Whether you believe in the supernatural, magic, and all things spooky or not, Halloween is just around the corner, which means they are all automatically real. So equip yourself with every spooky accessory possible to have fun and get the most out of the season. 

People in older times were big on curses. They were believed to be the most practical way to get rid of your enemies. Have a rival? Send them some cursed food. An educated rival? There was no shortage of cursed books in medieval times. These were particularly interesting because even though in most cases you needed the help of a professional witch to create a cursed item, it was widely believed that a cursed text was the work of the dark forces themselves to keep humans away from their secrets.   

Of course, we don’t want to hurt anyone, Halloween or not. But to keep the spirit of the season, you might want to practice some fun curses, especially if you are planning to turn into a witch for Halloween. How about “I hope you stub your toe!” for starters? If you are going to attend a party, prepare some “cursed images”: photos of cute puppies and kitties the recipient has to keep on their desk at all times to avoid terrible consequences.  

We have collected some funny curses to put on someone on Halloween night. You may even want to carry some of them over to your daily life. When anyone annoys you, instead of being mean to them, you will always have fun curses to say in a sinister tone to make them stop. Can you come up with more funny curses?    

#1

May you never find the hair that is stuck on your tongue.

fountain-of-doubt

13points
POST
#2

May you never be able to find that one song that you liked ever again.

CAPCadet2015

13points
POST
#3

May your sushi always break and fall into the soy sauce cup.

kokkelimonke

12points
POST
#4

May every time you drink orange juice your mouth be fresh with the taste of mint.

FjordExplorer

12points
POST
#5

May your life be as pleasant as you are.

koalaoftheko

11points
POST
#6

May the audio be slightly off sync from the video you are trying to watch.

reddit.com

11points
POST
#7

May all your tinder matches be bots.

7reeze

11points
POST
#8

May autocorrect remember all your typos.

asunshinefix

11points
POST
#9

May your sleeves always fall down when washing your hands.

galtonsfamouscousin

11points
POST
#10

May everything you buy go on sale the next day.

JWson

11points
POST
#11

May the batteries you find always be AAA when in need of AA.

SprechenDeezNuts

11points
POST
#12

May you lose one of your Apple airpods.

LukeTheGeek

11points
POST
#13

May someone give your child a tuba as a birthday present.

someguy7734206

11points
POST
#14

May you always be the first person to arrive at every social event.

4everNdeavor

11points
POST
#15

May you never fulfill your password requirements.

Rosenkrantz_

11points
POST
#16

May every guitar pick you use fall into the soundhole.

Report

11points
POST
#17

May the chocolate chips in your cookies always turn out to be raisins.

Maxicorne

10points
POST
#18

May every sock you wear be slightly rotated, just enough for it to be uncomfortable.

theo96

10points
POST
#19

May both sides of your pillow be warm.

500_Days_Of_Soma

10points
POST
#20

May your chair produce a sound similar to a fart, but only once, such that you cannot reproduce it to prove that it was just the chair.

busdriverjoe

10points
POST
#21

May you always get up from your computer with your headphones still attached.

AnakinSkyflyer

10points
POST
#22

May your subtitles never sync right.

racialghoul

10points
POST
#23

May your children be just like you.

Allisade

10points
POST
#24

May you always step in a wet spot after putting on fresh socks.

TrojanBunny

10points
POST
#25

May your freezer be packed full of food just good enough that you don't want to throw it out but bad enough that you don't want to eat it at any specific time.

isananimal

10points
POST
#26

May the earbud in your left ear never fit as perfect as the earbud in your right.

patrick967

10points
POST
#27

May your coffee always be cold, and your beer always warm.

reddit.com

10points
POST
#28

May you always spot a comment you'd like to read immediately after hitting the back button.

hahanawmsayin

9points
POST
#29

May every time you offer help just to be nice, the person accepts and you actually have to help.

xitzengyigglz

9points
POST
#30

May someone say "hi" while looking in your direction and you respond "hi" back before realizing that they were actually talking to the person behind you.

someguy7734206

9points
POST
#31

May a drop of milk always run down your chin whenever you take a spoonful of cereal.

