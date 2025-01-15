Man Refuses To Treat Fiancée’s Family To Dinners Anymore After Learning They Only Tip $1 Each Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Does a $1 tip even count as a tip? Or is it just a reminder that some people treat generosity like a bad stand-up routine? Leaving pocket change for service that went above and beyond isn’t just stingy – it’s practically a roast.

Tipping is one of those unspoken social rules where a little thoughtfulness goes a long way, but not everyone seems to have gotten the memo, like our Redditor’s soon-to-be in-laws. Our guy found himself in the middle of a tipping tug-of-war with his fiancée’s family, and the result was as awkward as trying to split a check among 12 people.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Leaving a stingy tip is like proposing with a candy ring – cheap, cringey and unforgettable for all the wrong reasons

Share icon

Image credits: makafood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One 23-year-old man was insulted by his fiancée’s family after he refused to pay for their dinners because of their cheap tipping habits

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sergei Starostin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man takes his future in-laws out for dinners on a regular basis, always pays the entire bill and asks them to cover the tip only, but he’s shocked to find out they only leave $1

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The family always expects him to pay for the bill, since he’s wealthy, but only tip $1 each time, even for a $240 bill

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

The man refuses to pay for the in-laws anymore, telling them they can cover their own bill from now on, but has been insulted with racist comments because of it

The OP (original poster) took his fiancée’s family out to a swanky Korean BBQ spot, owned by his uncle. Feeling generous, he paid the $240 bill for the meal, asking only that they handle the tip. Easy peasy, right? Except, instead of a reasonable gratuity, they tipped…one solitary dollar. That’s not a tip, that’s a slap in the face to the waitress, the chef and even the cow that donated its juicy meat to their feast.

The OP was floored when he discovered this cheap tipping habit wasn’t a one-time slip – it was the family’s standard practice. If you’re rolling your eyes right now, you’re not the only one. I’m pretty sure our OP was too. He had had enough and told his fiancée he wouldn’t be treating her family to dinners anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family didn’t take this news well, of course. They had just lost their free biweekly meal ticket, and they weren’t happy about it at all. They accused the OP of being ungrateful, ironically, and argued that, since his family is wealthy, he should continue to pay for their meals, out of some twisted obligation. Excuse me, but last I checked, wealth doesn’t come with a side of “pay for everyone else’s bad manners.”

When he showed them he actually meant what he said, things got ugly. His fiancée’s family bombarded her with calls, throwing out offensive, racist remarks about Koreans and implying she should dump him. While his fiancée sided with him, the result left the OP questioning whether he handled things the right way.

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Here’s the thing, though: tipping in the U.S. (where our story takes place) isn’t just polite, it’s expected. While restaurant staff earn a base wage, tips make up a significant chunk of their income. The general guideline is to leave 15-20% of the bill for good service.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, tipping can vary depending on the situation. For instance, tipping bartenders $1-$2 per drink or 10% of the tab is common, while delivery drivers often appreciate around 10-15%. Not tipping, or tipping insultingly low, sends a message, and it’s not a nice one.

But this is not even about tipping, it’s basically common sense: if someone else is being generous and pays for your meal, you should at least tip generously as a token of appreciation.

But even generosity has its limits, and knowing when it’s being exploited is key. It’s one thing to appreciate someone’s kindness, but it’s another to milk it for all it’s worth.

The pros say that if someone constantly asks for things without giving anything in return, expects you to always pay for things because “you can afford it,” or tells you what they do for you (like taking time to meet you biweekly), those might be signs that they are using you.

Dealing with this requires setting clear boundaries, like alternating who pays or setting spending limits beforehand. If the person reacts poorly, it might be a sign they’re more interested in your generosity than your company—and that’s a check you definitely don’t need to keep signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Drop your comments below!

People in the comments say the man is not a jerk for refusing to pay for the family’s meals, arguing they are only using him for his money