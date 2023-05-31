Parenting is a gift that keeps on giving, whether in the form of joy, chaos, love, worry, painted pictures or ruined belongings; none of the above ever seem to end. This leads to a conclusion that there’s never a dull moment with kids, as most parents can affirm.

Quite a few moms and dads turn to Twitter to unveil just how colorful life with children can get. They let out everything from surprise to frustration in their often hilarious Tweets, some of which we have gathered on today’s list for you to enjoy. Scroll through the posts shared by parents just trying to make it through the month of May and see for yourself what situations present themselves while living with the little hell-raisers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

themultiplemom Report

10points
POST
#2

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

AnAppleHat Report

9points
POST
#3

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

deloisivete Report

9points
POST
#4

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

GrahamKritzer Report

8points
POST
#5

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

RYGdance Report

7points
POST
#6

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

KatieDeal99 Report

7points
POST
#7

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

KonaSlater Report

6points
POST
#8

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

missmulrooney Report

6points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I either need to know more, or less about it, but this is the exact wrong amount of information.

1
1point
reply
#9

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

missmulrooney Report

6points
POST
#10

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

ambernoelle Report

5points
POST
#11

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mommajessiec Report

5points
POST
#12

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

5points
POST
#13

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

dadmann_walking Report

5points
POST
#14

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mom_tho Report

5points
POST
#15

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

KatieDeal99 Report

5points
POST
#16

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

simoncholland Report

5points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As the mom of 2 kids in middle school: relax and enjoy. They'll be over with soon enough... 🥺

0
0points
reply
#17

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

jacanamommy Report

5points
POST
#18

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

themultiplemom Report

5points
POST
#19

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

dadmann_walking Report

5points
POST
#20

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

ElyKreimendahl Report

4points
POST
#21

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

4points
POST
#22

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

anne_theriault Report

4points
POST
#23

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

Lhlodder Report

4points
POST
#24

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

OctopusCaveman Report

4points
POST
#25

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

momsense_ensues Report

4points
POST
#26

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

themultiplemom Report

4points
POST
#27

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

TheMomHack Report

4points
POST
#28

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mommajessiec Report

4points
POST
#29

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

TiffMHardy Report

4points
POST
#30

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

missmulrooney Report

3points
POST
#31

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

Bernstein Report

3points
POST
#32

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

3points
POST
#33

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mommajessiec Report

3points
POST
#34

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

S_Insley_H Report

3points
POST
#35

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

3points
POST
#36

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

merrydevo Report

3points
POST
#37

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

MediocreMamaa Report

2points
POST
#38

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

simoncholland Report

2points
POST
#39

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

dadmann_walking Report

2points
POST
#40

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mom_tho Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

Chhapiness Report

2points
POST
#42

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

oneawkwardmom Report

2points
POST
#43

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

2points
POST
#44

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

vauhinivara Report

2points
POST
#45

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

IDontSpeakWhine Report

2points
POST
#46

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

KimmyMonte Report

2points
POST
#47

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mom_tho Report

2points
POST
#48

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

mcdadstuff Report

2points
POST
#49

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

oneawkwardmom Report

2points
POST
#50

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

Chhapiness Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

2points
POST
#52

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

reallifemommy3 Report

2points
POST
#53

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

IHideFromMyKids Report

2points
POST
#54

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

itssherifield Report

2points
POST
#55

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

dadmann_walking Report

2points
POST
#56

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

StruggleDisplay Report

2points
POST
#57

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

kindminds_ Report

2points
POST
#58

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

kevinthedad Report

2points
POST
#59

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

deloisivete Report

2points
POST
#60

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

clhubes Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

courtneyellis Report

2points
POST
#62

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

missmulrooney Report

2points
POST
#63

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

jacanamommy Report

2points
POST
#64

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

dad_on_my_feet Report

2points
POST
#65

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

not_thenanny Report

2points
POST
#66

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

deloisivete Report

2points
POST
#67

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

TheMomHack Report

2points
POST
#68

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

KatieDeal99 Report

2points
POST
#69

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

UncleDuke1969 Report

2points
POST
#70

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

simoncholland Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

DadSetAgainst Report

2points
POST
#72

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

copymama Report

1point
POST
#73

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-May

notmythirdrodeo Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!