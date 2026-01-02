ADVERTISEMENT

Do you often find yourself laughing at something inappropriate, morbid, controversial or offensive? Welcome to the dark side, my friend. It's an uncomfortable space where tragedy, irony and brutal honesty come together to create comedy gold.

Don't feel too guilty. We live in a world that can be cruel, overwhelming and unkind at the best of times - and sometimes the best way to cope is to make light of the situation. Plus, research has found that those with a penchant for dark humor are more intelligent than people who prefer their jokes timid and safe.

Instagram accounts Dark Humour and Dark Humor are the perfect places to laugh loudly in the shadows. They each have a wall of taboo posts that only certain people will get. Bored Panda has put together the best memes from the pages for you to scroll through while some of your friends, family or colleagues judge you for your sick sense of humor. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Woman in pink dress shrugging with a confused expression, illustrating dark humor meme about social attitudes and reactions.

_darkhumour Report

Bill Swallow
He's *SO* close to getting it...

The next time someone gives you the side-eye for laughing at an inappropriate joke, refer them to this study. It found that those who have a sense of humor that lives in the depths of hell actually have high levels of intelligence.

The researchers from the Medical University of Vienna also found that people who appreciated dark humor tend to be less aggressive than those who prefer their jokes vanilla and safe.
    #2

    Comparison meme showing optimistic childhood view of America with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland versus dark, creepy view now in a basement for dark humor memes

    _darkhumour Report

    2WheelTravlr
    I travel a lot, and I still see many places in the US as pretty darned awesome, including Disneyland. But not Disney World, that place is a logistical and visionary disaster right now.

    #3

    Jesus knocking on a door with dark humor meme text, illustrating humor with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    You're not fooling anyone. You're a Land Shark.

    156 participants took part in the study. 76 were female, while 80 were male. The group had mixed levels of education. Each participant's verbal intelligence levels were measured using a vocabulary test. Their nonverbal IQ scores were also measured, and their aggressiveness and mood states were assessed using two questionnaires.

    The participants were shown a set of 12 cartoons, taken from German artist Uli Stein’s The Black Book. The cartoons portray taboo topics that aren't often featured in conventional humor. The participants were then asked what they thought of the cartoons and whether they appreciated the jokes.
    #4

    Vintage Battleship board game box with a dark humor meme about family fun and chores, perfect for dark humor fans.

    _darkhumour Report

    Karl der Große
    Somebody had to spend hours painting this. You would think the irony would hit them at some point.

    #5

    Science experiment with peeled and unpeeled oranges floating in water, showing dark humor about hiding underwater.

    _darkhumour Report

    #6

    Woman in a cowboy hat hugging a confused horse with a leg disease, featured in dark humor hilarious memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    2WheelTravlr
    I love the horsie side-eye. Even he knows this gal is ridiculous.

    "The findings revealed that the participants fell into 3 distinct groupings," reports Psychologist World. "The first group was of average intelligence, with 'moderate' levels of aggression. They reported a moderate appreciation of black humor."

    The second group showed high levels of aggression and were rated as average in terms of both intelligence and their ability to comprehend the dark humor. This group didn't appreciate the humor as much as the other two.

    "The final group reported the highest appreciation of black humor," notes the site. "This group was found to have higher verbal and nonverbal intelligence levels, but had the lowest levels of aggression amongst the 3 groups."
    #7

    Two young men in an interview setting, sharing a dark humor meme about meeting at an audition, with captions.

    _darkhumour Report

    #8

    Cartoon of a sad young man saying he's 5'7 while a girl says she doesn't date guys below 6ft, dark humor meme.

    _darkhumour Report

    #9

    Reddit post humorously questioning gender identity, followed by a ban message, reflecting dark humor memes and edgy joke culture.

    _darkhumour Report

    "The most surprising result,” said the research team, “is that subjects who show the highest values with respect to black humour preference and comprehension show high values with respect to intelligence, have higher education levels and show lowest values regarding mood disturbance and aggression."
    #10

    X-ray images of a skeleton in various poses sent by a nurse, showcasing dark humor memes for fans of edgy comedy.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    She is most transparent. I can see right through her.

    #11

    Group of people posing in front of an inflatable dog head, a dark humor meme with a touch of darkness and hilarity.

    _darkhumour Report

    Karl der Große
    I know what it is, and I still see Batman.

    #12

    Man showing bare upper arm with caption about a tattoo of his dad, a dark humor meme from hilarious memes collection.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    According to the Side Splitters Comedy team, there are a couple of reasons certain people find dark humor funny.

    They say that it allows us to deal with difficult subjects in a way that is light-hearted and easier to process. "This type of humor is often used to lighten the mood in an otherwise serious situation to help people cope and feel better about their situation," explains the site. "Dark humor can also be used to shock people into awkward laughter which in turn makes it easier for others to join the otherwise serious conversation without feeling pressured or attacked."
    #13

    Three elves playfully grating a Mr. Potato Head toy on a kitchen counter in a dark humor meme scene.

