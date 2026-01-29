ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like me, you love going down the rabbit hole of Vinted at 2 a.m., supposedly hunting for the perfect pair of Levi’s but really just seeing what the algorithm throws at you.

You’ve already encountered a “gently used” prom dress from 2009, someone’s entire collection of corporate blazers, and a scarf photographed in lighting so bad it looks like a crime scene photo. Thrilling.

Eventually, everything blurs into one endless scroll of beige. But if you keep going, I promise you’ll find the good stuff. And no, I’m not talking about rare designer pieces or pristine vintage finds here. I’m talking about cats.

They’re actually not for sale, but they’ve made themselves very comfortable in the listings. Some are clearly “helping” with the photoshoot. Others have staged what can only be described as a hostile takeover.

The Instagram page Cats On Vinted documents every glorious instance, and we’ve collected the best below. Enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white cat resting on a floral cushion with a plaid pillow on a wooden bench in a Vinted ad.

cats_on_vinted Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Orange cat sitting next to an empty wicker basket on a tiled floor, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Cat lying on blue bed next to men's suit and black leather shoes in Vinted ads stealing the spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Black cat lying down with vintage earrings on its fur, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tabby cat lying next to a green cotton belt on a carpet, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cat resting behind a clothing display with a grey sweater and white scarf in a Vinted ad spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Black cat lying next to a Harrods quilted cosmetic bag, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    White cat next to a black t-shirt with the words cute but psycho, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ginger cat lying on the floor next to a Douglas sweet winter body scrub container in a Vinted ad.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tabby cat curiously sniffing black heels, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads with playful charm.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Fluffy orange and white cat lying next to a book featuring an illustrated cat, showcasing cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Gray cat curiously examining a gold heart-shaped necklace pendant in a close-up Vinted ads photo.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Orange and white cat lying next to wooden toy kitchen utensils and a pink patterned apron in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To catch that little pink tongue being out at the exact right moment to accentuate the pink in the items for sale is brilliant!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Black cat sitting on a marble countertop with cat-themed coffee spoons, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need these!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Orange cat sitting on wooden floor next to vintage radio and Ramones sweatshirt in a Vinted ad spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Orange tabby cat lying on bed beside a baby cradle covered by a mosquito net, showcasing cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Reflection of a cat visible on a laptop screen, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Black cat sitting on a colorful children's play mat, perfectly stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Cat sniffing brown perforated high heel shoes in a playful scene featuring cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do they mean they aren't also selling the cat? How very dare them!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Black and white cat peeking from behind a red dress hanging in vintage style Vinted ad with cats stealing the spotlight

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tabby cat resting on a pink blanket next to black and white side-striped pants in a Vinted ad spotlighting cats.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    White cat lying next to a brown furry coat on a zebra-striped blanket, cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Cat sniffing a vintage plaid travel bag on wooden furniture, showing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Gray cat sitting next to a white Hello Kitty sweater with pink bow and gothic cross on sleeve in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cat curiously watching Funko Pop Stranger Things figures on a table, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Orange cat lying on a gray comforter next to a folded striped sweater, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Tabby cat lying on a red sweater with a measuring tape, cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Cat lounging on a brown handmade blanket draped over a leather chair in a cozy Vinted ad setting.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love blankets like these.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Cat curiously inspecting a glowing crystal sphere on a wooden surface in a cozy indoor setting for Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cat near two bright pink pom poms on a quilted surface, showcasing playful moments in Vinted ads featuring cats.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Ginger cat lying on bed beside leopard print mini pareo in Vinted ad featuring cats stealing spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Calico cat staring at a Jiren action figure, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Cat playing near an elegant blue outfit on the floor, showing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cozy grey sweater with white snowflake pattern on blue floral bedspread with a cat stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Calico cat peeking over a box with brown suede boots inside, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight on Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Orange cat sitting next to a wooden wardrobe with a silver glittery top hanging in a Vinted ad spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Ginger cat sitting on floor next to colorful woven bag hanging from a door, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Fluffy cat lying on a couch beside a vintage dress on a mannequin, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Tortoiseshell cat on wall-mounted climbing shelves and scratching post in a cozy cat-friendly setup.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats would LOVE that!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Black cat sitting on tan skinny pants on patterned bed, showing cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Curious cat peeks over a white frame with a star decoration in a Vinted ad, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Black and white cat next to a small Christmas snow globe on a granite countertop in natural light.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Light-colored cat lying beside a Puma t-shirt, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Black cat walking below a pair of skinny dark blue jeans in a Vinted clothing ad, spotlighting cats in ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Black cat sitting on bed next to a pleated black skirt, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cat lying on floor under a zebra-striped blouse hanging, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Close-up of a curious cat in a Vinted ad, highlighting how cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Black cat with visible claws peeking over a surface, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Tabby cat beside a pair of Adidas sneakers on a box, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Black cat lying next to a brown leather bag on a patterned carpet, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Tabby cat sniffing a red rose next to a blue ruched mini dress on a beige rug, featuring cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Orange cat reaching up to hang on the leg of gray formal pants in a playful Vinted ads moment.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Black and white cat walking behind a pink cotton skirt in a cozy home setting for Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cat lying on grass next to blue camo cargo pants, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Cat sitting on an open book blocking the view, showcasing one of the 100 times cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Black cat sitting on railing below striped shorts in Vinted ad, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in listings.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Grey cat resting behind a grey Atlantic Stars sneaker, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Black and white cat lying on a Juventus scarf on a red patterned carpet, capturing cats stealing the spotlight in ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Cat walking on wooden floor beside baby wrap packaging showing a man carrying a baby in a blue cloth wrap.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    Fluffy cat lying next to a folded gray sweater on wooden floor in a Vinted ad with cats spotlight theme.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Black cat sitting on a table with selfie stick and accessories, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Black and white cat lying beside an open book, showcasing one of the 100 times cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Gray cat sitting next to an Xp-pen artist 12 tablet, cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Ginger cat lying next to mustard yellow palazzo pants in a Vinted ad where cats stole the spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Matches nicely with the pants.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #65

