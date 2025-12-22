ADVERTISEMENT

The world we live in can be stressful and often overwhelming, but even with all its lows, it still gave us one silver lining that brings a lot of comfort: animals. Without jobs or bills to worry about, they’re free to be playful, curious, and effortlessly funny, and just watching them for a moment can make the day feel better.

That naturally makes them perfect meme material. On the Instagram page Pets Rule The Universe—and it’s hard to argue with a name like that—animals are simply being their hilarious selves. Scroll down to see their best memes and let them melt some of that stress away.

#1

Collage of overhated animals including a pigeon, skunk, rat, opossum, and raven with a positive message.

petsruletheuniverse Report

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate no animals. I can't say the same about people.

    #2

    Cute therapy dog at the dentist office in animal memes that help people forget heavy thoughts with humor and warmth

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's how big my eyes get when I'm handed the bill

    #3

    Small brown rabbit on pavement with caption expressing limit and stress in a relatable animal meme for lighthearted relief.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #4

    Tiger lying in a cardboard box labeled free kittens, showcasing a funny animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #5

    Brown chicken with wings spread wide indoors in front of a wooden door, a funny animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Attack chickens are the best chickens!

    #6

    Kitten, dog, and chickens looking through a window together in a backyard, capturing funny animal meme moments.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #7

    Baby Pallas cat being gently held by zoo staff, showcasing adorable animal memes that bring joy and lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #8

    Duck wearing a bow tie with a humorous caption, an example of an animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #9

    Three small kittens wrapped in a festive bouquet with flowers, a heart-shaped red wrapper, and the text for you.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Blurry close-up of a cat misidentified as a dog in a humorous animal meme for lighthearted relief.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently some kids in Australia are getting past the social media ban by tricking the age verification AI with pictures of dogs. I don't know why this reminded me of that.

    #11

    A serval cat with a snail shell on its back, creating a funny animal meme to help people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #12

    Golden retriever wearing a tie with a caption about optimism, part of animal memes that help people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #13

    Orange cat resting on a bed with a laptop, cute animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts in a cozy room setting.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The nitrogen cycle? Cats contribute to that.

    #14

    Screenshot of a social media post about students sending otter pictures, accompanied by a close-up photo of an otter.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's 'otterly' ridiculous 😍

    #15

    Beaver proudly standing next to a tree it chewed, showcasing animal memes that help people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I've sharpened your pencil now, need a new one to get going with!" ✏️

    #16

    A small deer standing on a desk, curiously stepping on a computer keyboard in a home office setting.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #17

    Orange cat hiding in a decorated Christmas tree with colorful lights and festive ornaments in a cozy setting.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #18

    Two small animals nuzzling nose to nose in the snow, a heartwarming animal meme to forget heavy thoughts.

    urrrinal Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess morning breath doesn't affect them.

    #19

    Group of colorful seals resting by the water, featured in popular animal memes to help people forget heavy thoughts

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We Furecast you a great 2026!"

    0
    #20

    Cute bunny wearing and eating lettuce leaf, a funny animal meme that helps people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #21

    Two rabbits appearing to read a bunny book together, a cute animal meme helping lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might want to keep them away from Watership Down.

    1
    #22

    Horses relaxing on a sandy beach with people in the background, showcasing animal memes that lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #23

    Fluffy small rabbit with wide eyes sitting on a surface, a relatable animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #24

    A happy dog sitting on pavement next to a daycare report card with playful and affectionate notes, an animal meme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #25

    Dog sleeping soundly under a blanket, a comforting animal meme helping to lighten heavy thoughts at night.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #26

    Wet kitten held by a hand near a bathroom sink, part of funny animal memes to help forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #27

    Dog dressed in blue wrapping paper sitting on carpet, caption expressing hope for a PS5, animal memes bringing joy.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #28

    Dog listening to a gramophone outdoors in the snow, a vintage animal meme capturing a lighthearted moment from 1911.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    jdudley101 avatar
    James D
    James D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love hearing about the random stuff old explorers took with them. Like "we won't need extra supplies of blankets, but lets take a writing desk"

    #29

    A relaxed cat holding a large stack of US dollar bills, creating a humorous animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From selling the nippy

    0
    #30

    Horse making a funny face in a stable, captured in a popular animal meme that brings lighthearted joy and laughter.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #31

    Small black dog standing on wooden floor in a hair salon, part of popular animal memes to lighten heavy thoughts.

    plume__ Report

    #32

    Manatee resting its head on the edge of a pool next to a hand holding a large green leaf, animal memes concept.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #33

    Cute groundhog lying on dirt with caption inviting to stop scrolling, featured in popular animal memes for stress relief.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #34

    Small dog resting inside a large shark plush bed, a funny animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #35

    Close-up of a raccoon dog, also called a tanuki, in natural outdoor surroundings animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Raccoon Dogs and Bear Cats. Binturong.

