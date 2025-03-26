Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Deserves Respect Also”: Mom Asks AITA For Siding With Her Daughter Over Her Sweet 16 Rules
Family, Relationships

“She Deserves Respect Also”: Mom Asks AITA For Siding With Her Daughter Over Her Sweet 16 Rules

People’s feelings about their birthday can differ quite significantly: while some want it to come and go as quickly as possible, others spend countless hours planning a big celebration.

The latter was the case with this redditor and her daughter’s sweet 16. Together with her daughter and other family members, the OP was planning an extravagant party, as per a tradition started by the birthday girl’s grandmother. However, one family member wasn’t cooperating, as she broke the one rule the 16-year-old asked guests to follow.

    The 16th birthday is an important milestone for many teens

    Image credits: Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This birthday girl had one rule for her sweet 16, but one person refused to follow it

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mom shared more details about the birthday

    Image credits: Jamie12087

    Some netizens sided with the mom and daughter duo

    Others shared a different opinion

    Some netizens believed that everyone was a jerk in the situation

    “She Deserves Respect Also”: Mom Asks AITA For Siding With Her Daughter Over Her Sweet 16 Rules

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The epitome of "first world problems."

    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped reading at "planning her 16th birthday party for a year now" This is beyond ridiculous.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd be hard pressed to find anything but red flags in a family that's planning a sweet sixteen party for a year and has rules about attending.

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Literally only one rule. All the other rules were bent/broken. It's not even a difficult rule. The grandmother and aunt are trying to gaslight into breaking the last rule. They TA in this, and, no surprise, so are the YTA/ESH, who are arrogant, elitist, and just plain dumb. They call the daughter a "bridezilla" over a single simple rule. They are also too focused on the money, ignoring the problem. And the biggest AH is the one YTA that s***s all over the daughter for liking Nightmare Before Christmas.