    _darkhumour Report

    Michael Largey
    For a minute, it looked like the elves had kidnapped Steve Harvey. If so, they should know that they're going to have to pay his family quite a bit to get them to take Steve back.

    #14

    Screenshot of a dark humor meme featuring a conversation about gay existence in Poland with a harsh reply.

    redbull6304 Report

    #15

    Young girl delivering dark humor stand-up comedy meme about online dating and jail, showcasing hilarious memes with dark humor.

    _darkhumour Report

    The comedians add that dark humor can also be used as a way to bond with others and create positive well-being. However, they warn that if you're thinking about using dark humor, you need to make sure you understand the context and the audience before proceeding with caution. And that's because unlike you, there are many people that find dark humor extremely offensive.

    #16

    Hilarious dark humor meme featuring a cow with a funny tweet exchange about cows as friends, not food.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    PETA is so full of bullshiat I think they are friends with a whole dairy herd and keep them in their living room.

    #17

    Yearbook photo of a teen male with a dark humor quote about high school from a collection of hilarious dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #18

    Meme showing a golden statue head with dark humor about repairing broken objects in Japan.

    _darkhumour Report

    #19

    Shiba Inu dog wearing a colorful robe, humorously representing dark humor memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #20

    Meme showing a man’s confused reactions while checking a computer, relating to dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Just hope he does not enter his credit card details.

    #21

    Text message exchange with GPS showing a person in the ocean and a selfie in a life jacket, dark humor meme.

    _darkhumour Report

    #22

    Two religious men, one in white and one in black, seated and discussing contrasting divine instructions with dark humor.

    _darkhumour Report

    Gordon
    One would think that if you had 4 wives, drinking would be a requirement!

    #23

    Social media meme humor on privatizing air and paying bills with a touch of dark humor for meme enthusiasts.

    _darkhumour Report

    Eastendbird
    The British comedian and writer Ben Elton wrote a play about this scenario, it's called "Gasping".

    #24

    Man with hand on forehead in a dark humor meme about discovering milk, fitting for hilarious memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    It was more awkward when they saw him trying to do the same to the bull.

    #25

    Two photos of a woman striking playful poses paired with dark humor memes about cancer and life, showcasing dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #26

    Man reacting dramatically to a hilarious dark humor meme about fat shaming, surrounded by cheering crowd outdoors.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    ... and that's when I sat on him, Your Honor.

    #27

    Woman looking shocked at phone screen beside a collage of Doge memes, reflecting dark humor and hilarious meme culture.

    _darkhumour Report

    #28

    Side-by-side images of the Mystery Machine van and a plain white van with dark humor memes about childhood memory.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    I remember that second van! Remember kids, strangers have the best sweets!

    #29

    Text meme about being friend-zoned or unnoticed while a girl changes clothes, with a dark humor creep 100 joke.

    _darkhumour Report

    #30

    Text meme conversation showing a humorous dark joke, part of hilarious memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #31

    Tokyo Olympics official resigning after dark humor controversy involving plus-size celebrity insult meme.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    And this, boys and girls, is why we always keep Mr. Filter between our brains and mouths turned ON.

    #32

    Black dog with sticks on its head posed as a deer in a dark humor meme about selling unusual pets online.

    _darkhumour Report

    #33

    Woman in hospital bed holding baby with raised fist, illustrating dark humor memes about family resemblance and coworkers.

    _darkhumour Report

    #34

    Trash bins lined up outside a building with a meme referencing dark humor enjoyed by fans comparing cuteness.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    The window grate in the background.

    #35

    Cartoon character questioning Ant-Man's size and breathing, a dark humor meme reflecting hilarious meme style.

    _darkhumour Report

    Karl der Große
    I used to get upset that Clifford the Big Red Dog changed size picture to picture. Sometimes he was as a big as a house, other times about the size of a car. Now I realize it was just a fun series of books for kids, not a scientific treatise.

    #36

    Cartoon characters and a man reacting in a dark humor meme, illustrating hilarious memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #37

    Text message exchange showing a dark humor meme with a man denying his wife to avoid commitment, fitting dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #38

    Person posing inside an open fridge and another person carrying a large fridge, dark humor meme for dark humor fans.

    _darkhumour Report

    Did I say that out loud?
    I'd say,"I don't remember taking you out of the freezer!" 🤔

    #39

    Winnie the Pooh meme showing increasing sophistication, humor with a touch of darkness about social followers.

    _darkhumour Report

    #40

    Before and after photos with a dark humor meme about middle school and appearance in a social media post.

    _darkhumour Report

    #41

    Man in wheelchair facing an elevator door with a sign about taking the stairs, reflecting dark humor memes.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    Panda McPandaface
    I know it's not relevant but that wheelchair looks a bit spectacular - I'd love to see the whole chair.

    #42

    Compilation of dark humor memes showing contrast between Renault logos with pride colors and plain logos for Muslim countries.

    _darkhumour Report

    Tuuli Siljamaki
    Never knew Russia is a Muslim country.

