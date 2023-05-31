Parenting is a gift that keeps on giving, whether in the form of joy, chaos, love, worry, painted pictures or ruined belongings; none of the above ever seem to end. This leads to a conclusion that there’s never a dull moment with kids, as most parents can affirm.

Quite a few moms and dads turn to Twitter to unveil just how colorful life with children can get. They let out everything from surprise to frustration in their often hilarious Tweets, some of which we have gathered on today’s list for you to enjoy. Scroll through the posts shared by parents just trying to make it through the month of May and see for yourself what situations present themselves while living with the little hell-raisers.