Reptilera

9points
POST
#32

May the traffic lights always stay red until you have come to a full and complete stop.

Syene

9points
POST
#33

May the tag on your shirt be extra itchy.

yesimthatvalentine

9points
POST
#34

May 'Barbie Girl' forever loops in your mind.

hymnchan

9points
POST
#35

May you never be able to find the sweet spot between hot and cold when you shower.

Report

9points
POST
#36

May your five year old neighbor have their violin lesson during all of your hangovers.

quaswhat

8points
POST
#37

May you try to use a pen on a paper and it will not work, and then you'll test it on the corner of the paper and it will work, and then you'll try to use it and it will again not work.

deshe

8points
POST
#38

May all your tortilla chips break into triangular pieces that stab the roof of your mouth.

PhyrexianOilLobbyist

8points
POST
#39

May you always find things slightly after they would have been most useful.

caliban321

8points
POST
#40

May a single grain of sand appear under every screen protector you apply.

10percentSinTax

8points
POST
#41

May you suddenly realize that the voice in your head will never change volume, even when you try to scream or whisper.

PuffinMooBear

8points
POST
#42

May the people at your NYE party count down to midnight faster than the clock does.

hahanawmsayin

8points
POST
#43

May you forever be paired with a co-worker who responds to everything you say with "Okie-Dokie Smokey!"

brother_p

8points
POST
#44

May you read through most of a book before realizing it's the third book of a trilogy.

SittingInFear

8points
POST
#45

May your soulmate pour the milk first and then the cereal.

HolySimon

8points
POST
#46

May all of your sneezes stop just before you actually sneeze.

BotQ

8points
POST
#47

May your ads be loaded, but your videos won’t.

deftcunt

8points
POST
#48

May you be gifted the ability to predict the future, but cursed in that nobody ever believes anything you say.

PsquaredLR

8points
POST
#49

May all your child's artwork be covered with glitter.

reddit.com

8points
POST
#50

May you always delete the file above the one you were aiming for.

10percentSinTax

8points
POST
#51

May your cat always start loudly digging in the litter box right when you lay down in bed for the night.

dzScritches

8points
POST
#52

May you always forget your headphones just before leaving your house.

meanpotatoez

8points
POST
#53

May your cat learn how to open doors.

someguy7734206

8points
POST
#54

May you look down while waiting for your bus, and look up to realize that it just went by.

Report

8points
POST
#55

May you win the lottery and lose the ticket.

MeetingAromatic6359

8points
POST
#56

May your article load that little extra bit as you're about to click a link so you click an ad instead.

reddit.com

7points
POST
#57

May you see your typo only after you hit send.

mattwandcow

7points
POST
#58

May you always hit Caps Lock instead of the 'a' key.

reddit.com

7points
POST
#59

May your inbox always read (1) even though you've read all the messages.

fritzbitz

7points
POST
#60

May people always greet you with a sweaty handshake.

Phalc0n1337

7points
POST
#61

A Jewish curse: May all of your teeth fall out, except one, so you can have toothache.

Mouthtrap

7points
POST
#62

May every "empty" parking space you see in the distance actually contain a motorcycle.

flarn2006

7points
POST
#63

May people on the Internet make bad arguments supporting positions you agree with.

ehsteve87

7points
POST
#64

May Senpai never notices you.

iBzOtaku

7points
POST
#65

May you always walk into a store wearing a shirt that is the same color as the employees.

ReceptorFatigue

7points
POST
#66

May you live an extra long life filled with extra long legs, extra cold nights and extra short blankets.

reddit.com

7points
POST
#67

May your sarcasm be underappreciated and misunderstood.

Luke7942

7points
POST
#68

May your tea be too hot when you receive it, and too cold by the time you remember it's there.

busdriverjoe

7points
POST
#69

May the celebrity that you named your child after become involved in a disgraceful scandal that destroys their reputation forever.

ReceptorFatigue

7points
POST
#70

May you always turn on the radio just as a song you like is ending.

stargaryen0114

7points
POST
#71

May you accidentally hit a keyboard short-cut you don't know how to switch back.

JefferyRussell

7points
POST
#72

May no one "check out your SoundCloud" no matter how viral your twitter post goes.