    Cat next to black faux fur jacket on tiled floor showing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Black cat lying on a grey hoodie on zebra-patterned bedding, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Cat lying on a wooden table with paws on a photography book, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Cat exploring open boxes with power banks, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Worn Caterpillar boots on a box labeled cat with a black fluffy cat sitting beside, cats stealing the spotlight on Vinted.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cat lying next to a pink handbag with chains on a bed, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only odd thing here are those fingernails.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Ginger and white cat beside Adidas Samba sneakers on green blanket, cats stealing spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    Siamese cat lying on light blue jeans with decorative pink rhinestones, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    Tabby cat posing behind brown leather boots, highlighting adorable moments cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Orange and white cat sitting on a soft green pouf, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Black cat curiously inspecting a cat-shaped metal DVD holder, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Cat paw reaches for colorful game pieces on a board in a playful moment featuring cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IF they remain intact until they are sold.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #77

    Black cat lying next to a coiled brown belt on a gray blanket, cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Orange cat lying on a gray bedspread, showing one of the many times cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Fluffy cat sitting on a vintage floral-patterned bench, stealing the spotlight in a stylish Vinted ad setting.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    White and black cat resting on a red jacket, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads for online clothing sales.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sans le chat" = "without the cat." 8`-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #81

    Cat lying near a white Christmas tree decorated with pink flowers and a white reindeer figure indoors.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh, another kitten that looks a bit like my Torchon!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Orange cat laying on a fuchsia cardigan in a Vinted ad, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cat not for sale" - I love how they keep adding this!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Cat resting near a blue toy Maserati car, showcasing moments cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Cat lying next to beige cargo pants on a blue bed, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    White cat lying on a bed next to two T-shirts, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    White cat lying on a bed next to a black and white top, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Cat peeking out of a shoebox next to a patterned winter boot, highlighting cats in Vinted ads stealing the spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Cat lying next to white sneakers on a wooden surface, capturing the charm cats stole in Vinted ads spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Grey and white cat next to fur-lined wedge boots on a Guess shoebox in a 100 times cats stole the spotlight Vinted ads scene.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    White cat lying on a bed next to a green hoodie with bold letters, cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Gray cat peeking behind a gold high heel shoe on a black box, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Cat resting on a white surface with colorful abstract painting in the background, highlighting cats in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Black and white cat sitting on a couch next to a colorful geometric dress, cats stole the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Cat sitting next to beige pants on a bed, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Cat lying on bed next to a black and blue striped dress, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Tabby cat walking near black cargo jeans on tiled floor, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    POCKETS! Oh my God, it's got POCKETS! Feast your eyes, ladies! ❤️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #97

    Cat peeking from behind a floral summer dress in a Vinted ad, perfectly stealing the spotlight.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Cat resting beneath a Marauder's Map poster, illustrating cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Orange cat sitting on a bed next to floral skirt, highlighting cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Tabby cat near black trench coat on wooden floor, showcasing cats stealing the spotlight in Vinted ads.

    cats_on_vinted Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!