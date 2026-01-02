76 Hilarious Memes For Anyone Who Enjoys Their Humor With A Touch Of Darkness
Do you often find yourself laughing at something inappropriate, morbid, controversial or offensive? Welcome to the dark side, my friend. It's an uncomfortable space where tragedy, irony and brutal honesty come together to create comedy gold.
Don't feel too guilty. We live in a world that can be cruel, overwhelming and unkind at the best of times - and sometimes the best way to cope is to make light of the situation. Plus, research has found that those with a penchant for dark humor are more intelligent than people who prefer their jokes timid and safe.
Instagram accounts Dark Humour and Dark Humor are the perfect places to laugh loudly in the shadows. They each have a wall of taboo posts that only certain people will get. Bored Panda has put together the best memes from the pages for you to scroll through while some of your friends, family or colleagues judge you for your sick sense of humor. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
The next time someone gives you the side-eye for laughing at an inappropriate joke, refer them to this study. It found that those who have a sense of humor that lives in the depths of hell actually have high levels of intelligence.
The researchers from the Medical University of Vienna also found that people who appreciated dark humor tend to be less aggressive than those who prefer their jokes vanilla and safe.
I travel a lot, and I still see many places in the US as pretty darned awesome, including Disneyland. But not Disney World, that place is a logistical and visionary disaster right now.
156 participants took part in the study. 76 were female, while 80 were male. The group had mixed levels of education. Each participant's verbal intelligence levels were measured using a vocabulary test. Their nonverbal IQ scores were also measured, and their aggressiveness and mood states were assessed using two questionnaires.
The participants were shown a set of 12 cartoons, taken from German artist Uli Stein’s The Black Book. The cartoons portray taboo topics that aren't often featured in conventional humor. The participants were then asked what they thought of the cartoons and whether they appreciated the jokes.
Somebody had to spend hours painting this. You would think the irony would hit them at some point.
I love the horsie side-eye. Even he knows this gal is ridiculous.
"The findings revealed that the participants fell into 3 distinct groupings," reports Psychologist World. "The first group was of average intelligence, with 'moderate' levels of aggression. They reported a moderate appreciation of black humor."
The second group showed high levels of aggression and were rated as average in terms of both intelligence and their ability to comprehend the dark humor. This group didn't appreciate the humor as much as the other two.
"The final group reported the highest appreciation of black humor," notes the site. "This group was found to have higher verbal and nonverbal intelligence levels, but had the lowest levels of aggression amongst the 3 groups."
"The most surprising result,” said the research team, “is that subjects who show the highest values with respect to black humour preference and comprehension show high values with respect to intelligence, have higher education levels and show lowest values regarding mood disturbance and aggression."
According to the Side Splitters Comedy team, there are a couple of reasons certain people find dark humor funny.
They say that it allows us to deal with difficult subjects in a way that is light-hearted and easier to process. "This type of humor is often used to lighten the mood in an otherwise serious situation to help people cope and feel better about their situation," explains the site. "Dark humor can also be used to shock people into awkward laughter which in turn makes it easier for others to join the otherwise serious conversation without feeling pressured or attacked."
For a minute, it looked like the elves had kidnapped Steve Harvey. If so, they should know that they're going to have to pay his family quite a bit to get them to take Steve back.
The comedians add that dark humor can also be used as a way to bond with others and create positive well-being. However, they warn that if you're thinking about using dark humor, you need to make sure you understand the context and the audience before proceeding with caution. And that's because unlike you, there are many people that find dark humor extremely offensive.
PETA is so full of bullshiat I think they are friends with a whole dairy herd and keep them in their living room.
Just hope he does not enter his credit card details.
The British comedian and writer Ben Elton wrote a play about this scenario, it's called "Gasping".
It was more awkward when they saw him trying to do the same to the bull.
I remember that second van! Remember kids, strangers have the best sweets!
And this, boys and girls, is why we always keep Mr. Filter between our brains and mouths turned ON.
I used to get upset that Clifford the Big Red Dog changed size picture to picture. Sometimes he was as a big as a house, other times about the size of a car. Now I realize it was just a fun series of books for kids, not a scientific treatise.
I'd say,"I don't remember taking you out of the freezer!" 🤔
I know it's not relevant but that wheelchair looks a bit spectacular - I'd love to see the whole chair.
The US does not have a President, we have a rotting vegetable stinking up the Oval Office. The question is Why does anyone listen to it?
Please take longer than a moment of silence for all those working in hotel housekeeping. I honestly can't imagine all the disgusting things they have to deal with.
And this the legend was born and people throughout the land did rejoice!
Yep. Respect is earned, but it also means I need to be kind to everyone until they prove they haven't evolved enough to return the gesture. Fortunately it's exceedingly rare for me to find a stranger who responds to kindness negatively.
I support you through your monthly pain, I stand with you women of BP.
Cherry. Cherry is the dumbbunny who steps on a mine
George Lopez has the freezer frost as ice cream at home joke. Can confirm