OneSpatula

7points
POST
#73

May your in-laws reorganize your entire kitchen when they stay for Thanksgiving.

bbrown4804

7points
POST
#74

May you be locked in a room full of people who like to use words such as "yummy", "hubby", and "veggies".

someguy7734206

7points
POST
#75

May your trash bags always leak when taking them outside.

dasblake

7points
POST
#76

May every website you visit ask you to download an app.

unrapper

7points
POST
#77

May your butter always be cold and unspreadable.

Dtsmits

7points
POST
#78

May every math problem you try to solve be incorrect because you forgot one negative sign.

reddit.com

7points
POST
#79

May every minute you spend in the shower count as six minutes in the rest of the world.

shakeythirsty

7points
POST
#80

May you be able to hear your dog's thoughts, but only while you're at work.

10percentSinTax

7points
POST
#81

May your microwave always beep right before you try to stop it in the middle of the night.

its_treeey

7points
POST
#82

May your glasses always have a smudge you can’t get rid of.

mrscaptncrunch

7points
POST
#83

May you always drop something slightly out of your reach whenever you get comfy.

CP151

7points
POST
#84

May your favorite book be made into a movie and the characters are nothing like you imagined them.

latesummerwater

7points
POST
#85

May your ketchup water saturate your fries.

StopLookingHere

7points
POST
#86

May you always dress for the wrong weather.

HatchetXL

7points
POST
#87

May you always feel like a spiderweb is touching your face.

cited

7points
POST
#88

May you be forced to sit through a long presentation where all that the presenter does is read the slides word for word.

someguy7734206

7points
POST
#89

May you always forget the punchline of a joke after you start telling it.

jfb1337

7points
POST
#90

May you get a mosquito bite on a severe sunburn in a spot on your back that you can't reach.

JuicyBoxerz

7points
POST
#91

May you always have a popcorn kernel shell stuck in your back teeth.

Doggo_Of_Wisdom

7points
POST
#92

May your dishwasher always leave a fine silty layer of food particles on your dishes.

TheMobHasSpoken

7points
POST
#93

May you always put in your USB in the wrong way, then you flip it over, and the first way was the right way all along.

AccidentalGamer

7points
POST
#94

May you never be able to find the eyelash that is scratching your eyeball.

Schrodingers_Wipe

7points
POST
#95

May all of your belts be too tight when you sit down, yet too loose when you stand up.

IAMA_TYRANNOSAURUS

7points
POST
#96

May your cookie always be slightly too large to fit inside your glass of milk.

Report

7points
POST
#97

May your spoon always slip and sink under the hot soup you eat.

Report

7points
POST
#98

May you always stub your toe when you're in a bad mood.

MeetingAromatic6359

7points
POST
#99

May you never get off work on Friday nights and it's always busy.

MeetingAromatic6359

7points
POST
#100

May you always get water down in your ear when you take a shower so you have to tilt your head sideways and smack the other side to get it out.

MeetingAromatic6359

7points
POST
#101

May your eyelashes become magnetized.

10percentSinTax

7points
POST
#102

May you always use the last bit of toilet roll at an unfamiliar house.

UnfortunateDesk

7points
POST
#103

May your pet never forgive you for stepping on its paw.

Straxxx

7points
POST
#104

May every meal you microwave be burned in the center and uncooked out the outside.

halosos

7points
POST
#105

May your Spotify playlist have an advert after every 3 songs even with premium.

slugsi

7points
POST
#106

May you forever feel your cell phone vibrating in the pocket it's not even in.

metagloria

6points
POST
#107

May you never remember these curses when you try to.

psychellicious

6points
POST
#108

May your fitted sheet be put on wrong and when you turn it ninety degrees, it still be wrong.

drolra

6points
POST
#109

May you always choose the slowest queue.

sisco98

6points
POST
#110

May the page always load right as you hit the back button.

Respheal

6points
POST
#111

May you never be able to immediately tell whether your drying clothes are slightly damp or just cold.

