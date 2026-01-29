ADVERTISEMENT

Dads are famous for their humor. But they don’t always have the opportunity to put all of their skills on display. Whether they’re exhausted from a long day of work, stressed about finances, or too focused on taking care of their family, fathers sometimes forget that there’s humor to be found in every single day. So if you need a reminder of how hilarious parenting can be, we’ve got your backs, pandas.

Below, you’ll find a list of the funniest posts “The Real Rodney Lacroix” has shared on X about marriage and raising kids. If you have children of your own, you may find this list painfully relatable, but we hope that it will remind you that all parents are in the same boat: just trying to do their best. Enjoy spending a few minutes reading through these posts, even if you have to hide in the bathroom from your kids to do so, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!      

#1

Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously comparing parenting to talking to rocks, relatable to dads and husbands.

RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing cold weather, relatable content for dads and husbands posts.

    #3

    Tweet about teaching kids to like sushi to save money, humor relatable for dads and husbands sharing family meal struggles.

    Being a parent is an amazing, albeit challenging, job. But according to Today’s Parent, dads have it a bit easier than moms do. This isn’t to say that being a dad is a piece of cake, but fathers often aren’t expected to carry as much of the parenting load as moms are. Because of the additional expectations and stress that come along with being a mom, they tend to report lower levels of happiness and greater fatigue than dads.

    Plus, dads are often expected to be the “fun parent”. They might not do as much disciplining, especially if they spend less time around their kids overall, but they’re always expected to have a funny joke lined up. Fathers also aren’t judged as harshly for not being perfect, and they tend to be rewarded for doing things that are simply expected of moms. So if your dad always seemed more carefree than your mother, this is probably why!
    #4

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing dinner and bed time getting dangerously close, relatable for dads and husbands.

    #5

    Tweet about a dad and husband humorously describing how he and his wife skip greetings to talk about their sleep troubles.

    #6

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about parenting, relatable content for dads and husbands on family life struggles.

    Something that most dads are especially skilled at is telling a classic dad joke. How many times have you heard, “Hi, Hungry. I’m Dad!” Or the iconic, “Oh no! Our refrigerator’s running!” But according to The Father Hood, these silly jokes can actually serve a deeper purpose than just making your child smile (or roll their eyes). Luke Benedictus explains that these jokes can simultaneously “puncture the gravity of life.” They can remind us not to take life too seriously and create opportunities to relax and giggle.
    #7

    Tweet about the relatable humor dads and husbands find in everyday thoughts on home expenses and life changes.

    #8

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously depicting a dad’s relatable joke about getting five inches of snow overnight.

    #9

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously relating to dad and husband life about adulting and saving receipts for taxes.

    Benedictus does point out, however, that fathers can’t rely on humor all the time. Despite the fact that dads on TV are often portrayed as bumbling buffoons who can’t do anything right or take anything seriously, in real life, they have to be there for their kids. And sometimes that means being a shoulder to cry on, providing advice, and helping them work through difficult situations. Constant jokes can also be embarrassing for kids, especially if the jokes are made at their expense. So dads have to learn how to read the room.  
    #10

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix joking about Googling health symptoms, relatable humor for dads and husbands.

    #11

    Tweet about throwing out a back while taking down Christmas decorations, relatable to dads and husbands humor.

    #12

    Tweet showing humorous conversation between husband and wife about farting, capturing relatable dad and husband moments.

    When used wisely, though, social psychologist Susan Newman, PhD, says humor can be an excellent parenting tool. She notes that having light-hearted hilarious moments with your children can help protect the parent-child bond that might become strained at times. Nobody likes to be disciplined or told what to do, especially kids, so it can be helpful for parents to ensure that they’re not too serious all the time.
    #13

    Tweet about leaving birthday decorations up until Christmas, offering a hilarious and relatable dad and husband perspective.

    #14

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously showing a dad’s relatable moment with his 17-year-old daughter’s attitude.

    #15

    Tweet showing a dad humorously sharing a relatable moment about cleaning gutters and life insurance, appealing to dads and husbands.

    Moms and dads can also utilize humor when they want to diffuse tension. Even if you’re frustrated with your child, you have to remember that they’re, well, a kid! Making them laugh is much more effective than scaring them or making them feel bad about their choices. Plus, kids model what they see their parents do. So this is a great way to teach them to find some humor, or at least the bright side, in any situation.
    #16

    Tweet about holiday dinner chaos with screaming, crying, and arguing at the adults table, relatable for dads and husbands.

    #17

    Tweet about a dad juggling four kids, including college, driver's license, and teenage challenges, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #18

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously about dad and husband life cleaning hacks after making nachos.

    Now, if you’re not a father yet but you plan to become one some day, All Pro Dad has some tips on how to be the best parent possible. First, they note that you have to love your spouse. By strengthening your marriage, you’ll not only make life easier for both your spouse and your kids, but you’ll also demonstrate how your children can be great partners in the future.
    #19

    Tweet showing a humorous dad's relatable story about confusion over body lotion deals at a store checkout.

    #20

    Tweet about humorous breakfast habits, relatable to dads and husbands, posted by The Real Rodney Lacroix.

