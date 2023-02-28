Especially when you’re a parent of young children, it can feel extremely isolating to be alone with your little ones and your thoughts every day. So by sharing your parenting experiences online, others can be reminded that they’re not alone in this journey of raising children. You can rest assured knowing that you’re never the first one to make any of the “mistakes” you find yourself making along the way, and in fact, they might be much more common than you even realized. Plus, with the pressure to be a “perfect parent” that many moms and dads feel from social media influencers, it’s always nice to be reminded that the perfect parent does not exist.

Liz Krieger wrote an article for Today’s Parent in 2021 discussing how she loves her children but she doesn’t like parenting, and many moms and dads related to her struggles. She explained that she was first hesitant to open up about the fact that parenting is not always sunshine and rainbows, for fear of judgment from fellow parents, but as it turned out, she wasn’t alone. “Over the past few years, in more and more conversations with other moms at drop-off and pickup, in Facebook groups and chat rooms, this spiky truth—that parenting is something that many women struggle to enjoy, or at least find themselves loathing a decent percentage of the time—has been seeping out,” Krieger writes.