    1
    #36

    Elephant meeting sea lions through glass at the Oregon Zoo, a heartwarming animal meme helping forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #37

    Black dog wearing small sneakers on all four paws indoors, a popular animal meme that helps people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #38

    Bernese Mountain Dog closely observing a small tortoise outside, a funny animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #39

    Fluffy animal meme showing a small puppy’s surprising true size in bright sunlight to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this what an atom would look like if we could make it as large as a smol dog?

    0
    #40

    Horse sliding down a grassy hill for fun and joy in an animal meme that helps people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's clearly a unicorn! 🦄

    0
    #41

    Close-up of a deer with a blurred face and the text oh deer, an animal meme to help forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #42

    Two Borzoi dogs cuddling on a dark leather couch, a larger dog protectively beside a smaller puppy animal meme.

    strongerpotions Report

    #43

    Man and brown dog looking at each other closely outdoors, a heartwarming moment featured in animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #44

    Text message showing a gray cat on a chair with conversation about not yelling at the sad-looking cat, animal memes theme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #45

    Small rodent sitting in snow with text annotations highlighting no jacket, hat, gloves, or earmuffs in animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But still gets service!" 🎵🎵

    0
    #46

    Close-up of a funny dog meme with a YouTube comment praising it among popular animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #47

    Tabby cat looking at a phone showing an animal meme about anger in a humorous and relatable moment.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat react-videos, rather that than humans..

    0
    #48

    Dog lying on blankets with colorful light reflections on the wall, an uplifting animal meme about hope and optimism.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #49

    Seal lying on a wooden floor leaving a wet trail, humorous animal meme illustrating the theme of animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #50

    Two adorable kittens snugly sitting inside cozy blue slippers in a cute animal meme to lift heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Puss in Slippers - the early years.

    0
    #51

    A person holding a snail named Pudding with the ocean and sky in the background, a lighthearted animal meme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #52

    Horseshoe crab interacting with a handheld gaming device in a humorous animal memes scene.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Are you winning son?'

    0
    #53

    Close-up of an adorable kitten with large eyes and a caption saying enjoying talking to you, animal memes humor.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #54

    Orange cat covered in colorful party streamers sitting on a patterned rug in a home setting, an animal meme scene.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #55

    Owl spreading wings in a funny animal meme with a banana, showcasing humor in animal memes to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #56

    Black cat walking in shallow water with text meme about thinking, part of animal memes helping lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #57

    Black cat with narrowed eyes and caption no, a humorous animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #58

    Corgi dog balancing a tall stack of cookies on its nose, a funny animal meme showing impressive patience.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chocolate (oreos) on a dog? Hope you have good insurance if dog eats them!

    0
    #59

    Cat sitting at a keyboard looking at a computer screen with repeated text, a humorous animal meme image.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I see that you are online all work day, great work John! But we must talk why you're missing every 5 I your excel sheets, replacing it with 'five' does not work you know..."

    0
    #60

    Golden retriever wearing a white shirt looking at a green dinosaur toy held by a hand, animal memes concept.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #61

    Cute animal meme with kittens around cookies, designed to help people forget heavy thoughts and lighten the mood.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #62

    Duckling floating on a slice of pizza in water, a humorous animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It could be worse, he could be toast!

    0
    #63

    Astronaut on the moon with a mysterious animal figure circled in red, a funny twist for animal memes about heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #64

    Two black and white cats wearing green Santa hats with festive text in a holiday-themed animal meme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else think Holly should have a red hat?

