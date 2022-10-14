We have collected some funny curses to put on someone on Halloween night. You may even want to carry some of them over to your daily life. When anyone annoys you, instead of being mean to them, you will always have fun curses to say in a sinister tone to make them stop. Can you come up with more funny curses?

Of course, we don’t want to hurt anyone, Halloween or not. But to keep the spirit of the season, you might want to practice some fun curses, especially if you are planning to turn into a witch for Halloween. How about “I hope you stub your toe!” for starters? If you are going to attend a party, prepare some “cursed images”: photos of cute puppies and kitties the recipient has to keep on their desk at all times to avoid terrible consequences.

People in older times were big on curses. They were believed to be the most practical way to get rid of your enemies. Have a rival? Send them some cursed food. An educated rival? There was no shortage of cursed books in medieval times. These were particularly interesting because even though in most cases you needed the help of a professional witch to create a cursed item, it was widely believed that a cursed text was the work of the dark forces themselves to keep humans away from their secrets.

Whether you believe in the supernatural, magic, and all things spooky or not, Halloween is just around the corner, which means they are all automatically real. So equip yourself with every spooky accessory possible to have fun and get the most out of the season.

#1 May you never find the hair that is stuck on your tongue.

#2 May you never be able to find that one song that you liked ever again.

#3 May your sushi always break and fall into the soy sauce cup.

#4 May every time you drink orange juice your mouth be fresh with the taste of mint.

#5 May your life be as pleasant as you are.

#6 May the audio be slightly off sync from the video you are trying to watch.

#7 May all your tinder matches be bots.

#8 May autocorrect remember all your typos.

#9 May your sleeves always fall down when washing your hands.

#10 May everything you buy go on sale the next day.

#11 May the batteries you find always be AAA when in need of AA.

#12 May you lose one of your Apple airpods.

#13 May someone give your child a tuba as a birthday present.

#14 May you always be the first person to arrive at every social event.

#15 May you never fulfill your password requirements.

#16 May every guitar pick you use fall into the soundhole.

#17 May the chocolate chips in your cookies always turn out to be raisins.

#18 May every sock you wear be slightly rotated, just enough for it to be uncomfortable.

#19 May both sides of your pillow be warm.

#20 May your chair produce a sound similar to a fart, but only once, such that you cannot reproduce it to prove that it was just the chair.

#21 May you always get up from your computer with your headphones still attached.

#22 May your subtitles never sync right.

#23 May your children be just like you.

#24 May you always step in a wet spot after putting on fresh socks.

#25 May your freezer be packed full of food just good enough that you don't want to throw it out but bad enough that you don't want to eat it at any specific time.

#26 May the earbud in your left ear never fit as perfect as the earbud in your right.

#27 May your coffee always be cold, and your beer always warm.

#28 May you always spot a comment you'd like to read immediately after hitting the back button.

#29 May every time you offer help just to be nice, the person accepts and you actually have to help.

#30 May someone say "hi" while looking in your direction and you respond "hi" back before realizing that they were actually talking to the person behind you.

#31 May a drop of milk always run down your chin whenever you take a spoonful of cereal.

#32 May the traffic lights always stay red until you have come to a full and complete stop.

#33 May the tag on your shirt be extra itchy.

#34 May 'Barbie Girl' forever loops in your mind.

#35 May you never be able to find the sweet spot between hot and cold when you shower.

#36 May your five year old neighbor have their violin lesson during all of your hangovers.

#37 May you try to use a pen on a paper and it will not work, and then you'll test it on the corner of the paper and it will work, and then you'll try to use it and it will again not work.

#38 May all your tortilla chips break into triangular pieces that stab the roof of your mouth.

#39 May you always find things slightly after they would have been most useful.

#40 May a single grain of sand appear under every screen protector you apply.

#41 May you suddenly realize that the voice in your head will never change volume, even when you try to scream or whisper.

#42 May the people at your NYE party count down to midnight faster than the clock does.

#43 May you forever be paired with a co-worker who responds to everything you say with "Okie-Dokie Smokey!"

#44 May you read through most of a book before realizing it's the third book of a trilogy.

#45 May your soulmate pour the milk first and then the cereal.

#46 May all of your sneezes stop just before you actually sneeze.

#47 May your ads be loaded, but your videos won’t.

#48 May you be gifted the ability to predict the future, but cursed in that nobody ever believes anything you say.

#49 May all your child's artwork be covered with glitter.

#50 May you always delete the file above the one you were aiming for.

#51 May your cat always start loudly digging in the litter box right when you lay down in bed for the night.

#52 May you always forget your headphones just before leaving your house.

#53 May your cat learn how to open doors.

#54 May you look down while waiting for your bus, and look up to realize that it just went by.

#55 May you win the lottery and lose the ticket.

#56 May your article load that little extra bit as you're about to click a link so you click an ad instead.

#57 May you see your typo only after you hit send.

#58 May you always hit Caps Lock instead of the 'a' key.

#59 May your inbox always read (1) even though you've read all the messages.

#60 May people always greet you with a sweaty handshake.

#61 A Jewish curse: May all of your teeth fall out, except one, so you can have toothache.

#62 May every "empty" parking space you see in the distance actually contain a motorcycle.

#63 May people on the Internet make bad arguments supporting positions you agree with.

#64 May Senpai never notices you.

#65 May you always walk into a store wearing a shirt that is the same color as the employees.

#66 May you live an extra long life filled with extra long legs, extra cold nights and extra short blankets.

#67 May your sarcasm be underappreciated and misunderstood.

#68 May your tea be too hot when you receive it, and too cold by the time you remember it's there.

#69 May the celebrity that you named your child after become involved in a disgraceful scandal that destroys their reputation forever.

