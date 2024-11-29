FBI Warns Against Online Shopping Scams During Holiday Season—Here’s How To Protect Yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes many opportunities for users to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.

According to a report released last Tuesday (November 26) by the cybersecurity firm Check Point, shoppers “might be in for a particularly risky holiday window,” as scam websites have surged by an astounding 89% over last year, and 80% of shopping offers hitting inboxes are “fraudulent.”

Because of this, the FBI released a new warning detailing how users should protect themselves and their wallets during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the rest of the holiday season.

“These shadow sites, enticing consumers with deals that might seem out of place were it not Black Friday, are intended to trick a consumer into entering sensitive details, like payment info or a set of credentials, into the fraudulent site,” Check Point stated.

Image credits: Freepik

The FBI divided its recommendations into seven crucial tips for users to keep their online shopping secure.

Before making any online purchase, it’s essential to verify that the website’s URL is legitimate and secure. A good starting point is to check for the padlock icon in the address bar and ensure that the web address begins with “https://.”

These indicators confirm that the site is using encryption to protect your data. If a site doesn’t have these security measures, it’s a good idea to move on and find a more secure alternative.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Profiles without previous sales or user reviews usually host fake offers. It’s critical to conduct thorough research on the online shop to verify its reputation. However, the FBI noted that some reviews can be fake and invited people to dig deeper to ensure the site’s legitimacy.

The FBI urged users to conduct thorough research into the reputation of online sellers, no matter how tempting their offer might be

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik

The Bureau also warned against sellers who claim to be authorized dealers or factory representatives in regions where such deals don’t exist. These sellers often accept orders but fail to ship legitimate products or, worse, nothing.

For instance, users on sites like Reddit have shared their horror stories after receiving a package that looks—and weighs—official on the outside but has nothing but a brick inside once opened.

Another red flag is when a seller claims to be based in the U.S. but offers excuses, such as being abroad on business or for personal reasons, when questioned about their location. The FBI explains that this is a common tactic scammers use to cover for overseas operations.

Image credits: CardMapr.nl / Unsplash

Additionally, sellers offering unusual shipping methods to bypass fees have become very popular among technology items such as computer components. Sellers who request direct money transfers should also be avoided, as these methods offer little buyer protection.

Lastly, the FBI advises never paying for purchases using prepaid cards, as scammers often ask for gift card numbers and PINs and steal the funds without ever sending the promised items.

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik

Here’s a list of the seven recommendations by the FBI for online shoppers to protect their money and information during holiday sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, etc.:

Only buy from websites once the URL is considered legitimate.

Check for reviews from other users before purchasing for the first time.

When using auction sites, be wary of sellers with no feedback or ratings from other users; only buy from those with large numbers of completed transactions.

Don’t buy from sellers who position themselves as authorized dealers of items in countries without such deals.

Pass if a seller says they are U.S.-based but offers excuses when questioned about their location.

Don’t buy from websites that require unusual shipping arrangements or that try to bypass customs regulations or associated fees.

Don’t use prepaid cards to buy items. Scammers use these to acquire PIN and gift card numbers and steal the user’s funds.

Experts stated that creating fake websites is now “easier than ever,” urging users to make sure they are on official websites before entering their personal information

Image credits: Eugenia Pankiv / Unsplash

Nicolás Vásquez, an Analytics Consultant for a banking and financial services company, spoke with Bored Panda about the increase in fraudulent activity online.

Image credits: CardMapr.nl / Unsplash

“It has become incredibly easy for scammers to access and steal your data due to the simplicity of creating these fraudulent sites,” Vásquez explained.

“We’ve received many reports from users who have had their sensitive information compromised after falling for false websites that look identical to ours.”

Image credits: RoraHero / Pixabay

For the consultant, it’s paramount that people carefully review the URL they are visiting before they enter any important information. He recognizes that this task has become much more difficult due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) that Black Friday causes.

“Black Friday creates a sense of urgency that makes it easier for people to fall into these traps. You feel like you have to act fast, and that’s when mistakes happen,” he stated, warning people to be especially alert during the event.