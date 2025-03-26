“She Deserves Respect Also”: Mom Asks AITA For Siding With Her Daughter Over Her Sweet 16 Rules
People’s feelings about their birthday can differ quite significantly: while some want it to come and go as quickly as possible, others spend countless hours planning a big celebration.
The latter was the case with this redditor and her daughter’s sweet 16. Together with her daughter and other family members, the OP was planning an extravagant party, as per a tradition started by the birthday girl’s grandmother. However, one family member wasn’t cooperating, as she broke the one rule the 16-year-old asked guests to follow.
The 16th birthday is an important milestone for many teens
Image credits: Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels (not the actual photo)
This birthday girl had one rule for her sweet 16, but one person refused to follow it
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
The mom shared more details about the birthday
Image credits: Jamie12087
Some netizens sided with the mom and daughter duo
Others shared a different opinion
Some netizens believed that everyone was a jerk in the situation
I stopped reading at "planning her 16th birthday party for a year now" This is beyond ridiculous.Load More Replies...
You'd be hard pressed to find anything but red flags in a family that's planning a sweet sixteen party for a year and has rules about attending.
Literally only one rule. All the other rules were bent/broken. It's not even a difficult rule. The grandmother and aunt are trying to gaslight into breaking the last rule. They TA in this, and, no surprise, so are the YTA/ESH, who are arrogant, elitist, and just plain dumb. They call the daughter a "bridezilla" over a single simple rule. They are also too focused on the money, ignoring the problem. And the biggest AH is the one YTA that s***s all over the daughter for liking Nightmare Before Christmas.
