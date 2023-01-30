Parenting is full of constant surprises. Some of them appear when you find qualities you didn’t know were in you. One example might be the unexpected inner peace in a moment of total chaos around the house. It might also be the Hulk-like strength when your kid is in danger or the ninja-like reflexes when they are asleep. In some cases, it is the sudden ability to write material good enough for a parenthood-themed comedy show.

Here at Bored Panda, we appreciate the creative input moms and dads provide for the online community. Therefore, we have created a list of some of their best humorous statements that perfectly portray life as a parent.

If you’re done scrolling through these Tweets from January, make sure to check out our December edition for more.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

raoulvilla

Yea… and call then sadness (from inside out)

One of the most beautiful things about parenthood is witnessing the different stages of kids’ development. Despite their unique character, most of them have one thing in common—parents often say they grow up too fast.

Since they can not stop the Earth from turning, parents find alternative ways of freezing the moment. Some make baby scrapbooks, others grab their cameras. A few might even start journaling with great detail to describe every significant milestone of their baby’s life.

Luckily for us, there are parents who choose Twitter as their notebook and share their gems of family life with the rest of the world. As a matter of fact, 23% of moms and dads online use Twitter to state what’s on their minds.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

oneawkwardmom

Hahaha I tell my students "none of you are smart enough to be master criminals so probably best you just listen in class". I work in a school for at risk teens

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

NJSimmondsbooks

Parents can be sure they will never run out of content for their hilarious tweets. Mostly because there is never a dull moment with kids. They can turn something as mundane as grocery shopping into a performance when they decide to throw a temper tantrum on aisle two.

That is not their only forte when it comes to the day-to-day, though. Children also excel at rating the food that’s been served to them. And they make their evaluation clear, whether it’s a frown, a nod of approval, or dinner flying across the kitchen table.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

thearibradford

I need some synovial fluid

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

IHideFromMyKids

Some kids are more talkative than others, but most of them go through the phase of the million questions nevertheless. It usually starts with the good old why? as asking this is one of the regular steps of a toddler’s development.

As they get older, the topics of questions can go in whichever direction. At times, there is no rhyme or reason for the things your offspring wants to know, but you better be ready with some answers. Otherwise, the interrogation might never end. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Davszj

Hahaha Gooooooooone! Not chance mate just move on lol

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

LizerReal

One day America will grow up....jk

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

bronactitley

Unless they’re sleeping blissfully, children seem to always be on the go. That makes unexpected moments of silence—one of the parents’ main causes for concern. Such pauses often mean that kids have done something they shouldn’t have, or they’re about to. Especially when they join forces with other children, as they often create their grand plans on the wavelengths of a whisper.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Chhapiness

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

AshleyGWinter

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

copymama

Another power that kids have is manipulating their parents. It might be something as little as delaying bedtime, but they know all the right strings to pull to make it work. That provides even more material for these parents to share, as children’s methods of persuasion are usually very creative. Or absolutely hilarious.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

HenpeckedHal

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

itssherifield

Well, not while you're DRIVING 😉

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

bessbell

My toddler was chatting all day long. When put to bed he said: Wait! I have to tell you something

These Tweets cover nearly every aspect of parenting reality. The reality that lots of people imagined differently before having children. They might have said they won’t be doing things in a certain way, but once you become a parent, you just do what you got to do. Even if it means ice cream for dinner or an additional 15 minutes of TV in times of crisis.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

oneawkwardmom

Secret snacks in bed while watching Netflix lol

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mom_tho

Remember, kids: Say no to school and stay in drugs!

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

XplodingUnicorn

When it comes to parenting practices, there is no one perfect method. Moms and dads find ways that work best for them, whether they’re similar to how they were raised or completely different. A recent study found that nearly as many parents choose the former as the latter. 43% of people say they raise kids the way they were cared for, while 44% take a different route.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

OyVeyLady

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

reallifemommy3

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

AnAppleHat

Children never cease to amaze their parents, no matter their age. From surprising (at times, nearly philosophical) questions coming from a toddler, to witty remarks of a teenager. As they grow, memory is filled with so many examples, it might become difficult to store them all. That’s why noting them down might come in handy, whether it ends up on Twitter, or not.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

KatieDeal99

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

momsense_ensues

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

dadmann_walking

Lucky kid. I don't think I've ever managed to get 15 hours sleep

Twitter and other social media platforms are not only a source of amusing material but a tool for expressing support as well. 74% of parents state that they receive it from their fellows online, which makes creating posts all the more enjoyable. 81% claim to respond to uplifting news they see on their feed, providing encouragement to those who share.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

BunAndLeggings

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

KatieDeal99

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

AnAppleHat

If you want your stories to go far and wide, Twitter is undoubtedly a great platform for that. It currently has nearly 354 million users, and the number is expected to rise to over 600 million by 2025. With an audience this big, tweeting is one of the easiest ways to reach parents all over the world.
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

jacanamommy

It was my birthday and my son did this for me. He also was cute and offered his friends to come over and join my birthday party with me so they can wish me happy birthday.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

benedictsred

Don't remember back being included in the song. Might have to submit a revision

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

deloisivete

Parenting can be stressful and rewarding, and everything in between, and these tweets are here to prove it. Parents can assure that life with children is never boring from the very first second they enter this world. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

milifeasdad

I was just getting over the last disease they brought home that I suffered through over Xmas, then they go back and I've been sick about 90% of January - it's been delightful

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mahnamematt

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

kevinthedad

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mommajessiec

Comedy gold right there! I had an elderly teacher in the school i work in try to explain to the class why its NOT funny to draw penis' on everything lol I did step in for the kids and say "well, there is graffiti in many ancient cultures where they drew them people have found them funny for a long time". Im not encouraging this but the kid in me giggles, She sees the funny side now lol

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

BunAndLeggings

Never thought about that but yesss so true!

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Dad_At_Law

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

IHideFromMyKids

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

anne_theriault

Lilith, aka Lilitu, is the Devil's wife! You're welcome.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

LizerReal

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

IHideFromMyKids

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

maryfairybobrry

You are truly a great friend ❤️🤘

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mommajessiec

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

MumInBits

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

reallifemommy3

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

MumOfTw0

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

simoncholland

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mcdadstuff

Funny-Relatable-Par

wildrainbow2 Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

themomessence Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

itssherifield Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

LukeBarnett Report

Same here too. Along with being closed for holidays that may be made up

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Jessiemackay Report

Yes. That is the Medical Term for it, as I've always known it.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

mcdadstuff Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

clhubes Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

amil Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

itssherifield Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Chhapiness Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

itssherifield Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Sms for toilet paper

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

reallifemommy3 Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

reallifemommy3 Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

missmulrooney Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

RodLacroix Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Chhapiness Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

reallifemommy3 Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

deloisivete Report

How the heck would anyone under the age of 50 understand the reference ?

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

petergyang Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

oneawkwardmom Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January

Lhlodder Report

Once I was about 6 and able to get myself to school, I don't think Mum was up before school once lol

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-January