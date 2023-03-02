Birthdays are to some a number and to others it marks a milestone, turning point or just another trip around the sun. However, some are the worst. What are your worst birthdays?

#1 I teaching dancing and DJ at dance workshops. My 55th birthday was on a Saturday of one of the major workshops. All my friends who attend this workshop from all over the country knew it was my birthday. They were glad I was coming and not staying home to party with friends. Well over the past years I have had some lame birthdays. March sometimes doesn't have the nicest weather plus being the middle child, well the others in my family usually got the cake and celebration stuff. Some of you know what I mean. Anyway at the workshop I was asked to check out some sound gear in one of the other ballrooms. When I walked in there was a cake and a lot of my friends. Before anything was said in walks one of the other dance instructors wives and half the room yelled Happy Birthday...TO HER ! The rest of my friends turned and just looked at me in shock. Turns out this Karen had pushed her husband in throwing her a surprise party...AND her birthday was 2 weeks later. Both her and her husband knew it was my birthday. No one wished me a happy birthday. I ate a piece of cake and went back to DJ'ing in another ballroom and chalked it up as another lame birthday.

#2 My mom forgot my 10th birthday so that sucked. She just disappeared and came back a week later. Oh and my favorite uncle (who was the only one to give me a birthday party every year) cancelled my birthday for his gf because we had the same one. I still had to go to her party. I didn’t get presents or cake either. It turned out to be the last birthday I’d have with him and he was such a big part of my birthday. He was the only one happy I was born. So I stopped celebrating my birthday (and Christmas) completely. He died 3 days before Christmas. Now my husband and in laws force me to celebrate both but honestly I don’t care to. I’m just waiting until the sand runs out of the hourglass. I’ll be around til I’m ready to not be. I’m cool with it though.

#3 My 23 birthday, me and my friend went on a cruse and just before getting on the cruse ship i started vomiting.

I got the Norovirus and felt like dying for the whole 23h cruse and several hours after. The boat rocking and constant noise from people partying on top of nonstop diarrhea and vomiting would have been enough to make it a rememberable day in its own.

But on top my friend went partying and had a drunk argument in our room and between vomiting I tried to yell for them to leave.

Half of my friend had the room next to mine and one had loud sex with 4 different people(we don't judge her for her decisions), but I had to listen to all of it.

I had random people knock on my door and wish me a happy birthday as my friends had told everyone who would listen what happened and why they were there.

The next morning i was delighted to see most of my friends looked just as bad as i did XD

I definitely learned to pack extra underwear!! And no cruises on my birthday!

#4 Probably my 20th, where my brother died three days before...

#5 A couple of years ago i was asked how old and I actually had to do the math. Turns out if you and your family haven't celebrated your birthday for over 10yrs you kinda forget about it and lose track.