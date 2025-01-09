"It's Happening!": Flying Electric Taxis Expected To Hit Major Cities In 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

What has seemed like science fiction for a long time should become a reality in 2025, since the concept of the flying taxi is about to hit major cities such as Dubai and New York.

More than 150 technology companies from all around the world are estimated to be developing eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicles. In the very near future, they will look something like a drone, with commercial passenger-carrying services expected to start this year.

“2025 should be the year where the eVTOL aircraft first start flying and carrying passengers and demonstrating what they actually can do,” Mike Hirschberg from the Vertical Flight Society shared in an interview with NewScientist.

“The goal is to get them to be as safe as flying on an airliner.”

eVTOLs are touted to be a hundred times quieter than helicopters

Image credits: Warner Bros

Explaining the benefits of the eVTOL aircraft, Hirschberg noted that they are a hundred times quieter than helicopters and promise the possibility of zero carbon emissions if recharged using clean energy sources. More sophisticated computer-aided systems will reduce the risk of pilot error.

When digging deeper into the technical part, it’s important to mention that current eVTOL batteries can only sustain a maximum flight range of 185 to 370 kilometers when compared to the 400 to 800 kilometers of conventional helicopters. Therefore, the manufacturers, at least for now, are targeting a market for short trips rather than extended flights.

Image credits: Joby Aviation

These innovative vehicles use multiple smaller propellers, similar to remote-controlled drones, instead of relying on one large set of rotor blades for lifting.

The propellers face upward during vertical take-off or landing but can also tilt forward to better enable horizontal flight, like a fixed-wing aircraft, which means more versatility and efficiency than regular helicopters.

While Abu Dhabi is aiming to become the world’s first city to launch flying taxis, China is developing a pilotless version

Image credits: Joby Aviation

The long-awaited flying taxis are rapidly emerging in China since self-proclaimed industry leader EHang gained approval for its autonomous aerial vehicles from the Civil Aviation Authority of China last year.

A hundred of EHang’s crafts have already been taken to be used for sightseeing and shuttle flights above the city of Hefei, and the company is also developing a pilotless version.

Meanwhile, China also introduced the first electric-driven flying car to the world.

“This marks China’s first flying car based on distributed electric drive technology,” the official statement said.

“Unlike drone technology, which typically serves as the main carrier, this vehicle uses a car as the primary structure, enabling a seamless transition between driving on the ground and flying in the air.”

Image credits: Joby Aviation

Image credits: Joby Aviation

Vertical Aerospace from the UK also received the green light to complete their development of a five-seated eVTOL flying taxi that should start running tests above London by 2026.

Last year, in November, Joby Aviation carried out a test flight of their flying taxi over New York, which took off from Manhattan, and signed a six-year exclusive deal with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority to launch in the Emirate by 2026.

“Air taxi service will enable new ways of moving people around congested cities, using quick charging to transport passengers while advancing progress toward zero-emission aviation,” Sophia Cavalluzzi shared with Bored Panda, nothing that Joby Aviation’s partnerships in the United States include Delta Air Lines, Toyota, and Uber.

Despite some opinions that air vehicles will only serve the ultra-rich, companies developing eVTOL promise they will be affordable for the public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joby Aviation (@jobyaviation)

Speaking about the affordability of such aircraft, Hirschberg from Vertical Flight Society mentioned that they don’t want to just be rich-people shuttles that will fly over traffic and thumb their noses at the proletariat.

“The whole business plan for these aircraft is to provide a compelling transportation service for the public,” he explained.

Sophia Cavalluzzi of Joby Aviation agreed and noted that their “vision is to make clean, quiet, fast and affordable air travel an everyday reality.”

Image credits: EHang

Image credits: Joby Aviation

Netizens shared their excitement about this new transportation possibility all over the internet.

“This is exciting, amazing and simply beautiful to see. I am curious what type of license will be required for these types of aircrafts?” one of the commenters wrote.

“Omg, yes! I’ve been waiting for this. Now I will never have to learn to drive,” another wrote.

Yet, not everyone seemed as excited about the news:

“Wouldn’t trust this sh-t, one tiny thing wrong and your a-s is a pancake on the ground,” read another comment.

While 2025 promises to be a turning point for air taxis and airships, 2024 for the air taxi industry was marked by failure

Image credits: eVTOL

German Mercedes-backed flying taxi startup Volocopter, which was founded in 2011 and has sought to be a leader in the eVTOL market, eventually filed for bankruptcy.

Their air vehicles were expected to fly passengers for the first time during the Paris Olympics in 2024, although, despite successful test flights, the company failed to attain the proper permits in time.

And yet, according to Volocopter, it still plans to successfully enter the market in 2025.