    #21

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously exaggerating plumber arrival times, relatable for dads and husbands online.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Community Member
Premium

    They don't usually narrow it down as well as that.

    Spending plenty of quality time with your kiddos is another important aspect of being a great father. Your work schedule might not make this easy, but you have to take advantage of any chance you get to spend time with them, especially while they’re young. Creating strong relationships with your kids in their youth can set you up for a lifetime of wonderful experiences and memories with them. 

    #22

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about smoke detector batteries, relatable for dads and husbands sharing funny posts.

    #23

    Tweet from a dad sharing a relatable moment about the biggest adrenaline rush from lowering GPS time of arrival.

    #24

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix about dad humor, expressing a resolution related to children, relatable for dads and husbands.

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these hilarious and relatable parenting and marriage posts, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you wholeheartedly agree with, and let us know in the comments below how you manage to maintain a great sense of humor while taking care of your kids and spouse. Then, if you’re looking for even more memes that might make moms and dads giggle, check out this Bored Panda list next!
    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about resolutions, relatable to dads and husbands, highlighting funny and relatable posts.

    #26

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post relatable to dads and husbands about cold weather and teens agreeing.

    #27

    Tweet showing a humorous and painfully relatable post dads and husbands might find about protective parenting.

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post relatable to dads and husbands about family and holiday gifts.

    #29

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing scheduling multiple blood donations for Christmas shopping, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about a long Target checkout line, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #31

    Tweet about a husband explaining his wife thinks he is mad at her, relatable for dads and husbands.

    #32

    Tweet by a man humorously sharing a relatable moment about excitement in your 50s, appealing to dads and husbands.

    #33

    Tweet showing humorous Google searches about fixing a washing machine, relatable for dads and husbands online.

    #34

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing a dad asking his son to mow the lawn the wrong way, relatable for dads.

    #35

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about a stepson's first relationship, related to dads and husbands relatable posts.

    #36

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix about teaching a child to use DoorDash and expecting a McDonalds hash brown delivery.

    #37

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously about dads and husbands relating to hair ties on flat surfaces at home.

    #38

    Tweet humor about dad and husband experiences with sleep and marriage, showing relatable and funny moments.

    #39

    Man stuck in deep snow between snow-covered cars, relatable post for dads and husbands about snowy mishaps.

    #40

    Tweet humor about dads and husbands rushing out for beer during a storm, reflecting relatable dad and husband posts.

    #41

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously showing a dad’s snow storm prep with beer and snacks, relatable for dads and husbands.

    #42

    Tweet humor about changing Netflix password affecting others, relatable for dads and husbands enjoying funny social media posts.

    #43

    Tweet humor about dads and husbands dealing with kids refusing coats, a relatable parenting moment.

    #44

    Tweet about high electric bill humor, relatable to dads and husbands facing unexpected holiday expenses.

    #45

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a humorous update about New Year's exhaustion, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #46

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable post about making and rechecking lists, targeting dads and husbands humor.

    #47

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix about wrapping kids’ presents visibly, humorous and relatable for dads and husbands.

    #48

    Tweet showing a husband and wife texting about Christmas shopping, relatable for dads and husbands humor posts.

    #49

    Tweet about a dad humorously explaining the reason for having so much liquor, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #50

    Tweet about holiday cleaning frustrations, showing a dad’s humorous and painfully relatable reaction for dads and husbands.

    #51

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about dad life and family moments, capturing relatable dad and husband posts.

    #52

    Twitter post showing humorous and creative Christmas tree toppers dads and husbands might find painfully relatable.

    #53

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous and relatable dad text about asking his wife how her day was.

    #54

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing a child blocking Netflix to talk about a YouTube video, relatable for dads.

    #55

    Tweet showing a dad humorously ignoring his son while practicing guitar, relatable for dads and husbands.

    #56

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously describing a relatable husband moment about not knowing his wife’s tire PSI.

    #57

    Tweet about sliding into a curb causing expensive car damage, humor relatable for dads and husbands online.

    #58

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable post dads and husbands might find funny about retirement plans and work.

    #59

    Tweet about dog hair humor relatable to dads and husbands, featuring a man’s profile picture and a lighthearted message.

    #60

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously about sneezing fit as a relatable moment for dads and husbands early in the morning.

    #61

    Tweet showing a humorous conversation between children and parent, relatable content for dads and husbands about family life.

    #62

    Tweet about a dad explaining his son’s new computer case, showcasing humorous and relatable moments for dads and husbands.

    #63

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about dads and husbands with a relatable tech complaint between father and son.

    #64

    Tweet from a dad humorously sharing a song about receiving quirky Christmas gifts from his kids, relatable to dads and husbands.

    #65

    Tweet from The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously explaining overclocking a CPU with a Spinal Tap reference for dads and husbands.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Community Member
Premium

    "These go to eleven."

    #66

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable post about early mornings, perfect for dads and husbands humor.

    #67

    Tweet by a man humorously sharing a relatable story about his teenager’s backpack injury, reflecting dad and husband struggles.

    #68

    Tweet from a dad humorously explaining automated email reminders, relatable content for dads and husbands.

    #69

    Glass of orange juice on bathroom sink with toothbrushes, illustrating a funny and relatable dad and husband moment.

