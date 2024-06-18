Woman Lies About Doing A B-Day Party For SIL, Celebrates Father’s Day Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s a dinner date, a huge party, or just a day to yourself, taking a moment to celebrate your birthday can be nice, arguably even more so when the people you love organize something for you.

For this redditor, her 30th didn’t end up being as nice as she probably had hoped for when her sister-in-law offered to host her a birthday party. Upon arriving, the woman noticed that something was off, and it didn’t take long for her to realize that it was actually a Father’s Day celebration. Not only that, she was expected to help host the party, too. Scroll down to find the full story below.

A birthday party is usually a fun celebration

Share icon

Image credits: lil artsy / pexels (not the actual photo)

However, for this woman, her 30th birthday party was probably one she wouldn’t remember that fondly

Share icon

Image credits: Rawpixel / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Due_Combination_2175

The majority of netizens didn’t think the woman was a jerk in the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people didn’t side with the birthday person