    #43

    Man in gray hoodie resting his head on hand looking disappointed, a dark humor meme for those who enjoy dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #44

    Batman explains wearing a mask is to protect others in a dark humor meme about masks and fear.

    _darkhumour Report

    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    I had totally forgot he was on 3rd Rock

    #45

    Tweet comparing social media censorship in China and the US, highlighting dark humor in political satire memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    The US does not have a President, we have a rotting vegetable stinking up the Oval Office. The question is Why does anyone listen to it?

    #46

    Four women giving skeptical looks in a dark humor meme about feminism, fitting for hilarious memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #47

    Empty room representing the British Royal Museum after giving back everything, a dark humor meme for fans of dark humor.

    _darkhumour Report

    #48

    Maid making a hotel bed with dark humor meme about February 15th, fitting hilarious memes for dark humor fans.

    _darkhumour Report

    2WheelTravlr
    Please take longer than a moment of silence for all those working in hotel housekeeping. I honestly can't imagine all the disgusting things they have to deal with.

    #49

    Vintage photo meme showing men reacting humorously to pineapple being added to pizza, dark humor in comedy memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    And this the legend was born and people throughout the land did rejoice!

    #50

    Comments showing dark humor wordplay with hidden words like hell, lie, and fun in different words, dark humor memes.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    #51

    Man sitting behind a table full of money, illustrating dark humor memes about small gains in cryptocurrency value.

    _darkhumour Report

    #52

    Man looks in a mirror with dark humor meme about love and illness, fitting dark humor memes for fans of edgy humor.

    _darkhumour Report

    #53

    Meme showing a humorous dark joke about boys selling organs to buy a gaming PC, fitting dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #54

    Book titled Black Lives Matter displayed in fiction section, highlighting dark humor in memes with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #55

    Funny dark humor meme showing a sign with drowning warning and a humorous "lol" symbol for those who enjoy dark humor memes.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    #56

    Tweet screenshot of a user sharing a dark humor meme about fake compliments girls give each other in pictures.

    MrOGdiamond Report

    #57

    Cartoon character Peter Griffin speaking into multiple microphones in a hilarious meme with dark humor.

    _darkhumour Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a dark humor meme playing with the word Malone in a series of social media comments.

    _darkhumour Report

    #59

    Woman wiping tears in front of zoo, illustrating dark humor meme about banned chimpanzee affair in Belgium.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    She wanted to share the chimp's banana.

    #60

    Man in formal attire with face mask at podium and meme showing cartoon characters labeled USA and the rest of the world dark humor meme.

    _darkhumour Report

    #61

    Meme featuring Greta Thunberg with a playful caption, reflecting dark humor and hilarious meme culture.

    _darkhumour Report

    #62

    Man in Spider-Man costume presenting a dark humor meme about respect on a large screen for hilarious memes fans.

    _darkhumour Report

    2WheelTravlr
    Yep. Respect is earned, but it also means I need to be kind to everyone until they prove they haven't evolved enough to return the gesture. Fortunately it's exceedingly rare for me to find a stranger who responds to kindness negatively.

    #63

    Tweet humor about parents leaving a light on to fool robbers, fitting dark humor memes for those enjoying humor with darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #64

    Man being humorously awarded a gold medal for posting about period pain and sufferings in dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    I support you through your monthly pain, I stand with you women of BP.

    #65

    Funny meme asking people to post a picture of their credit card to plant a tree, humor with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a news headline about a student smuggling memes and a shocked cartoon duck, reflecting dark humor memes.

    _darkhumour Report

    #67

    Reddit post joke with dark humor about a lost boy in a minefield, highlighting hilarious memes with a touch of darkness.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Cherry. Cherry is the dumbbunny who steps on a mine

    #68

    Teen girl with a serious expression taking a mirror selfie showing her pregnancy, illustrating dark humor meme content.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    ... Think ya got that just backwards there, Chief.

    #69

    Black and white photos of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy labeled as open minded presidents in a dark humor meme.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    #70

    Funny meme showing Google logos on men’s and women’s day, paired with a cartoon character holding a simp card, dark humor style.

    _darkhumour Report

    #71

    Dark humor meme showing a tweet about hugs and virginity with a video game character responding "Same" in a dark humor style.

    _darkhumour Report

    #72

    Text message meme with dark humor about distance, paired with an "OOF 100" reaction, showcasing hilarious memes with dark humor.

    dark_humor__daily Report

    #73

    Young man in glasses sitting at a table with meme text, humorous content with a touch of darkness in a pink-lit room.

    _darkhumour Report

    Bill Swallow
    I don't remember asking you one goddam thing.

    #74

    Meme showing a funny dark humor moment with a cartoon frog throwing a sandal as ice cream substitute.

    _darkhumour Report

    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    George Lopez has the freezer frost as ice cream at home joke. Can confirm

    #75

    Humorous meme illustrating different posture types including lumbar lordosis, with dark humor and a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

    #76

    Reddit dark joke post about dating depressed girls, showcasing dark humor memes for those who enjoy humor with a touch of darkness.

    _darkhumour Report