    2
    #65

    Close-up of a cat meme with text humor, one of many popular animal memes helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #66

    Gray tabby cat with a sticker on its forehead in a humorous animal meme helping forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #67

    Close-up of a cat with lipstick-stained lips in a humorous animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #68

    Two cats indoors with one cat intently watching a sparkling water bottle, showcasing funny animal memes.

    equine__dentist Report

    #69

    Cute puppy in striped pajamas lying on a bed, a funny animal meme to help lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #70

    Thumbnails of animal hypnosis videos featuring cows with spirals and swirling patterns to relax and entertain viewers.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not doing anything tonight, might have to give this a go. If I start lactating milk, it's because I'm a cow and not a new Mumma.

    1
    #71

    Seven fluffy baby animals with blue eyes lying closely together on a wooden floor, cute animal memes to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #72

    A close-up of a kitten reaching out, featured in a humorous animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts and stress.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #73

    Menu item circled as crab raccoon with image of a raccoon’s face and crab claws, a funny animal meme.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #74

    Small dog sitting awkwardly on a rug near a chair, featured in a humorous animal meme to help forget heavy thoughts

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #75

    Horses wearing colorful blankets in a snowy field under a cloudy sky, perfect animal memes to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #76

    Cat with wide eyes staring from a blue blanket, part of animal memes that help people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #77

    Orange cat standing on a gray floor with a person gently petting its head in funny animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #78

    Two cats with tongues out beside colorful text listing birth months, a playful animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #79

    Two wolves nuzzling affectionately, showcasing a tender moment in a natural outdoor setting with a snowy background.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #80

    White chicken with a humorous caption, featured in animal memes that help people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #81

    Black and white cat resting on a chair leg with caption about shape in a humorous animal memes context.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #82

    Small kitten with big eyes next to a soda can with funny animal meme text about cola tall size.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #83

    Small black and white animal running on pavement at night with caption about breaking the speed of sound, animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #84

    A small cat wrapped snugly in a white towel on a patterned bed, perfect for animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #85

    Rooster walking indoors on wooden floor, an animal meme that helps people forget heavy thoughts with humor.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #86

    Two pink fish touching noses near a large flower decoration in a colorful aquarium animal memes image.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #87

    Cat sitting inside a box instead of a new tower animal meme showing humorous pet behavior and funny animal moments.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #88

    Small white dog with tongue sticking out humorously, an example of animal memes that lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #89

    Golden retriever sitting at a desk with a pen and laptop, featured in popular animal memes for lighthearted fun.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dear human, the Cat said he wanted to leave home. I had to let him go. The Dog."

    0
    #90

    Black cat hiding among autumn leaves in a calm outdoor setting, a perfect example of cute animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you leave me, I'll be in the needs

    0
    #91

    Close-up of a wide-eyed cat with a pink nose, featured in popular animal memes to brighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #92

    Goose standing on dirt looking at a laptop on a small table outside in an animal memes setting.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the internet, nobody knows if you're a goose....

    0
    #93

    Group of happy dogs with colorful balloons outdoors, celebrating and enjoying, featured in popular animal memes.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #94

    Close-up of a white cat with large eyes, part of animal memes helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #95

    A group of cute rabbits on a green field under a bright blue sky, perfect for animal memes and lighthearted fun.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #96

    Twelve adorable rabbits with different colors and names, part of popular animal memes to lighten heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slungus has my vote. Slungus for president.

    0
    #97

    Bulldog puppy sitting on a large green frog statue, showcasing cute animal memes helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to put my bulldog down the slide in the park when kids weren't playing there.

    0
    #98

    Funny-Animals-Posts-Petsruletheuniverse

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An illustration of the famous saying: "If you're chained by the ankle to a seal, don't look elsewhere!”.

    1
    #99

    Animal meme showing a fish with the text the fish are whispering to me on a black background.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #100

    Blurred close-up of a cat with lightning in the background, illustrating a humorous animal meme about sleep and rest.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #101

    Dog wearing a colorful spinny hat indoors, a humorous animal meme helping people forget heavy thoughts.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a solar powered spinny hat. Even more awesome.

    0
    #102

    Cow standing in water with a meme overlay text about AI, part of a collection of popular animal memes for lighthearted relief.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #103

    Two turtles facing each other on tile floor with glowing yellow sticks, creating a humorous animal meme scene.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #104

    Chicken interacting with a toy keyboard in a humorous animal meme to lighten heavy thoughts and bring joy.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #105

    Small dog wearing tiny sneakers sitting on a tiled floor in a humorous animal meme style.

    petsruletheuniverse Report

    #106