#70 May you always turn on the radio just as a song you like is ending.

#71 May you accidentally hit a keyboard short-cut you don't know how to switch back.

#72 May no one "check out your SoundCloud" no matter how viral your twitter post goes.

#73 May your in-laws reorganize your entire kitchen when they stay for Thanksgiving.

#74 May you be locked in a room full of people who like to use words such as "yummy", "hubby", and "veggies".

#75 May your trash bags always leak when taking them outside.

#76 May every website you visit ask you to download an app.

#77 May your butter always be cold and unspreadable.

#78 May every math problem you try to solve be incorrect because you forgot one negative sign.

#79 May every minute you spend in the shower count as six minutes in the rest of the world.

#80 May you be able to hear your dog's thoughts, but only while you're at work.

#81 May your microwave always beep right before you try to stop it in the middle of the night.

#82 May your glasses always have a smudge you can’t get rid of.

#83 May you always drop something slightly out of your reach whenever you get comfy.

#84 May your favorite book be made into a movie and the characters are nothing like you imagined them.

#85 May your ketchup water saturate your fries.

#86 May you always dress for the wrong weather.

#87 May you always feel like a spiderweb is touching your face.

#88 May you be forced to sit through a long presentation where all that the presenter does is read the slides word for word.

#89 May you always forget the punchline of a joke after you start telling it.

#90 May you get a mosquito bite on a severe sunburn in a spot on your back that you can't reach.

#91 May you always have a popcorn kernel shell stuck in your back teeth.

#92 May your dishwasher always leave a fine silty layer of food particles on your dishes.

#93 May you always put in your USB in the wrong way, then you flip it over, and the first way was the right way all along.

#94 May you never be able to find the eyelash that is scratching your eyeball.

#95 May all of your belts be too tight when you sit down, yet too loose when you stand up.

#96 May your cookie always be slightly too large to fit inside your glass of milk.

#97 May your spoon always slip and sink under the hot soup you eat.

#98 May you always stub your toe when you're in a bad mood.

#99 May you never get off work on Friday nights and it's always busy.

#100 May you always get water down in your ear when you take a shower so you have to tilt your head sideways and smack the other side to get it out.

#101 May your eyelashes become magnetized.

#102 May you always use the last bit of toilet roll at an unfamiliar house.

#103 May your pet never forgive you for stepping on its paw.

#104 May every meal you microwave be burned in the center and uncooked out the outside.

#105 May your Spotify playlist have an advert after every 3 songs even with premium.

#106 May you forever feel your cell phone vibrating in the pocket it's not even in.

#107 May you never remember these curses when you try to.

#108 May your fitted sheet be put on wrong and when you turn it ninety degrees, it still be wrong.

#109 May you always choose the slowest queue.

#110 May the page always load right as you hit the back button.

#111 May you never be able to immediately tell whether your drying clothes are slightly damp or just cold.

#112 May your journey from bed to bathroom be filled with Lego.

#113 May every meal you order at a restaurant be slightly incorrect so that you'll recognize an error has been made but may the error be so small that you can't justify sending it back.

#114 May you always cut you fingernails a bit too short. Not enough to bleed, just enough to hurt when you try to do stuff later.

#115 May you always leave your phone charging before sleeping and wake up to see it wasn't connected.

#116 May your hairline recede one millimeter for every hour I spend getting over you.

#117 May the movie you downloaded online have hardcoded Chinese subtitles, and you don't immediately notice because there is no dialogue in the first 10 minutes.

#118 May your true love hang the toilet paper backwards.

#119 May you always stutter your words whenever someone casually passes by and asks how you're doing.

#120 May you always wake before your alarm at that point in time too early to get up, but too late to fall back asleep.

#121 May you always forget why you entered a room once you pass through the doorway.

#122 May your paranoia be valid.

#123 May every shoe you wear have a single rock, pine needle, or sticker seed in it but you won't feel it util you have left the house.

#124 May everyone you don't want to talk to contact you right now.

#125 May you always open the front facing camera revealing an unflattering double chin.

#126 May you live in a palace with ten thousand rooms, and may you forget where you left your car keys.

#127 May the annoying "Listening at loud volumes may damage your hearing" message pop up every single time you turn the volume up.

#128 May you often walk into a room where everyone is laughing, but no one will tell you why.

#129 May you only be able to half sneeze.

#130 May you have a stuffy nose whenever you try to sleep.

#131 May my horrible neighbors move in next door to you.

#132 May you smell cat pee and not be able to find it.

#133 May your mother come to talk to you, and then leave your door slightly ajar, so that you have to get up and close it.

#134 May the conversation always move on before you can share the interesting relevant trivial fact you know.

#135 May you lose all the imaginary arguments you have in the shower.

#136 May you love peanuts, only to be told that you are deathly allergic to peanuts, and then at the age of 93, be told that in fact, you were not allergic to peanuts after all.

#137 May you be transformed into a chandelier, so you can hang by day and burn by night.

#138 May you never, no matter what clothes you wear, get rid of that uncomfortable bunched-up feeling you get when you initially put a shirt on over another shirt.

#139 May your stomach gurgle loudly each and every time there is an awkward silence between you and someone it is integral that you impress.

#140 May you be perfectly healthy but develop an irresistible urge to cough the moment any stranger ventures close.

#141 May an unskippable ad always play when you want to share a video with someone.

#142 May you always lower the ringtone volume when wanting to lower the music volume.

#143 May it always rain the hardest when you're about to get out of the car.

#144 May your car's gas tank randomly switch from side to side.

#145 May your zipper get stuck so you have to remove your jacket by pulling it over your head and it pulls your shirt up with it.

#146 May you blink manually after reading this.

#147 May you become famous for the terrible things you did when you were 17.