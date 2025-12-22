120 Animal Memes That Help People Forget Heavy Thoughts
The world we live in can be stressful and often overwhelming, but even with all its lows, it still gave us one silver lining that brings a lot of comfort: animals. Without jobs or bills to worry about, they’re free to be playful, curious, and effortlessly funny, and just watching them for a moment can make the day feel better.
That naturally makes them perfect meme material. On the Instagram page Pets Rule The Universe—and it’s hard to argue with a name like that—animals are simply being their hilarious selves. Scroll down to see their best memes and let them melt some of that stress away.
Apparently some kids in Australia are getting past the social media ban by tricking the age verification AI with pictures of dogs. I don't know why this reminded me of that.
"I've sharpened your pencil now, need a new one to get going with!" ✏️
You might want to keep them away from Watership Down.
Is this what an atom would look like if we could make it as large as a smol dog?
Chocolate (oreos) on a dog? Hope you have good insurance if dog eats them!
"I see that you are online all work day, great work John! But we must talk why you're missing every 5 I your excel sheets, replacing it with 'five' does not work you know..."
"Dear human, the Cat said he wanted to leave home. I had to let him go. The Dog."
On the internet, nobody knows if you're a goose....
An illustration of the famous saying: "If you're chained by the ankle to a seal, don't look elsewhere!”.