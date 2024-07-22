ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re no stranger to laughing at yourself, chances are you’ve had a caricature drawn of you at some point. And if not, maybe one day you can get one drawn by Kiko Yamada, aka Ninja Sketch, in Hawaii.

Kiko is from a family of artists and has been a caricature artist herself for 14 years. Her fun videos showing how people react to their cartoony selves are collecting millions of views on Instagram. The artist wrote on her website that she feels like the “years of being a caricature artist gave a very unique insight into what people like and respond to.”

So, in today’s post, we share some of the artworks that Kiko has made, revealing her talent for capturing people’s faces in a funny yet recognizable way.

More info: Instagram | ninjasketch.com | youtube.com | ninjasketch.com