Mental_Mine

6points
POST
#112

May your journey from bed to bathroom be filled with Lego.

reddit.com

6points
POST
#113

May every meal you order at a restaurant be slightly incorrect so that you'll recognize an error has been made but may the error be so small that you can't justify sending it back.

Wingblade7

6points
POST
#114

May you always cut you fingernails a bit too short. Not enough to bleed, just enough to hurt when you try to do stuff later.

SkipChylark

6points
POST
#115

May you always leave your phone charging before sleeping and wake up to see it wasn't connected.

Danireender157

6points
POST
#116

May your hairline recede one millimeter for every hour I spend getting over you.

basepair86

6points
POST
#117

May the movie you downloaded online have hardcoded Chinese subtitles, and you don't immediately notice because there is no dialogue in the first 10 minutes.

kind_of_a_god

6points
POST
#118

May your true love hang the toilet paper backwards.

classymathguy

6points
POST
#119

May you always stutter your words whenever someone casually passes by and asks how you're doing.

Margerita94

6points
POST
#120

May you always wake before your alarm at that point in time too early to get up, but too late to fall back asleep.

pizzaboy192

6points
POST
#121

May you always forget why you entered a room once you pass through the doorway.

jscreamer

6points
POST
#122

May your paranoia be valid.

SittingInFear

6points
POST
#123

May every shoe you wear have a single rock, pine needle, or sticker seed in it but you won't feel it util you have left the house.

Kiyohara

6points
POST
#124

May everyone you don't want to talk to contact you right now.

10percentSinTax

6points
POST
#125

May you always open the front facing camera revealing an unflattering double chin.

tyled

6points
POST
#126

May you live in a palace with ten thousand rooms, and may you forget where you left your car keys.

Tiiba

6points
POST
#127

May the annoying "Listening at loud volumes may damage your hearing" message pop up every single time you turn the volume up.

xitzengyigglz

6points
POST
#128

May you often walk into a room where everyone is laughing, but no one will tell you why.

ReceptorFatigue

6points
POST
#129

May you only be able to half sneeze.

soundboardguy

6points
POST
#130

May you have a stuffy nose whenever you try to sleep.

madeforinsults

6points
POST
#131

May my horrible neighbors move in next door to you.

basepair86

6points
POST
#132

May you smell cat pee and not be able to find it.

reddit.com

6points
POST
#133

May your mother come to talk to you, and then leave your door slightly ajar, so that you have to get up and close it.

One_For_Twenty

5points
POST
#134

May the conversation always move on before you can share the interesting relevant trivial fact you know.

DasBarJew

5points
POST
#135

May you lose all the imaginary arguments you have in the shower.

10percentSinTax

5points
POST
#136

May you love peanuts, only to be told that you are deathly allergic to peanuts, and then at the age of 93, be told that in fact, you were not allergic to peanuts after all.

shakeythirsty

5points
POST
#137

May you be transformed into a chandelier, so you can hang by day and burn by night.

MrPeel11

5points
POST
#138

May you never, no matter what clothes you wear, get rid of that uncomfortable bunched-up feeling you get when you initially put a shirt on over another shirt.

scottishzombie

5points
POST
#139

May your stomach gurgle loudly each and every time there is an awkward silence between you and someone it is integral that you impress.

Skittering_Teeth

5points
POST
#140

May you be perfectly healthy but develop an irresistible urge to cough the moment any stranger ventures close.

CalbertCorpse

5points
POST
#141

May an unskippable ad always play when you want to share a video with someone.

reddit.com

5points
POST
#142

May you always lower the ringtone volume when wanting to lower the music volume.

azdarksonal

5points
POST
#143

May it always rain the hardest when you're about to get out of the car.

SittingInFear

5points
POST
#144

May your car's gas tank randomly switch from side to side.

shakeythirsty

5points
POST
#145

May your zipper get stuck so you have to remove your jacket by pulling it over your head and it pulls your shirt up with it.

MeetingAromatic6359

5points
POST
#146

May you blink manually after reading this.

ApolloEvades

4points
POST
#147

May you become famous for the terrible things you did when you were 17.

shakeythirsty

4points
POST
#148

May the cup holders in your car forever be too small for anything you try to put in them.

MrBigBadBean

4points
POST

