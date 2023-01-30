It’s Time For The Best Parenting Tweets Of The Month, And Here Are 120 That Might Crack You Up
Parenting is full of constant surprises. Some of them appear when you find qualities you didn’t know were in you. One example might be the unexpected inner peace in a moment of total chaos around the house. It might also be the Hulk-like strength when your kid is in danger or the ninja-like reflexes when they are asleep. In some cases, it is the sudden ability to write material good enough for a parenthood-themed comedy show.
Here at Bored Panda, we appreciate the creative input moms and dads provide for the online community. Therefore, we have created a list of some of their best humorous statements that perfectly portray life as a parent.
One of the most beautiful things about parenthood is witnessing the different stages of kids’ development. Despite their unique character, most of them have one thing in common—parents often say they grow up too fast.
Since they can not stop the Earth from turning, parents find alternative ways of freezing the moment. Some make baby scrapbooks, others grab their cameras. A few might even start journaling with great detail to describe every significant milestone of their baby’s life.
Luckily for us, there are parents who choose Twitter as their notebook and share their gems of family life with the rest of the world. As a matter of fact, 23% of moms and dads online use Twitter to state what’s on their minds.
Parents can be sure they will never run out of content for their hilarious tweets. Mostly because there is never a dull moment with kids. They can turn something as mundane as grocery shopping into a performance when they decide to throw a temper tantrum on aisle two.
That is not their only forte when it comes to the day-to-day, though. Children also excel at rating the food that’s been served to them. And they make their evaluation clear, whether it’s a frown, a nod of approval, or dinner flying across the kitchen table.
Some kids are more talkative than others, but most of them go through the phase of the million questions nevertheless. It usually starts with the good old why? as asking this is one of the regular steps of a toddler’s development.
As they get older, the topics of questions can go in whichever direction. At times, there is no rhyme or reason for the things your offspring wants to know, but you better be ready with some answers. Otherwise, the interrogation might never end.
Unless they’re sleeping blissfully, children seem to always be on the go. That makes unexpected moments of silence—one of the parents’ main causes for concern. Such pauses often mean that kids have done something they shouldn’t have, or they’re about to. Especially when they join forces with other children, as they often create their grand plans on the wavelengths of a whisper.
Another power that kids have is manipulating their parents. It might be something as little as delaying bedtime, but they know all the right strings to pull to make it work. That provides even more material for these parents to share, as children’s methods of persuasion are usually very creative. Or absolutely hilarious.
These Tweets cover nearly every aspect of parenting reality. The reality that lots of people imagined differently before having children. They might have said they won’t be doing things in a certain way, but once you become a parent, you just do what you got to do. Even if it means ice cream for dinner or an additional 15 minutes of TV in times of crisis.
When it comes to parenting practices, there is no one perfect method. Moms and dads find ways that work best for them, whether they’re similar to how they were raised or completely different. A recent study found that nearly as many parents choose the former as the latter. 43% of people say they raise kids the way they were cared for, while 44% take a different route.
Children never cease to amaze their parents, no matter their age. From surprising (at times, nearly philosophical) questions coming from a toddler, to witty remarks of a teenager. As they grow, memory is filled with so many examples, it might become difficult to store them all. That’s why noting them down might come in handy, whether it ends up on Twitter, or not.
Twitter and other social media platforms are not only a source of amusing material but a tool for expressing support as well. 74% of parents state that they receive it from their fellows online, which makes creating posts all the more enjoyable. 81% claim to respond to uplifting news they see on their feed, providing encouragement to those who share.
If you want your stories to go far and wide, Twitter is undoubtedly a great platform for that. It currently has nearly 354 million users, and the number is expected to rise to over 600 million by 2025. With an audience this big, tweeting is one of the easiest ways to reach parents all over the world.
Parenting can be stressful and rewarding, and everything in between, and these tweets are here to prove it. Parents can assure that life with children is never boring from the very first second they enter this world.
