help to wake you up properly but it can also help boost your mood and stimulate your brain. Depending, of course, on what exactly you choose to listen to...
33,000 Miles. How Does It Just Rip A Clean Tear Like That? I Didn’t Hit Anything, Was Going 70 Mph And Boom
Letter Distribution In A Box Of Cookies I Bought For My Daughter
My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality
you're allowed to use them. it's just if theres a queue disabled people get priority.
I'm The Only Person In My Entire Office Of 30 People Who Dressed Up Today And I'm In A Full Body Banana Suit
“I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure.”
Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger
An X-Ray Of A Patient With Hyperdontia (The Condition Of Having More Teeth Than Average). Usually Adults Have 32 Teeth. This Person Had 81
These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock
My Shoe Is Breaking On My Wedding Day- What Do You Think It Means
Some Idiot Glued My Bike Lock And Now I Can't Unlock My Bike
Found This Possum On My Mother’s Grill
This Set Of Crayons Are All Labeled "Red 1" Regardless Of The Color
That's the name of the label color. You use your eyeballs to determine the color of the crayon
The Cheeto Puffs At The Bottom Of My Bag Were All Tiny
Storing Cash Gone Wrong
Boots Exploded During First Big Snow Of The Year
What Is This, Took The Tire Off, Looks So Bad
I Was Wrapping Christmas Gifts Last Evening And Got A Paper Cut Straight To The Cornea. Merry Christmas Eve!
News Reporter In Denver Has His Camera Shot By Police
Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived
Yearbook Photo From My First Year As A Teacher
I Was Enjoying My Spaghetti Bolognaise When I Took A Bite Of The Meat And This Hard Sharp Thing Stabbed The Back Of Mouth
The Kids Have Done This To My Chair. What Should I Do
New Home, Bed Frame Wheel Breaks Floor Board, What Do I Do
My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door
Was Loading The Trailer With Tires When I Noticed This
Lost My Dream Car Today…
My Auntie Bout To Be Mad 😭 Chitlin Juice Everywhere…. How Can I Clean It Up 😒🤔
This Badly Stamped Out Fork I Found In The Work Canteen
Accidentally Left My Fish In The Oven For 7 Hours
After Weeks Of Waiting They Delivered The Fridge Looking Like This
The TV Set Up At My Hotel In Madrid
Got A Really Bad Flat Tire, I’m Guessing I Need A New Wheel?
Hulk Smash
Happened To My Neighbor’s Car After A 23 Mph Windy Day!!
Roommate Accidentally Bought Paper Towels Instead Of Toilet Paper.. So This Was His Solution
My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This
First Thing That Comes To Mind
My Dad Says, “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where The Blur The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually.” He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen
Just Bought Our Dream Home Less Than 2 Months Ago. Tonight I Watched It Burn To The Ground In A Massive Wildfire
Last Weekend I Went To My Parents' House And Left My Leather Jacket In Their Spare Bedroom Closet, And It's Completely Ruined
My Hands Turned Pink & Purple After An Hour Outside In -12c With Mittens On
My Husband Has Donated Plasma So Many Times He Has A Permanent Hole In His Arm
This Expensive Steak Dish I Ordered At A French Restaurant
Someone Threw A Piece Of Cheese On My Car
Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash... Into The Drain
Brand New Bolt Out Of Box, Anyone Wanna Explain How This Happened
Alright Who Did It
In-Laws Invited Us Over For Dinner; It Was A Trap
Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?
Sigh... Turn the mains off, pull out broken plug gently. Turn Mains back on...