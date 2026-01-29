ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like me, you love going down the rabbit hole of Vinted at 2 a.m., supposedly hunting for the perfect pair of Levi’s but really just seeing what the algorithm throws at you.

You’ve already encountered a “gently used” prom dress from 2009, someone’s entire collection of corporate blazers, and a scarf photographed in lighting so bad it looks like a crime scene photo. Thrilling.

Eventually, everything blurs into one endless scroll of beige. But if you keep going, I promise you’ll find the good stuff. And no, I’m not talking about rare designer pieces or pristine vintage finds here. I’m talking about cats.

They’re actually not for sale, but they’ve made themselves very comfortable in the listings. Some are clearly “helping” with the photoshoot. Others have staged what can only be described as a hostile takeover.

The Instagram page Cats On Vinted documents every glorious instance, and we’ve collected the best below. Enjoy.